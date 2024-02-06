Thanksgiving side dishes galore

Many families have traditions when it comes to what they will serve at Thanksgiving. My personal favorite is our family tradition of hand-ground cranberry relish. I love it alongside the traditional meal, on a hot roll or on the leftover turkey sandwich the next day. I can enjoy it like candy, that's why I stock up on cranberries while they are in season and freeze for later use.
I have included many side dishes here today, several of them are familiar, but with a new twist or a slight revision to elevate to the next level of flavor and enjoyment. I couldn't resist one turkey recipe, and although we did desserts last week, I had to include a chocolate pecan gooey butter cake, for those who don't like pumpkin.
Enjoy!
This easy-to-make Roasted Fall Vegetables recipe is a delicious blend of savory butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and shallot with bursts of cranberry sweetness in every bite. Maple walnuts add texture and crunch, while optional creamy goat cheese brings a hint of tanginess.
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
Add the Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and shallots to a large bowl. Pour in the olive oil and toss to coat.
Spread the vegetables onto a baking sheet and season with salt, pepper, and cinnamon.
Roast for about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, or until tender and just starting to caramelize.
Meanwhile, add the walnuts and maple syrup to a small skillet over medium-high heat. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until the syrup thickens and coats the walnuts. Remove to a plate to cool.
When the vegetables are done roasting, mix in the cranberries and top with the maple walnuts and goat cheese, if using.
Notes: To save time look for already prepped Brussels sprouts and butternut squash cubes in the produce section of your grocery store.
For best results use fresh butternut squash and Brussels sprouts.
You can substitute pecans for the walnuts, if preferred.
Store leftovers in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Use within three to four days.
Source: www.deliciouslittlebites.com/roasted-butternut-squash-brussels/
This corn may earn a permanent place on your special-occasion menus. Your Thanksgiving table guests will be delighted with this corn dish.
In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add cream, milk, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; boil and stir for 2 minutes. Add corn; heat through.
Transfer to an ungreased 1-1/2-quart broiler-proof dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. broil 5 inches from the heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/special-creamed-corn/print/
Give your mashed potatoes a little something extra with the addition of caramelized onions, GruyÃ¨re cheese, and fresh parsley. It takes only seven ingredients and two simple steps to make rich, fluffy mashed potatoes.
Peel potatoes; cut into 2-inch pieces. Bring potatoes, 2 teaspoons salt, and water to cover to a boil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat; boil 20 minutes or until tender. Drain. Return potatoes to Dutch oven, reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes or until potatoes are dry.
Mash potatoes with a potato masher to desired consistency. Stir in warm buttermilk, warm milk, melted butter, pepper, and 1 tsp. salt, stirring just until blended.
Stir in GruyÃ¨re cheese, caramelized onions, and parsley, and spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 2 1/2-quart baking dish or 8 (10-ounce) ramekins. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/baked-mashed-potatoes-caramelized-onion/
Crock Pot Turkey Breast only needs 4 ingredients and you won't believe how easy it is to make! Tender flaky, moist, fool-proof boneless turkey breast recipe that's perfect for Thanksgiving.
Gravy
Unwrap turkey breast, making sure to leave the netting on the turkey, and place into a slow cooker. I use a 6-qt crock pot.
Sprinkle salt and pepper over the turkey and rub it in. In a mixing bowl combine cranberry sauce, onion seasoning mix, and orange juice. Pour over the turkey.
Cook on low heat for 5-7 hours. Internal temperature needs to be at least 165 degrees. Mine cooked for 6 hours.
Take turkey breast out of the crock pot and place onto the serving plate. Cover with tin foil to keep it hot. Skim the fat pieces from the crock pot. Pour the remaining liquid from the crockpot into a medium saucepan.
Mix together the cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Bring the sauce from the slow cooker to a boil. Once boiling add the cornstarch mixture and stir with a whisk until it's thickened. You may have to turn the heat down while doing this to prevent it from boiling too much and burning. It should only take between 1-2 minutes for it to thicken.
Pour some of the gravy over the turkey breast and serve. I pour the extra sauce into a jar and set that out with the turkey so you can serve additional gravy with the turkey servings.
