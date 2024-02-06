All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresOctober 3, 2020
The Alberts: immigrants from France
"Don't criticize the young -- they are the future of the community; don't criticize the old -- they are its heritage." Thus, believed Leo "Lee" Albert, as written in his "Memories of Cape Girardeau and Old Man River." He died two weeks after completing his manuscript...
Beverly Hahs avatar
Beverly Hahs
The Albert family business at Themis and Water was in operation 120 years. Lee Albert remembered when a fresh shipment fruit such as oranges came by boat from New Orleans. The building was razed in 1959 for Cape Federal Savings & Loan for parking lot.
The Albert family business at Themis and Water was in operation 120 years. Lee Albert remembered when a fresh shipment fruit such as oranges came by boat from New Orleans. The building was razed in 1959 for Cape Federal Savings & Loan for parking lot.Southeast Missourian archive

"Don't criticize the young -- they are the future of the community; don't criticize the old -- they are its heritage." Thus, believed Leo "Lee" Albert, as written in his "Memories of Cape Girardeau and Old Man River." He died two weeks after completing his manuscript.

The Albert family, beginning with John and Mary, immigrated from France in 1828. Their son, Sebastian, father of Lee, lived in Kentucky. Following the parents' deaths, Sebastian and brother John relocated to Jackson to engage in merchandising before settling at Cape Girardeau and establishing "Albert and Bro." at Water and Themis. Their store handled groceries, farm implements and barrels of commodities, such as salt and grains. They were agents for the packet boats and sold supplies to steamboats for their journeys. They were paid a commission by the boats for the freight they collected from farmers and others customers. When livestock was shipped, they made out bills of lading, collecting 5 to 6 cents per head.

In 1865 Sebastian married Rosalee Miles. The Albert family lived in a rambling, 14-room house with winding stairway to the third floor at 1107 Broadway, which included a barn for their cows, horses and mules with which they delivered boat freight to customers. The couple's seven children included three sons, Walter, Irvin and Lee.

In 1890, Sebastian bought out his brother John, incorporated, and changed the name of the business to S. Albert.

Besides the commission business, Sebastian was a partner in the Cape Foundry with Louis Klostermann. He also owned interest in the Cape Lime and Marble Co.

Sebastian, known as "Bass," died Nov. 30, 1895. He and his wife are buried in Old Lorimier Cemetery.

At some time or other, all the brothers were involved in the Water and Themis Street business and were official river observers for the U.S. Weather Bureau beginning in 1880. In 1900, Lee inherited the job of posting the river stages two times a day. His last reading was in 1965.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lee Albert grew up on the river. As a child he spent many hours at his father's wholesale grocery commission business, becoming a lover of all kinds of people who darkened their door.

It was Lee's parents' dream for him to become a priest, sending him off to the Albany Seminary at age 17. Shortly, Lee sold all his new clothes to his roommates and bought a train ticket back home.

He enrolled at St. Vincent College and the Normal School before going into a number of business ventures, before settling into the family one.

Lee married Suzannah Giboney in 1915. They had one daughter, Virginia Lee Margraf, and granddaughter, Suzie, the apple of his eye.

In May 1959, the grocery buildings were razed for the Cape Federal Savings and Loan parking lot.

Lee passed away Sept. 27, 1972.

I'm sorry I never had the pleasure of knowing Lee L. Albert. He was a student of the Mississippi River, lover of Cape Girardeau, its history and its variety of people.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy