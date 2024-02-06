The beautiful aromatic aster

At the right time a beautiful yellow and black hover fly landed in the perfect place. The complimentary colors of purple and yellow make for nice color harmony. The fact that the head of the hover fly is not visible poked inside the aster is proof that the fly is a valuable pollinator.

This is the aromatic aster. It is native to Southeast Missouri. It is quite wonderful producing hundreds of purple flowers. It is relatively easy to establish and can even be used as a hedge. It can grow to about 4 feet tall and loves lots of sunshine.