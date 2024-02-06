The art of living

By Ellen Shuck

Have you ever thought of living as an art? What do you do to become a great artist? Are you ready to reach the heights of expertise in the field?

Sounds like a lot of questions, and it is.

You might notice some are better at living than others. What are their secrets? I'm not talking about health or your state in life, but rather how you handle what happens in life.

Whether you encounter challenges or prosperity, everyone has a different perspective on what occurs. Only you control how you respond.

That response is either learned, something you're born with or your choice.

There are seemingly people who are just naturally happy. I, for one, grew up with little, but I never felt impoverished. I did the best I could, made lots of my clothes and even loved receiving nice hand-me-downs. I couldn't see how some could blame others for their inability to attain certain goals.

As a teenager, I tried out for cheerleading.

Although most of my friends thought I should have made the cheering squad, I failed to be chosen. I was disappointed, but I seldom allowed falling short of a goal to deter me for long. I figured I could try again and went about my business.