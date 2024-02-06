Thanksgiving prayers

Do you make a regular practice of saying a prayer before you eat a meal? In some traditions people pray specific phrases such as, "Bless us O Lord, and these thy gifts, which we are about to receive, from thy bounty, through Christ our Lord, Amen." Others pray spontaneously before they eat. Even if we do not use a previously memorized prayer, we tend to repeat ourselves.
For many families who have a formal Thanksgiving Day meal someone will be asked to pray. Many people feel a sense of panic not knowing what to say. The main idea is to give thanks.
We see praying before a meal in the Bible when Jesus fed the multitude in John 6:11. "Jesus then took the loaves, and when he had given thanks, he distributed them to those who were seated so also the fish, as much as they wanted."
It is biblical to thank God for the food we are about to eat. When Jesus instituted the Lord's Supper, he gave thanks as before he distributed the elements. The cup represents his blood that was shed for us on the cross, and the bread represents his body that was broken for us. God sustains us through his grace like food sustains the nourishment of our bodies.
Ephesians 5:20 Says, "Giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ." Do you thank God for all things? We got our first snow the other day, and I reflected on how thankful I am to live in a warm house.
When you hop into your vehicle to go to work, do you wish you had a newer model or a better car? I am driving a 2002 Ford Explorer with paint coming off of it. My wife has "the good car". My daughter is embarrassed for anyone to see her in my SUV. I remind her that we have not had a car payment in many years and that enables us to be able to afford to go on vacations. Every time the engine starts, I give thanks.
I am thankful for clean clothes to wear. We donate our old clothes because we do not wear them out. When we pack our Operation Christmas Child boxes, many of us will include fresh packs of socks and underwear because these items are treasured by children who do not have them.
Many times, in the Bible, we read prayers of thanksgiving for people. In Philippians 1:3, says, "I thank my God in all my remembrance of you." We can thank God for our family members who gather with us for Thanksgiving. Instead of getting into arguments over differences of opinions, thank the Lord for your extended family who visits over the holidays.
Perhaps someone is missing this year from the dinner table. We should give thanks for their memories and rejoice that we had that person in our life for however long it was. We need to let people know we love them and appreciate them while they are still alive.
Have you ever considered thanking God for difficult circumstances? 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, "Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." Sometimes we are strengthened through the trials we endure. The Apostle Paul considers the abuse that he faces on account of the gospel to be a blessing. He believes that this enables him to partake in Christ's sufferings.
Many Christians all over the world are oppressed and suffering abuse at the hands of their own governments. God gives them the grace to endure, and for that they are thankful. Even when we do not enjoy health and wealth, Jesus is worthy of our worship.
You may ask how is it possible to be thankful in all circumstances. We have to keep the future promises of God in mind. We believe there will be an end to suffering and a day of vindication for followers of Christ. This enables us to love our enemies and to pray for their salvation.
Remember to give thanks this Thanksgiving.
