Happy Thanksgiving! It is crunch time to start your cooking for Thanksgiving. Your turkey is thawed and ready to go, make-ahead dishes are being prepared and refrigerated to bake later, and the table is set just ready for company. Such a busy time to prepare for such a special day. A day set aside for us to reflect and be thankful for all we are blessed with.

Today I have a variety of items for you. A few ways to use up some leftovers, then some recipes of what might have been at the first Thanksgiving, and finally a modern, updated twist on foods that might have been served many years ago.

I hope you have a very blessed day filled with all of God's best for you. Enjoy!

Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches with Cranberry Mayonnaise

Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches with cranberry mayonnaise use up your remaining turkey and stuffing after the holiday. No one will complain eating leftovers when they are served like this!

For the sandwiches:

1 1/2 cups sliced leftover turkey, warmed

1 cup leftover stuffing, warmed

2 brioche buns

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

For the Cranberry Mayonnaise:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup cranberry sauce

1-2 teaspoons half and half if needed, to thin the mayonnaise

Warm up your leftover turkey and stuffing.

While they're heating add your sliced buns, insides up, to a rimmed baking sheet. Spread softened butter evenly between all 4 slices. Then divide the cheese and sprinkle out evenly. Toast in oven, until golden brown and cheese has melted. Remove from oven and set aside.

Add mayonnaise and cranberry sauce to a small mixing bowl -- whisk together until evenly combined. If the sauce is too think for your liking, stir in a teaspoon or two of half and half until evenly incorporated. Set aside.

Layer warm turkey slices on the bottoms of your brioche buns, then top with a generous serving of warm stuffing.

Spread cranberry mayonnaise on the bottom of the top bun, then add it to close the sandwiches.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes: I prefer my sandwiches without mashed potatoes and gravy, but my kids swear by a layer of mashed potatoes and also a schmear of gravy on the bottom bun.

Do not substitute Miracle Whip for mayonnaise. Also use a quality mayonnaise that you like since it's the base of your sandwich's sauce.

Want to add a little green and crunch? Top the sandwiches with a couple romaine or bibb lettuce leaves.

Source: 4sonrus.com/thanksgiving-leftover-sandwiches-with-cranberry-mayo/?fbclid=IwAR3scJQRsXTpg5solnMV_rEQ4lzqMgWQUEemMo1cKsPCIckrIO8RQk2dvI8

Thanksgiving Leftover Crescent Roll Bake

Looking for a new way to turn your Thanksgiving dinner leftovers into a delicious round two meal quickly and easily? This Thanksgiving leftover crescent roll bake repurposes that leftover turkey and stuffing into yummy stuffed crescent rolls you and your family will gobble up.

2 cups leftover turkey, chopped

1 package refrigerated crescent roll dough

1/2 cup cranberry sauce or relish

1/2 cup leftover stuffing or dressing

1 1/2 - 2 cups leftover turkey gravy

1/4 cup milk

Spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch square baking dish lightly with nonstick cooking spray.

Unroll and separate the crescent dough triangles. Spread one with the desired amount of cranberry sauce, about 2 teaspoons worth.

Add some turkey and stuffing, and then roll the crescent up and place it in the prepared dish. Repeat for the remaining crescents, until they're all filled and arranged evenly in the baking dish.

In a small pot, whisk together the milk and gravy. If you're gravy is already on the thinner side, you can skip the milk. Heat the mixture on the stove top, until the gravy is hot, and pour it evenly out over the crescents.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the crescents have puffed up and turned golden brown in color.

Notes: Be careful not to overstuff these crescent rolls and know that these are completely customizable to work with whatever Thanksgiving leftovers you have on hand or just happen to be your favorites.

Source: 4sonrus.com/thanksgiving-leftover-crescent-roll-bake/

Genius Potato, Turkey and Stuffing Layered Leftovers

A fabulous way to create a dish that doesn't taste like leftovers, from Thanksgiving leftovers!

Leftover mashed potatoes, about 4 cups

2 eggs

Pat of butter

Breadcrumbs (omit for gluten-free)

Leftover turkey, sliced, and/or chopped into bite sized pieces

Leftover stuffing, about 2 cups, crumbled (for gluten-free version, use a gluten-free stuffing)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Butter an ovenproof dish and sprinkle the bottom with some breadcrumbs; set aside.

Prepare the potatoes by adding two eggs, one at a time, and mixing well, before adding the second.

Spread half of the potatoes into the breadcrumb sprinkled dish. Next, layer turkey pieces all over the top of the mashed potatoes. Spread the remaining mashed potatoes on top of the turkey layer, and top with a generous amount of leftover stuffing, so that the potatoes are completely covered. Press down a little with a fork.

Cover with aluminum foil (I rubbed a little olive oil on the inside of the foil, so it wouldn't stick to the dressing) and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Remove foil and continue to bake for another 10 to 15 minutes or until the stuffing begins to get crispy and golden brown.

Remove from oven and allow to cool for five minutes before serving.

