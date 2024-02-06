Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without the sides and desserts

Thanksgiving menus are being put together and shopping lists are well underway, but before you finish up your list, I'm hoping to tempt you with a few desserts and side dish recipes.
Although your family may have favorite traditions, it is nice to add a few new menu items to change things up a bit. Desserts and side dishes are a great place to start, so that is what I am sharing with you today. Enjoy!
Serve this divine Pecan Pie Cheesecake at your next gathering and bask in the admiration as friends and family revel in the symphony of textures and flavors. Whether accompanied by a simple whipped cream or rich ice cream, this dessert stands as a testament to the magic of combining two classic treats into one spectacular creation.
For the crust:
For the pecan filling:
For the cheesecake:
For the pecan topping:
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees and grease a 9-inch springform pan.
Combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and brown sugar for the crust. Press firmly into the pan and freeze.
For the filling, melt butter and combine with sugar, corn syrup, eggs, vanilla, and pecans over medium heat until thick. Pour over the crust.
Beat the cream cheese and sugar for the cheesecake layer until fluffy, then mix in salt, flour, vanilla, eggs one at a time, and sour cream. Layer over the pecan filling.
Set the cheesecake pan in a larger pan, fill with water for a bath, and bake for an hour or until set with a slight jiggle.
Let the cheesecake cool gradually in the turned-off oven, then chill overnight.
For the topping, melt butter with brown sugar, then stir in cream and vanilla. Mix in pecans and spoon over the cheesecake.
Source: www.happycoking.com/2023/11/guys-this-is-my-favorite-dessert-of-all.html
Crust:
Filling:
For the crust: Add the flour, sugar and salt to a food processor. Process a few times to combine. While pulsing, add the cubes of butter. Keep pulsing until the mixture looks like a coarse meal. Add 2 tablespoons of the water and process again a few times. Add more water until the dough starts to come together. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Shape into a round and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Remove the pie dough from the refrigerator and roll out into a large round, about 12-inches. Transfer to a 9-inch pie dish, fold over the sides and use a fork to press a design into the edges.
For the filling: Whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, flour and salt in a medium bowl. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until uniform in color and no egg white is visible. Whisk in the sugar mixture until smooth. Add the heavy cream, vanilla and orange zest and whisk to combine. Add the cranberries to the bottom of the pie crust and pour the custard over the top.
Bake until the custard is set with a slight wobble in the center, about 50 minutes. Let cool completely.
For the assembly: Sprinkle the orange slices with the sugar as well as the top of the pie, and use to decoratively garnish the pie before serving at room temperature or chilled.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/cranberry-custard-pie-9505842?soc=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2A6ZHKzb-gasPnYxrVJBO_kxn2DVsdxVrobf4iG_gxbihMifHPCrsbZMU
Melt butter in 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add rice; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes. Add broth and heat to boiling; stir once or twice. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese, cranberries, pecans and onions. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Note: * To toast pecans, spread nuts on small baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 8 minutes, or until golden brown, stirring frequently.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-pecan-rice-pilaf/?fbclid=IwAR1YYZlY9LA5uMoJ6liX2eAv-NDhHKqOrbxIPCTrPi_be9Np01_fJcKxsbY
Fall flavors collide in this easy and flavorful Pumpkin Bread Pudding. Perfect for breakfast or dessert this dish is a staple for pumpkin lovers.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Cut bread into 1 to 2-inch squares and add to large bowl.
In another bowl whisk together milk, cream, pumpkin, eggs, sugar, brown sugar vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Pour over bread and stir gently to coat, let soak for about 20 minutes.
Spread into baking dish and bake in oven for about 50-60 minutes until center is set.
Cut into pieces and serve with ice cream or whipped cream and caramel sauce if desired.
Source: www.tornadoughalli.com/pumpkin-bread-pudding/?fbclid=IwAR3XbIzdhn1PU4MOxk6VaEeEIPvvfhgyHtAN2rHY4knguLZSKbc0yY2VX9E
Cut up cabbage and slice the onions. Then in a Dutch oven, fry bacon till crisp. Remove bacon and set aside; save grease. Add oil to the grease. Add cabbage and onions. Fry up, tossing and turning every so often. Turn until it cooks down till clear and brownish. Takes about 1 hour.
Once the cabbage is cooked, then add the vinegar. Add salt, pepper, and bacon. Allow to cook another 10 minutes or so.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/side/vegetable/southern-fried-cabbage-2.html?fbclid=IwAR095BhI9x-kzNaHqSKKK7COAaVw01IOvZNiLE8QXgMoNkf94rKxJZF9Vf0
For the Dressing:
For the salad:
Start by preparing the dressing. Combine all the dressing ingredients — olive oil, vinegar, tarragon, parsley, salt, and pepper — in a bowl (or a mason jar) and whisk to combine. Set aside for now.
Next, start preparing the salad ingredients. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.
Add the diced pumpkin in an even layer and cook over medium heat until lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes.
Sprinkle the diced pumpkin with salt and pepper, and toss well in the pan. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned on the other side, about 6 to 7minutes.
In a large bowl, toss the salad greens with the cranberries, pecans, pumpkin seeds, and roasted pumpkin. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Serve the salad right away.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-fall-harvest-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1w5NG-McLv2ttAqMdyDr57erH4nzlamSqi1Hq0HV2uQoutyWOxuqKQU3w
This pecan cream pie is out of this world, featuring a perfectly golden brown crust with a delicate pecan flavor and cream cheese filling.
