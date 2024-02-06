Thanksgiving side dishes galore

Many families have traditions when it comes to what they will serve at Thanksgiving. My personal favorite is our family tradition of hand-ground cranberry relish. I love it alongside the traditional meal, on a hot roll or on the leftover turkey sandwich the next day. I can enjoy it like candy, that's why I stock up on cranberries while they are in season and freeze for later use.

I have included many side dishes here today, several of them are familiar, but with a new twist or a slight revision to elevate to the next level of flavor and enjoyment. I couldn't resist one turkey recipe, and although we did desserts last week, I had to include a chocolate pecan gooey butter cake, for those who don't like pumpkin.

Enjoy!

Roasted Fall Vegetables with Cranberries and Maple Walnuts

This easy-to-make Roasted Fall Vegetables recipe is a delicious blend of savory butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and shallot with bursts of cranberry sweetness in every bite. Maple walnuts add texture and crunch, while optional creamy goat cheese brings a hint of tanginess.

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

3 cups butternut squash, cubed

1 medium shallot, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup walnut halves

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled, optional

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Add the Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and shallots to a large bowl. Pour in the olive oil and toss to coat.

Spread the vegetables onto a baking sheet and season with salt, pepper, and cinnamon.

Roast for about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, or until tender and just starting to caramelize.

Meanwhile, add the walnuts and maple syrup to a small skillet over medium-high heat. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until the syrup thickens and coats the walnuts. Remove to a plate to cool.

When the vegetables are done roasting, mix in the cranberries and top with the maple walnuts and goat cheese, if using.

Notes: To save time look for already prepped Brussels sprouts and butternut squash cubes in the produce section of your grocery store.

For best results use fresh butternut squash and Brussels sprouts.

You can substitute pecans for the walnuts, if preferred.

Store leftovers in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Use within three to four days.

Source: www.deliciouslittlebites.com/roasted-butternut-squash-brussels/

Special Creamed Corn

This corn may earn a permanent place on your special-occasion menus. Your Thanksgiving table guests will be delighted with this corn dish.

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Dash white pepper

5 cups frozen corn, thawed

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add cream, milk, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; boil and stir for 2 minutes. Add corn; heat through.

Transfer to an ungreased 1-1/2-quart broiler-proof dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. broil 5 inches from the heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/special-creamed-corn/print/

Caramelized Onion Mashed Potato Bake

Give your mashed potatoes a little something extra with the addition of caramelized onions, GruyÃ¨re cheese, and fresh parsley. It takes only seven ingredients and two simple steps to make rich, fluffy mashed potatoes.

4 pounds baking potatoes

2 teaspoons salt

1 1/4 cups warm buttermilk

1/2 cup warm milk

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups freshly grated GruyÃ¨re cheese

1 cup chopped caramelized onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Peel potatoes; cut into 2-inch pieces. Bring potatoes, 2 teaspoons salt, and water to cover to a boil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat; boil 20 minutes or until tender. Drain. Return potatoes to Dutch oven, reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes or until potatoes are dry.

Mash potatoes with a potato masher to desired consistency. Stir in warm buttermilk, warm milk, melted butter, pepper, and 1 tsp. salt, stirring just until blended.

Stir in GruyÃ¨re cheese, caramelized onions, and parsley, and spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 2 1/2-quart baking dish or 8 (10-ounce) ramekins. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/baked-mashed-potatoes-caramelized-onion/

Crock Pot Cranberry Turkey Breast

Crock Pot Turkey Breast only needs 4 ingredients and you won't believe how easy it is to make! Tender flaky, moist, fool-proof boneless turkey breast recipe that's perfect for Thanksgiving.

1 (5-7 pounds) boneless turkey breast

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 can (14 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

1 packet onion soup seasoning mix

1/2 cup orange juice

Gravy

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon cold water

Unwrap turkey breast, making sure to leave the netting on the turkey, and place into a slow cooker. I use a 6-qt crock pot.

