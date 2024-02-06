The alligator snapping turtle

This turtle is one of those creatures that might win the ugly animal contest. But it deserves respect in other ways. It has been known to live 70 years in captivity and is believed to live for 200 years in the wild. It is the largest turtle in North America and a big one may weigh over 200 pounds.

I took this photo at the Cape County Conservation Nature Center. The turtle opened its mouth and sat motionless (except for its tiny black wiggling tongue) for several minutes. The minnow will be lunch if it goes for the "worm."