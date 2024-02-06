That one night when my Nashville dreams came true

The year was 2008, and after contending with a snowstorm I finally made it to the airport for my flight. Work had scheduled me for compliance training in Nashville, Tennessee, and I wanted to spend some time with my guitar while I was there.

More than 70 singer-songwriters stood in line outside the iconic Bluebird Cafe on Monday night for open mic. Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift and so many more have had their moments on the Bluebird Cafe stage. Mine was an unoriginal dream for Nashville. Just ask the souvenir shopkeeper, and yep, she's a songwriter, too. I arrived by myself, collecting phone numbers, CDs and quite possibly a contact high along the way. I left with a feeling of camaraderie with other dream-seekers who expressed themselves through words and music.

Of the musicians in line, 32 held rain-check tickets from previous attempts to play. They were guaranteed a spot. We packed the bar and listened as the open mic coordinator drew more names for additional spots. She would only draw numbers for eight additional performers. Number 40 was the last name she called, and it was mine! I exhaled the breath I'd been holding.

From there, it was a race against the clock, and I was doing the math that sounded much like a sixth-grade word problem. In three hours' time, if 40 people played a three-minute song and took 30 seconds to walk to the stage, plug in and introduce themselves ... would I still get to play? It was tight. People wanted to promote themselves, give their life story, and I just wanted three minutes to do my thing on one of the most famous stages in Nashville.

Once musicians found their voice, I enjoyed listening. Some folks rocked. Some took themselves way too seriously. Some thought they could sing but couldn't. Then there were the ones who performed without overestimating. They had a simple appreciation for the craft and were trying to honor it. I liked those people the most.