Remove the plastic lid from the ready-made pecan crust. You will want to save this as it can be flipped over and used as a storage lid for your pie.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese and light brown sugar on medium-low speed, using a handheld mixer, for 1 minute or until fluffy and smooth.
To the beaten cream cheese, add the maple syrup and vanilla extract and beat for an additional 30 seconds until fully incorporated.
Fold half (4 ounces) of the whipped topping into the cream cheese mixture until the whipped topping is fully incorporated and no streaks remain.
Fold 3/4 cup of the finely chopped toasted pecans into the pecan cream pie mixture until they are evenly distributed.
Spread the pecan cream pie mixture evenly in the ready-made pecan crust.
Top the pecan cream pie with the remaining whipped topping and spread it to all the edges with an offset spatula.
Garnish the center, leaving about an inch around the edge, of the whipped topping with the remaining 1/4 cup of toasted finely chopped pecans.
Chill for 6 hours, or up to overnight, to allow the pecan cream pie to set up fully.
Note: You will want to save the lid as it can be flipped over and used as a storage lid for your creamy pecan pie. Make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature, so you don't have lumps in your creamy filling. We'd recommend placing the pie crust and foil plate inside a glass 9-inch pie plate for added stability and easier transport. You can slice and serve this pecan cream pie once it has fully chilled.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/pecan-cream-pie/
This delicious sweet potato casserole will add a seasonal favorite side dish to your Thanksgiving buffet. If you so choose to do, add the zest of one orange to the filling mixture for a subtle flavor that brightens up the casserole.
Sweet Potato Filling:
Streusel Topping:
Add sweet potatoes to a large pot filled with water. Bring to a boil over high heat and then reduce heat to medium and simmer potatoes until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and return to hot pot (off of the heat) to allow any extra moisture to cook away.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart or 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Prepare the Filling: In a large bowl or the pot the sweet potatoes cooked in, mash the potatoes and softened butter using a potato masher or hand mixer. (You should have about 5 cups of mashed sweet potatoes at this point.)
Add the remaining ingredients (brown sugar, eggs, half and half, ground cinnamon, vanilla extract and salt) and mash together until your desired consistency is achieved. I like some texture to mine but you can make yours completely smooth if you want.
Evenly spread the filling into the prepared baking dish and set aside.
Prepare Streusel Topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, salt, and ground cinnamon. Add the pecans and melted butter and stir together until pecans are evenly coated with the mixture.
Spread the streusel evenly on top of the sweet potatoes.
Bake the casserole for 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown on top. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes before serving. If using marshmallows, sprinkle over the top of the casserole with about 15 minutes remaining and cook until they are just golden brown.
Notes: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Baked: If already baked, the casserole can be frozen for up to 2 months wrapped in foil and stored in an airtight container. Thaw overnight in the fridge and pull out at least 60 minutes before baking to let it come to room temperature. Bake casserole at 350 degrees until heated through, about 30 minutes.
Before Baking: Prepare the sweet potato casserole as directed but stop before baking. Cover the casserole tightly with two layers of foil, and store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge and pull out at least 60 minutes before baking to let it come to room temperature. Bake casserole at 350 degrees until heated through, about 30 minutes.
Make Ahead Information: To make this casserole ahead of time, simply prepare the mashed sweet potatoes and streusel as instructed but keep separate - meaning, don't assemble the casserole. Allow the sweet potatoes to cool and then place in an airtight container in the fridge. Place the prepared streusel in ziploc bag or airtight container in the fridge as well. These will keep for 2 to 3 days.
Assemble when you are ready to bake and add an additional 5 to 8 minutes to the cooking time.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/sweet-potato-casserole-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1xRNx8idUJj4w-BWHgVvFz0Nild_P7F7xSurYZKe3DOxX9JIP6GArx9tU#recipe
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut each squash in half crosswise. Scoop out and discard the seeds and strings. If necessary, trim the top and bottom so that the squash will sit level, and place on a rimmed baking sheet, cut side up. Sprinkle each half with a little salt, pepper, and nutmeg, to taste. Using 3 tablespoons of the butter, dot each half with some butter. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake the squash just until moist and tender, about 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the rice, chicken broth, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 cups of water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to a low simmer, partially cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender, about 40 minutes. When the rice is done most of the water should be evaporated.
In a 10-inch saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Swirl to coat the pan and saute the onion, garlic, celery, and carrot until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add the pears and saute for 2 minutes longer. Cover the pan, adjust the heat to medium-low, and cook the vegetables until crisp-tender, 3 minutes longer. Add the sage, thyme, and parsley and saute for 1 more minute. Remove from the heat.
In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice, sauteed vegetables, pears, walnuts, and dried cranberries. Taste and add salt and pepper, if desired. Mound the rice mixture into the squash halves, dividing it evenly. Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into small pieces. Dot each stuffed squash with butter. Cover with foil. Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes.
Note: Toasting nuts brings out their full, rich flavor. Place the nuts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven until lightly browned, about 5 to 8 minutes.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/acorn-squash-stuffed-with-cranberry-wild-rice-pears-and-walnuts/?fbclid=IwAR1CZsBAxQkFLJaeZAUv_H0tVbs85cq_sLVLAoGRocoJK9e3ZrrCLGwjW_g
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.