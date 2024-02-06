All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresOctober 23, 2021
The autum yellow-winged grasshopper
You might think that a grasshopper is a grasshopper is a grasshopper. But you'd be wrong. There are hundreds of kinds of grasshoppers, and they exist in a variety of colors, designs and sizes. This grasshopper is called the autumn yellow-winged grasshopper. There are at least four kinds of yellow-winged grasshoppers in North America. Adult males flash their yellow hind wings during autumn when they fly. They sing in flight, sounding much like a speeded up cricket song...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

You might think that a grasshopper is a grasshopper is a grasshopper. But you'd be wrong. There are hundreds of kinds of grasshoppers, and they exist in a variety of colors, designs and sizes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This grasshopper is called the autumn yellow-winged grasshopper. There are at least four kinds of yellow-winged grasshoppers in North America. Adult males flash their yellow hind wings during autumn when they fly. They sing in flight, sounding much like a speeded up cricket song.

This grasshopper was caught using a butterfly net. Shown here is the proper way to hold a grasshopper without harming it by grasping its small front legs. Posturing with its front wings reaching out, appears to be a defensive maneuver by this grasshopper.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy