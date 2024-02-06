The art of living

By Ellen Shuck
Have you ever thought of living as an art? What do you do to become a great artist? Are you ready to reach the heights of expertise in the field?
Sounds like a lot of questions, and it is.
You might notice some are better at living than others. What are their secrets? I'm not talking about health or your state in life, but rather how you handle what happens in life.
Whether you encounter challenges or prosperity, everyone has a different perspective on what occurs. Only you control how you respond.
That response is either learned, something you're born with or your choice.
There are seemingly people who are just naturally happy. I, for one, grew up with little, but I never felt impoverished. I did the best I could, made lots of my clothes and even loved receiving nice hand-me-downs. I couldn't see how some could blame others for their inability to attain certain goals.
As a teenager, I tried out for cheerleading.
Although most of my friends thought I should have made the cheering squad, I failed to be chosen. I was disappointed, but I seldom allowed falling short of a goal to deter me for long. I figured I could try again and went about my business.
I attained quite a few successes in school, regardless of my lack of family prestige and material possessions.
Taking things as they came was part of me. I looked forward, never claiming to be a victim.
My family moved, although within the same area, a number of times while I attended school. I loved changing schools because I thought it was always a chance for a new beginning. I would join in activities to make friends and enjoy school. I sang, played in the band and orchestra, and acted out funny readings or skits as ways to fit in and become accepted.
I could adjust and be happy or rebel and stay miserable. I knew it was my choice.
My brother hated changing schools. He became attached to the people and feared having to leave the old environment.
Those are all examples of how people endure, enjoy, contribute and learn in life. While some can't seem to find their niche in the art of living, others are naturally able to draw, match colors and stay within the lines. However, for most it requires some training.
Excelling in the artistry of life, we must learn to cope by changing our attitude, reaching out to others and possessing a strong faith -- a faith in your God, whoever that is. Never look back with regret. The past may be attractive and difficult to let go of, but it's just what the word says. It's past, and it can never be brought back. One must find a new purpose and fill the gap.
One of the greatest tools in living a life that brings happiness, fulfillment and purpose, is realizing that life is constant change. You may have everything charted out, but watch it. Your interests will likely change, your goals fluctuate or become fulfilled, and people move away. Some die and your home often fails to meet your needs.
Unavoidable occurrences occur and you must learn mental, emotional and spiritual balance to adapt to those changes and complete your masterpiece. Learn what you need to so you can, when life is finished, agree with St. Paul: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7).
Rather than fight against the changes and struggles in life, accept them. Armed with what you've learned along the way, see what you can glean from them.
