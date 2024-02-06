The Anvil Saloon and Restaurant provides great food and atmosphere

Spring has sprung! Flowers are blooming, we have had some beautiful bright sunny days and, God willing, we have many more ahead. My recent foodie adventure location is one you will want to jot down or make a mental note of for the next time you are in need of some open road therapy.
The Anvil Saloon and Restaurant is located about an hour away from Cape Girardeau, in the heart of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. According to the cover of the menu, The Anvil building was built in 1850 and originally housed a hardware store which was later turned into a gentleman's saloon (adjoining a barbershop). In fact, the bar and back bar were removed from a stranded steamboat to the current location by ox cart in 1855. To say the building has character and history is an understatement.
I did some Google research and discovered The Anvil's claim to fame is their onion rings. Onion rings seem pretty straightforward so I was curious to find out what made theirs so special.
We arrived between the late lunch/early dinner crowds and were quickly seated. Our server, Kelly, is the owner's daughter and has worked at the restaurant for 27 years while pursuing other endeavors. If I was going to trust a recommendation, it was going to be hers. Kelly confirmed their onion rings were a hot commodity, and that was clearly the case as we watched plate after plate of golden toasted onion rings being delivered to surrounding tables. They were ordering onion rings like Texans order sweet tea — just keep 'em coming.
My friend, Mr. G, quickly decided on the pork tenderloin. I ordered the French dip sandwich and a side of their famous onion rings, however, I also came across a new-to-me item on the menu: liver dumplings. I have eaten chicken and dumplings and know it to be a popular dish in the Midwest, but I had never heard of liver dumplings. I had to ask Kelly for her expertise. Apparently, I have been missing out. Liver dumplings are "a thing" and have been for a long time. In fact, Flourish previously printed an article about the family responsible for bringing the recipe to Ste. Genevieve from Germany. Despite the French heritage of the Ste. Genevieve area, they are known for the German dish. According to another article I came across, one of the former owners decided to relocate to Ste. Genevieve and purchase the restaurant after enjoying a bowl of liver dumplings on a visit. Kelly decided needed to experience them for myself.
Here is the lowdown:
Mr. G. enjoyed his pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy. My French Dip with au jus was delicious and exactly as I expected. The onion rings? HOLD THE PHONE! The breading was light and crisp while still managing to cover the entire onion. The onion was sliced to just the right size. The flavor was perfectly balanced from outside to inside and the dipping sauce gave it that little extra something I didn't know I needed. It is the kind of experience where you are enjoying something so subtle in its goodness you do not even realize it until the plate is empty. Sorry, Mr. G, I really meant to share. Blame it on the onion rings.
True to her word, Kelly hooked me up with some liver dumplings and after one bite I booked my flight to Germany. Just kidding. I did not book a flight, but I did wonder what other German delicacies are out there waiting to meet my taste buds. In the meantime, I think I will be planning another day trip to Ste. Genevieve to explore what else the city has to offer and drop in for another bowl of liver dumplings. Who knew?
(This week's foodie adventure is dedicated to one of the best road tripping, tail wagging, beagle barking, lick-the-bowl clean eating buddies a girl could have- Tex, who took the trip over that rainbow bridge a week ago today. R.I.P. sweet boy, you did good.)