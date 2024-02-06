All sections
FeaturesMay 1, 2021

The Art of Downtown

People gathered outside of the Vasterling Suites for the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Speakers from the local government, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape, Inc. and Southeast Missouri State University all spoke to echo the importance of art to the community and how these sculptures bring an artistic presence to downtown...

Sarah Yenesel
Ed Wubbena and Carla Wubbena view the piece Back Channel by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception on Broadway in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Ed Wubbena and Carla Wubbena view the piece Back Channel by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception on Broadway in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com
People gathered outside of the Vasterling Suites for the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Speakers from the local government, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape, Inc. and Southeast Missouri State University all spoke to echo the importance of art to the community and how these sculptures bring an artistic presence to downtown.

Community

