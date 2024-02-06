The Anvil Saloon and Restaurant provides great food and atmosphere

My friend, Mr. G, quickly decided on the pork tenderloin. I ordered the French dip sandwich and a side of their famous onion rings, however, I also came across a new-to-me item on the menu: liver dumplings. I have eaten chicken and dumplings and know it to be a popular dish in the Midwest, but I had never heard of liver dumplings. I had to ask Kelly for her expertise. Apparently, I have been missing out. Liver dumplings are "a thing" and have been for a long time. In fact, Flourish previously printed an article about the family responsible for bringing the recipe to Ste. Genevieve from Germany. Despite the French heritage of the Ste. Genevieve area, they are known for the German dish. According to another article I came across, one of the former owners decided to relocate to Ste. Genevieve and purchase the restaurant after enjoying a bowl of liver dumplings on a visit. Kelly decided needed to experience them for myself.

The Anvil Saloon and Restaurant in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Here is the lowdown:

Mr. G. enjoyed his pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy. My French Dip with au jus was delicious and exactly as I expected. The onion rings? HOLD THE PHONE! The breading was light and crisp while still managing to cover the entire onion. The onion was sliced to just the right size. The flavor was perfectly balanced from outside to inside and the dipping sauce gave it that little extra something I didn't know I needed. It is the kind of experience where you are enjoying something so subtle in its goodness you do not even realize it until the plate is empty. Sorry, Mr. G, I really meant to share. Blame it on the onion rings.

True to her word, Kelly hooked me up with some liver dumplings and after one bite I booked my flight to Germany. Just kidding. I did not book a flight, but I did wonder what other German delicacies are out there waiting to meet my taste buds. In the meantime, I think I will be planning another day trip to Ste. Genevieve to explore what else the city has to offer and drop in for another bowl of liver dumplings. Who knew?

(This week's foodie adventure is dedicated to one of the best road tripping, tail wagging, beagle barking, lick-the-bowl clean eating buddies a girl could have- Tex, who took the trip over that rainbow bridge a week ago today. R.I.P. sweet boy, you did good.)