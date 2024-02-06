All sections
May 14, 2022
That's a green bug!
This bright green insect is called a six-spotted tiger beetle. It is native to North America. After wintering in the ground as a small gray larva, the six-spotted tiger beetle emerges in spring when the ground warms and wildflowers begin to bloom. This insect can run fast and fly fast. It is carnivorous and eats other insects, including ants...
Aaron Horrell
This bright green insect is called a six-spotted tiger beetle. It is native to North America.

After wintering in the ground as a small gray larva, the six-spotted tiger beetle emerges in spring when the ground warms and wildflowers begin to bloom. This insect can run fast and fly fast. It is carnivorous and eats other insects, including ants.

Springtime is the best time to see the six-spotted tiger beetle. You may see this insect while hiking a trail. It is known to frequent sunny patches of bare dirt. It is a harmless insect, but will bite you if you handle it and the bite will hurt for awhile. It's best not to catch one.

