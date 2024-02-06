Thanksgiving prayers

Do you make a regular practice of saying a prayer before you eat a meal? In some traditions people pray specific phrases such as, "Bless us O Lord, and these thy gifts, which we are about to receive, from thy bounty, through Christ our Lord, Amen." Others pray spontaneously before they eat. Even if we do not use a previously memorized prayer, we tend to repeat ourselves.

For many families who have a formal Thanksgiving Day meal someone will be asked to pray. Many people feel a sense of panic not knowing what to say. The main idea is to give thanks.

We see praying before a meal in the Bible when Jesus fed the multitude in John 6:11. "Jesus then took the loaves, and when he had given thanks, he distributed them to those who were seated so also the fish, as much as they wanted."

It is biblical to thank God for the food we are about to eat. When Jesus instituted the Lord's Supper, he gave thanks as before he distributed the elements. The cup represents his blood that was shed for us on the cross, and the bread represents his body that was broken for us. God sustains us through his grace like food sustains the nourishment of our bodies.

Ephesians 5:20 Says, "Giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ." Do you thank God for all things? We got our first snow the other day, and I reflected on how thankful I am to live in a warm house.

When you hop into your vehicle to go to work, do you wish you had a newer model or a better car? I am driving a 2002 Ford Explorer with paint coming off of it. My wife has "the good car". My daughter is embarrassed for anyone to see her in my SUV. I remind her that we have not had a car payment in many years and that enables us to be able to afford to go on vacations. Every time the engine starts, I give thanks.