Sprinkle salt and pepper over the turkey and rub it in. In a mixing bowl combine cranberry sauce, onion seasoning mix, and orange juice. Pour over the turkey.

Cook on low heat for 5-7 hours. Internal temperature needs to be at least 165 degrees. Mine cooked for 6 hours.

Take turkey breast out of the crock pot and place onto the serving plate. Cover with tin foil to keep it hot. Skim the fat pieces from the crock pot. Pour the remaining liquid from the crockpot into a medium saucepan.

Mix together the cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Bring the sauce from the slow cooker to a boil. Once boiling add the cornstarch mixture and stir with a whisk until it's thickened. You may have to turn the heat down while doing this to prevent it from boiling too much and burning. It should only take between 1-2 minutes for it to thicken.

Pour some of the gravy over the turkey breast and serve. I pour the extra sauce into a jar and set that out with the turkey so you can serve additional gravy with the turkey servings.

Notes: Keep the netting on the turkey breast while it's cooking. Remove it only after the cook time. The netting helps the turkey keep it's shape during the cook time.

Source: www.togetherasfamily.com/turkey-recipe/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest&utm_campaign=tailwind_tribes&utm_content=tribes&utm_term=882372638_38108880_82133

Ultimate Green Bean Casserole

3 slices thick-cut bacon diced

1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

2 cloves garlic minced

12 ounces fresh button or cremini mushrooms chopped

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup half-and-half

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pound fresh green beans trimmed, halved, and blanched (boil 5 minutes, place beans in ice water for a couple of minutes, drain)

1 can quality French fried onions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Fry the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 4-5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook for another 4-5 minutes until the mushrooms are soft. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Melt the butter in the same skillet and whisk in the flour. Once combined, continue whisking for another 2 minutes until the mixture has slightly deepened in color. Add the half-and-half and chicken broth while constantly whisking to prevent lumps. Once slightly thickened, add the cheese and whisk until melted and combined.

Next add the mushroom/bacon mixture along with the salt and pepper. Let the sauce simmer for a couple of minutes, then add the green beans. Stir to combine.

Pour the bean mixture into a 9x13-inch casserole dish and sprinkle the French fried onions all over the top. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes.

NOTES: Preparing in Advance: Everything can be done in advance except for adding the crispy onions, otherwise they'll get soggy. Add those just before baking. Also, let the casserole sit for at least 30 minutes after removing it from the fridge before baking.

Source: www.daringgourmet.com/ultimate-green-bean-casserole/#wprm-recipe-container-42167

Sweet Potato Honey Cornbread

A great Thanksgiving treat, sweet potato cornbread.

1 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted melted butter one stick

2 cups mashed sweet potatoes

1/3 cup honey

Blend together dry ingredients (flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon)

Add in wet ingredients, first adding in sweet potato. Mix well then add eggs, butter and honey. Lastly add the cup of milk.

Pour mixture into pan for baking.

Bake in 375 degree oven for about 33-40 minutes. Use a toothpick to ensure the middle is done.

For extra fun, serve with honey butter (1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of butter)

Source: www.blackgirlswhobrunch.com/2017/11/18/sweet-potato-honey-cornbread-recipe/

The Salad to Bring When They Ask You To Bring a Salad

The Salad to Bring When They Ask You To Bring A Salad really is the salad to bring to a dinner that friends are throwing....or to a dinner at your own house. The flavors and textures are well balanced and unforgettably delicious.

For Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 small shallot, very finely chopped (approximately 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For Salad:

2 heads of Butter Lettuce (Romaine would be fine, too)

10 ounces fresh baby spinach

1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

1/2 cup dried cherries (or Craisins)

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

Whisk together ingredients for vinaigrette in a small bowl or measuring cup.

Toss salad greens in a large bowl with vinaigrette, and sprinkle with nuts, dried fruit, and blue cheese.

Notes: Try dried, tart sweet cherries. For maple syrup, use Grade A Dark.