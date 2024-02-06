The Bataan Death March (Part 1)

The Cape County Historical Society received an educational grant from the Missouri Humanity Council for its Red Clifton Military Collection. Totes are being organized for organizations to check out for educational purposes. One is on the Bataan Death March, April 9-17, 1942.

American and Filipino troops had been trying to hold off an invasion of Japanese troops into the Philippines. Their eventual surrender and Death March is a story of horror and courage.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese 1st Fleet commanded by Vice Adm. Chuichi Nagumo launched an aerial attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, bringing the United States into World War II. The Japanese destroyed the fleet, except the aircraft carriers, which were at sea. Limited fuel capacity of the Japanese airplanes allowed only one attack before returning to their aircraft carriers. Not knowing where the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers were, Nagumo decided against a second return to Pearl Harbor. This left the U.S. Navy repair facilities and oil storage depots untouched.

It took the Navy almost two years to rebuild its fleet to pre-war strength. However, within six months of Pearl Harbor the U.S. Navy attacked and defeated the Japanese at Midway Island, June 4-7, 1942. This defeat made the Japanese realize how much they had underestimated the naval strength of the United States. Before Midway, Capt. James Doolittle led a one-way bombing raid over Tokyo, to destroy industrial and military sites. While this battle is considered to be the first attack by the U.S. against Japan, it did very little damage. The psychological effect was probably more potent. The Japanese realized the U.S. could reach their island, and this led to their military increasing campaigns in Southeast Asia to strengthen a buffer of islands to protect their homeland, plus the natural resources of Southeast Asia needed for the war.

The largest group of islands is the Philippines, situated in the western Pacific comprised of 7,641 islands. The largest island is Luzon, where the capital of the Philippines, Manila, is located on the east coast of Manila Bay. The Bataan Peninsula borders the western side of Manila Bay. A small dot on a map of Luzon is the island of Corregidor at the entrance to Manila Bay, just off the South China Sea. The Japanese invaded the Philippines on Dec. 10-22, 1941, but were met with resistance from the Filipino scouts and American troops stationed there. The U.S. Army’s pre-war plan called for American and Filipino forces to retreat into the Bataan peninsula and await reinforcements. Rumors the U.S. military would reach them and supplies from Australia would come never materialized.