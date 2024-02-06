Something that struck me about Christmas this year is the truth of what we are celebrating. It is not a holiday only about the past; it is a holiday also about the future. It is a marking of our defiant hope as Christians despite the odds, and a statement of our trust in God, God's promises and God's faithfulness to us to do what God says God will do.

In short, it is about looking back at God's faithfulness through the generations that culminated in God coming to us as a baby to spur us on in hope that Jesus is coming again to settle all things finally, to bring us peace, to set injustices aright. He is coming again to let us finally live as we were created to, face to face with our God. Christmas is about the already and the not yet.

Which is a lot of what the New Year feels about, too. Especially at the beginning of a new decade, as we look back at what God has done for us during the past 10 years and dream with God about the next 10. As during Christmas, we are awaiting and celebrating the second coming of our Lord. We are the ones who keep watch, who hold this event as holy, revere it as sacred. We are the ones who hope, even though it's been nearly 2,000 years and maybe seems impossible. We are the ones who wait, the lamps of our hearts lit for when our bridegroom comes.