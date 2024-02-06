All sections
September 5, 2020

The alligator snapping turtle

You may consider yourself lucky and honored if you get to see one of these turtles in the wilds of Missouri. Two major reasons make this so. One, the male alligator snapper spends nearly all of its time under water, and the female only comes out for a short time in spring to lay eggs. Two, the alligator snapper is listed as an endangered species in Missouri...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

You may consider yourself lucky and honored if you get to see one of these turtles in the wilds of Missouri. Two major reasons make this so. One, the male alligator snapper spends nearly all of its time under water, and the female only comes out for a short time in spring to lay eggs. Two, the alligator snapper is listed as an endangered species in Missouri.

This turtle is one of those creatures that might win the ugly animal contest. But it deserves respect in other ways. It has been known to live 70 years in captivity and is believed to live for 200 years in the wild. It is the largest turtle in North America and a big one may weigh over 200 pounds.

I took this photo at the Cape County Conservation Nature Center. The turtle opened its mouth and sat motionless (except for its tiny black wiggling tongue) for several minutes. The minnow will be lunch if it goes for the "worm."

