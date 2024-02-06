The Art of Downtown

People gathered outside of the Vasterling Suites for the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Speakers from the local government, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape, Inc. and Southeast Missouri State University all spoke to echo the importance of art to the community and how these sculptures bring an artistic presence to downtown.