Notes: Keep the netting on the turkey breast while it's cooking. Remove it only after the cook time. The netting helps the turkey keep it's shape during the cook time.
Source: www.togetherasfamily.com/turkey-recipe/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest&utm_campaign=tailwind_tribes&utm_content=tribes&utm_term=882372638_38108880_82133
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Fry the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 4-5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook for another 4-5 minutes until the mushrooms are soft. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.
Melt the butter in the same skillet and whisk in the flour. Once combined, continue whisking for another 2 minutes until the mixture has slightly deepened in color. Add the half-and-half and chicken broth while constantly whisking to prevent lumps. Once slightly thickened, add the cheese and whisk until melted and combined.
Next add the mushroom/bacon mixture along with the salt and pepper. Let the sauce simmer for a couple of minutes, then add the green beans. Stir to combine.
Pour the bean mixture into a 9x13-inch casserole dish and sprinkle the French fried onions all over the top. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes.
NOTES: Preparing in Advance: Everything can be done in advance except for adding the crispy onions, otherwise they'll get soggy. Add those just before baking. Also, let the casserole sit for at least 30 minutes after removing it from the fridge before baking.
Source: www.daringgourmet.com/ultimate-green-bean-casserole/#wprm-recipe-container-42167
A great Thanksgiving treat, sweet potato cornbread.
Blend together dry ingredients (flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon)
Add in wet ingredients, first adding in sweet potato. Mix well then add eggs, butter and honey. Lastly add the cup of milk.
Pour mixture into pan for baking.
Bake in 375 degree oven for about 33-40 minutes. Use a toothpick to ensure the middle is done.
For extra fun, serve with honey butter (1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of butter)
Source: www.blackgirlswhobrunch.com/2017/11/18/sweet-potato-honey-cornbread-recipe/
The Salad to Bring When They Ask You To Bring A Salad really is the salad to bring to a dinner that friends are throwing....or to a dinner at your own house. The flavors and textures are well balanced and unforgettably delicious.
For Vinaigrette:
For Salad:
Whisk together ingredients for vinaigrette in a small bowl or measuring cup.
Toss salad greens in a large bowl with vinaigrette, and sprinkle with nuts, dried fruit, and blue cheese.
Notes: Try dried, tart sweet cherries. For maple syrup, use Grade A Dark.
Source: www.thatsusanwilliams.com/2013/03/the-salad-to-bring-when-they-ask-you-to-bring-a-salad/
Make this Old-Fashioned Cranberry Salad, also known as a Cranberry JELL-O mold for a Thanksgiving side dish this year. You can add well drained mandarin oranges as a flavor boost.
In a large bowl, add gelatin and water and whisk until dissolved. Add cranberry sauce and whisk to mix well. Stir in pineapple. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Stir in pecans.
If desired, you can spray a Jell-o mold or Bundt pan and pour mixture in that or transfer to serving bowl.
Refrigerate for 6-7 hours until is Jell-o is set.
Source: www.cincyshopper.com/old-fashioned-cranberry-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-79871
Easy Sweet Potato Casserole with an irresistible crunchy pecan topping. This recipe is so flavorful. The sweet potatoes are soft, smooth and puff up slightly while baking.
How to Make Mashed Sweet Potatoes:
Peel and chop sweet potatoes into 1-inch chunks. Add to a large pot with enough water to cover surface of potatoes and bring to a boil. Cook uncovered at a medium/low boil about until easily pierced with a fork (about 10-15 minutes). Drain and mash (mash with an electric mixer to make it even creamier).
How to Make Sweet Potato Casserole:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together 3 eggs, 1/2 cup sugar, 6 tablespoons melted butter and 1/2 tablespoon vanilla. Stir butter mixture into cooked sweet potatoes then stir in 1 cup Craisins. Spread sweet potato mix evenly into a 9x13-inch casserole dish.
In a small bowl, combine 2/3 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup flour. Add butter and use your hands to rub the mixture together until pea-sized crumbs form. Stir in 1 cup chopped pecans. Sprinkle over sweet potatoes and bake at 350 degrees uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until hot and sweet potatoes start to puff at edges.
