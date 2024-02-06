The Baker's Bar: Hitting the Bar on my lunch hour

October is here! Many people are excited because it is officially Halloween month. The leaves have started to change color, fall decor is invading our indoor spaces and some women have put away their white shoes, and stepped (albeit prematurely) into their winter boots as if their efforts will summon cooler temperatures. It doesn't appear to be working — temperatures remain plenty warm. Maybe wearing Sherpa pullovers next week will help? It's worth a try.

If you've been paying close attention, you may know there is something even more special about October: It is my birth month. That's right, yours truly entered the universe in what is arguably the best month of the year. Many people look forward to celebrating their birthday. Some celebrate their birth week. Others even observe their birth month. Me? I have a weird relationship with my birth "day" — it is my reminder to be grateful and celebrate as many of the 365 days that follow as I am blessed to have. Why celebrate just one day? I'm reminded to savor the minutes, hours and days I am given and to share them with people I love and no one I don't. When I feel like doing something, I am just as likely to justify it by using the excuse "for my birthday" whether it is February, December or something in between. I confuse some people and I am OK with that.

The Baker's Bar offers fresh made macarons in a variety of flavors. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I make it a point to spend my birthday doing exactly what I want and nothing I don't. This year was no exception. Coffee. Books. Art. Music. Food. Flowers. Football. Fashion. I indulged myself then, I ran out of time. I never got around to the "cake" part of my list.

I had been driving past a sign for The Baker's Bar on my way to and from work for weeks. I checked out their Facebook page. They bill themselves as the place "Where It's Always Happy Hour" and even posted a video of themselves doing a popular TikTok dance. Macarons. Custom cakes. Cake pops. Cookies. Ice cream. Dancing. This was my kind of happy hour. I thought about stopping by "for my birthday" but by the time I got off work I was too exhausted.