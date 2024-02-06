Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without the sides and desserts

Cranberry Fall Harvest Salad

For the Dressing:

5 tablespoons olive oil (or vegetable oil)

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar (or sherry vinegar)

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

For the salad:

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups pumpkin, diced

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

10 ounces mixed salad greens

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup roasted salted pumpkin seeds

Start by preparing the dressing. Combine all the dressing ingredients — olive oil, vinegar, tarragon, parsley, salt, and pepper — in a bowl (or a mason jar) and whisk to combine. Set aside for now.

Next, start preparing the salad ingredients. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.

Add the diced pumpkin in an even layer and cook over medium heat until lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle the diced pumpkin with salt and pepper, and toss well in the pan. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned on the other side, about 6 to 7minutes.

In a large bowl, toss the salad greens with the cranberries, pecans, pumpkin seeds, and roasted pumpkin. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Serve the salad right away.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-fall-harvest-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1w5NG-McLv2ttAqMdyDr57erH4nzlamSqi1Hq0HV2uQoutyWOxuqKQU3w

Pecan Cream Pie

This pecan cream pie is out of this world, featuring a perfectly golden brown crust with a delicate pecan flavor and cream cheese filling.

1 (6-ounce) 9-inch ready-made pecan crust (like Diamond brand) or homemade pie shell

16 ounces cream cheese, room-temperature

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 ounces whipped topping, thawed and divided in half

1 cup toasted finely chopped pecans, divided into 3/4 cup and 1/4 cup

Remove the plastic lid from the ready-made pecan crust. You will want to save this as it can be flipped over and used as a storage lid for your pie.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese and light brown sugar on medium-low speed, using a handheld mixer, for 1 minute or until fluffy and smooth.

To the beaten cream cheese, add the maple syrup and vanilla extract and beat for an additional 30 seconds until fully incorporated.

Fold half (4 ounces) of the whipped topping into the cream cheese mixture until the whipped topping is fully incorporated and no streaks remain.

Fold 3/4 cup of the finely chopped toasted pecans into the pecan cream pie mixture until they are evenly distributed.

Spread the pecan cream pie mixture evenly in the ready-made pecan crust.

Top the pecan cream pie with the remaining whipped topping and spread it to all the edges with an offset spatula.

Garnish the center, leaving about an inch around the edge, of the whipped topping with the remaining 1/4 cup of toasted finely chopped pecans.

Chill for 6 hours, or up to overnight, to allow the pecan cream pie to set up fully.

Note: You will want to save the lid as it can be flipped over and used as a storage lid for your creamy pecan pie. Make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature, so you don't have lumps in your creamy filling. We'd recommend placing the pie crust and foil plate inside a glass 9-inch pie plate for added stability and easier transport. You can slice and serve this pecan cream pie once it has fully chilled.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/pecan-cream-pie/

Sweet Potato Casserole

This delicious sweet potato casserole will add a seasonal favorite side dish to your Thanksgiving buffet. If you so choose to do, add the zest of one orange to the filling mixture for a subtle flavor that brightens up the casserole.

Sweet Potato Filling:

3 pounds sweet potatoes peeled, cut into cubes

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar packed, light or dark brown

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup half and half or whole milk

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt or sea salt

Streusel Topping:

2/3 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

2/3 cup brown sugar packed, light or dark brown

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt or sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups pecans, about 8 ounces, roughly chopped

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 to 2 cups miniature marshmallows, optional

Add sweet potatoes to a large pot filled with water. Bring to a boil over high heat and then reduce heat to medium and simmer potatoes until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and return to hot pot (off of the heat) to allow any extra moisture to cook away.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart or 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Prepare the Filling: In a large bowl or the pot the sweet potatoes cooked in, mash the potatoes and softened butter using a potato masher or hand mixer. (You should have about 5 cups of mashed sweet potatoes at this point.)

Add the remaining ingredients (brown sugar, eggs, half and half, ground cinnamon, vanilla extract and salt) and mash together until your desired consistency is achieved. I like some texture to mine but you can make yours completely smooth if you want.

Evenly spread the filling into the prepared baking dish and set aside.

Prepare Streusel Topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, salt, and ground cinnamon. Add the pecans and melted butter and stir together until pecans are evenly coated with the mixture.

Spread the streusel evenly on top of the sweet potatoes.

Bake the casserole for 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown on top. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes before serving. If using marshmallows, sprinkle over the top of the casserole with about 15 minutes remaining and cook until they are just golden brown.

Notes: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Baked: If already baked, the casserole can be frozen for up to 2 months wrapped in foil and stored in an airtight container. Thaw overnight in the fridge and pull out at least 60 minutes before baking to let it come to room temperature. Bake casserole at 350 degrees until heated through, about 30 minutes.

Before Baking: Prepare the sweet potato casserole as directed but stop before baking. Cover the casserole tightly with two layers of foil, and store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge and pull out at least 60 minutes before baking to let it come to room temperature. Bake casserole at 350 degrees until heated through, about 30 minutes.

Make Ahead Information: To make this casserole ahead of time, simply prepare the mashed sweet potatoes and streusel as instructed but keep separate - meaning, don't assemble the casserole. Allow the sweet potatoes to cool and then place in an airtight container in the fridge. Place the prepared streusel in ziploc bag or airtight container in the fridge as well. These will keep for 2 to 3 days.

Assemble when you are ready to bake and add an additional 5 to 8 minutes to the cooking time.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/sweet-potato-casserole-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1xRNx8idUJj4w-BWHgVvFz0Nild_P7F7xSurYZKe3DOxX9JIP6GArx9tU#recipe

Acorn Squash stuffed with Cranberry Wild Rice, Pears and Walnuts

3 acorns or dumpling squash

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Freshly ground nutmeg

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature, divided

3/4 cup wild rice

1 1/2 cups canned low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus extra to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 large rib celery, finely chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and finely chopped

2 firm Bosc or Anjou USA Pears, peeled, halved lengthwise, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch dice

2 teaspoons minced fresh sage

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves

1/3 cup minced fresh parsley

1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted (see Note below)

1/3 cup sweetened dried cranberries

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut each squash in half crosswise. Scoop out and discard the seeds and strings. If necessary, trim the top and bottom so that the squash will sit level, and place on a rimmed baking sheet, cut side up. Sprinkle each half with a little salt, pepper, and nutmeg, to taste. Using 3 tablespoons of the butter, dot each half with some butter. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake the squash just until moist and tender, about 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the rice, chicken broth, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 cups of water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to a low simmer, partially cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender, about 40 minutes. When the rice is done most of the water should be evaporated.

In a 10-inch saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Swirl to coat the pan and saute the onion, garlic, celery, and carrot until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add the pears and saute for 2 minutes longer. Cover the pan, adjust the heat to medium-low, and cook the vegetables until crisp-tender, 3 minutes longer. Add the sage, thyme, and parsley and saute for 1 more minute. Remove from the heat.

In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice, sauteed vegetables, pears, walnuts, and dried cranberries. Taste and add salt and pepper, if desired. Mound the rice mixture into the squash halves, dividing it evenly. Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into small pieces. Dot each stuffed squash with butter. Cover with foil. Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes.

Note: Toasting nuts brings out their full, rich flavor. Place the nuts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven until lightly browned, about 5 to 8 minutes.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/acorn-squash-stuffed-with-cranberry-wild-rice-pears-and-walnuts/?fbclid=IwAR1CZsBAxQkFLJaeZAUv_H0tVbs85cq_sLVLAoGRocoJK9e3ZrrCLGwjW_g

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.