Source: www.natashaskitchen.com/sweet-potato-casserole/
Cranberry Waldorf Salad is a welcome addition to any family meal, it is packed with colorful ingredients to make a one of a kind side that can please a crowd. For Thanksgiving, you may decide to use all dried cranberries in place of the raisins.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Toss to combine well.
Cover and chill 2 hours before serving.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/cranberry-waldorf-salad/
This cranberry relish is a blend of fresh cranberries, apple, orange and sugar, all mixed together to form a sweet and tart condiment. Cranberry relish is a unique and welcome addition to any holiday meal.
Place the cranberries in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Transfer the cranberries to a bowl.
Add the apple to the food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add the apple to the bowl with the cranberries.
Add the orange to the food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the orange to the bowl with the cranberries and apples.
Add the sugar to the bowl and stir to combine. Add pecans and stir in well. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 3 days.
Serve, garnished with cranberries and orange zest if desired.
Source: www.dinneratthezoo.com/cranberry-relish/#wprm-recipe-container-18381
Cornbread dressing with vegetables and spices is just like traditional stuffing but made with a delicious cornbread recipe.
If you haven't already, dry your cornbread and bread cubes. Spread them onto large baking sheets and leave them to dry out for 1-2 days. If you're in a hurry you can dry it out in the oven.
Place the bread cubes on a baking sheet and bake at 250 degrees for about 30-45 minutes, tossing every 10 minutes or so, until the bread is dry and stale.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Add the butter to a large skillet over medium heat. Once the butter has melted add the onion and celery and cook for a few minutes until softened.
Add basil, thyme, rosemary, fresh parsley, and chicken broth and bring to a simmer.
Add the dried bread cubes to a large bowl. Gradually ladle the broth mixture onto the bread, tossing lightly as you go.
Gradually add more broth mixture, just until everything is evenly moistened. (You don't want to add too much broth or it will be more mushy and dense). Taste it and add more herbs or salt, if needed.
Layer mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Source: www.tastesbetterfromscratch.com/cornbread-stuffing/
Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole is an awesome side dish that everyone will love. It is easy and a great make ahead too.
Pecan topping:
Mashed soft baked sweet potatoes with the butter, cream and salt. Place them in 3-4 ramekins or one larger dish. Mix the brown sugar, flour and butter together until crumbly, add the pecans and place on top of sweet potato.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until the edges are bubbling and the topping lightly browned. Serve immediately.
Note: This can be made ahead. Leaving the topping off until you are about to put it in the oven. If it is made ahead you will need to bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until heated through.
Source: www.noshingwiththenolands.com/ruths-chris-copycat-sweet-potato-casserole-recipe/
Gooey butter cake maybe doesn't look so pretty, like classic formal dessert cake, but its taste goes beyond any other cake. That's the reason why you should make this Chocolate Pecan Gooey Butter Cake for Thanksgiving dinner. Your guests will be impressed!
Gooey butter cake is very rich, sweet and velvety cake with crispy top layer of crust and molten lava in the center. Although, this cake looks like a gooey mess, it's melt-in-your-mouth-goooood!!
Bottom layer:
Pecan pie filling:
Top layer:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and grease 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
To make the bottom layer, stir together brownie mix, 1/2 cup melted butter and 1 egg. The mixture should be thick. If it's not come together add 1 tablespoon of water at the time, until everything is well blended, but to stay thick. Pat the mixture on the bottom of the pan to make an even layer.
To make the pecan pie filling mix together 3 eggs, sugar and brown sugar, vanilla, melted butter and corn syrup until well blended. Fold in pecans and spread over the bottom layer.
To make the topping on low speed mix together cream cheese, melted butter, eggs and vanilla. Gradually add powdered sugar. Spoon the mixture over pecan filling.
Bake at 325 degrees for 55-75 minutes. It should be a little, slightly jiggly in the center when finished baking, but cheesecake part should be firm to the touch. If it starts browning too much tent the top with aluminum foil.
Cool on a wire rack before serving.
Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/chocolate-pecan-ooey-gooey-butter-cake/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cookin
