The autum yellow-winged grasshopper

This grasshopper is called the autumn yellow-winged grasshopper. There are at least four kinds of yellow-winged grasshoppers in North America. Adult males flash their yellow hind wings during autumn when they fly. They sing in flight, sounding much like a speeded up cricket song.

This grasshopper was caught using a butterfly net. Shown here is the proper way to hold a grasshopper without harming it by grasping its small front legs. Posturing with its front wings reaching out, appears to be a defensive maneuver by this grasshopper.