Here's another great idea: make individual servings of potato, turkey and stuffing layered leftovers in ramekins!

This is a perfect meal when served with turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans and/or any other traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.

Source: christinascucina.com/genius-potato-turkey-and-stuffing/

Thanksgiving Casserole

Enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner together in one easy dish! Make the most of your leftovers by putting together this freezer meal -- then you can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner any time you'd like, without all the work!

5 cups shredded cooked turkey (light or dark meat)

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup sour cream

1 can green beans, drained

1/2 onion, finely diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 cups prepared mashed potatoes

1 package stuffing mix, prepared (or about 4 cups leftover stuffing)

Spray 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish or aluminum pan lightly with cooking spray. Spread shredded turkey in bottom of dish.

In medium-sized bowl, combine soup, sour cream, green beans, onion, salt and pepper. Spread mixture evenly over shredded turkey. Sprinkle shredded cheese over soup mixture. Spread mashed potatoes over cheese layer. (You may need to heat up the potatoes or thin them with a little bit of milk to make them spread easier.) Top with a layer of prepared stuffing mix or leftover stuffing.

Cover with aluminum foil or lid. Label and date, then place in freezer.

To reheat from thawed (preferred method): Remove casserole from freezer and place in refrigerator for about 24 hours to thaw. Once thawed, bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes until bubbly and topping is lightly browned.

To reheat from frozen: Bake covered at 350 degrees for one hour. Then uncover and bake for an additional 35 to 40 minutes until bubbly and topping is lightly browned.

Source: makeaheadmealmom.com/thanksgiving-casserole/#recipe-card

Crispy Mashed Potato and Stuffing Pancakes

Crispy mashed potato and stuffing pancakes breathe new life into your holiday leftovers with a perfectly done leftover pancake. Make this the day after any holiday feast instead of the same old tired sandwiches.

2 large eggs beaten

2 tablespoons minced white onion

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

2 cups leftover chopped, cooked turkey

2 cups leftover stuffing

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

Unsweetened applesauce for dipping

To a large mixing bowl, add the eggs, onion, pepper, potatoes, turkey and stuffing. Mix everything together until evenly combined.

In a large skillet, add the butter and oil and let it melt over medium high heat.

When the butter is hot, drop roughly 1/3 to 1/2 cup-sized dollops of the mixture into the pan. Use the bottom of your measuring cup to gently press and flatten them some. You'll probably be able to fit three to four at a time, being careful not to overcrowd the pan.

Fry the patties for two to two and a half minutes, or until golden brown, then flip them and fry on the other side until it's also golden brown and heated through.

Transfer the fried pancakes to a waiting plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Working in batches, repeat until all the mixture's used and all the pancakes have been cooked crisp.

Notes: These are somewhat delicate and may fall apart if you don't use enough butter and oil in your pan. If you have a basket air fryer you could also air fry them at 380 for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. You can also lightly coat them in breadcrumbs for even crispier pancakes.

Source: 4sonrus.com/crispy-mashed-potato-stuffing-pancakes/

Thanksgiving Leftover Eggrolls and Cranberry Dipping Sauce

A fun new way to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers in crispy eggrolls with a festive dipping sauce on the side.

For the eggrolls:

25 eggroll wrappers

1-pound cooked turkey, chopped

2 cups mashed potatoes

2 cups cooked stuffing

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup cool water

For the cranberry dipping sauce:

1 1/2 cups canned cranberry sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons water

1 1/2 teaspoons orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

To make Dipping Sauce: In a medium sized sauce pan, add the dipping sauce ingredients. Heat over medium heat, stirring until the sauce is smooth and incorporated. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove any cranberry pieces. Transfer to a small serving bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

To make Eggrolls: Stir the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl. Lay an eggroll wrapper out on a flat, clean surface, so that it looks like a diamond with a point facing you.

Using your finger, spread a tiny bit of the cornstarch slurry out onto the edges of the wrapper.

Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the potatoes out in the corner facing you. Top that with the same amount of stuffing, and a few pieces of turkey.

Lift the bottom corner of the wrapper up and fold it over the filling without folding it completely in half. Fold both outside corners in so that they overlap. Begin rolling the eggroll, away from you, tucking the edges in as you go. Brush a bit more slurry over the remaining top corner, or tip. Finish the eggroll and brush a tiny bit more slurry over the seal. Lay the finished roll on a plate or other surface. Repeat until all the eggrolls are done.

Fill a Dutch oven, or cast-iron skillet, with about 3 inches of oil. Heat the oil to 350 degrees. When the oil is hot, add the eggrolls in batches of three or four. Fry them, turning occasionally, about two minutes or until they're golden brown.

Remove the eggrolls from the oil with tongs and transfer them to a paper towel lined plate to soak up any excess oil, and cool slightly.

Serve the eggrolls warm with the cool cranberry dipping sauce and enjoy!

Notes: Make sure the eggrolls are folded tightly, otherwise they will come apart and lose their filling when fried.

Source: 4sonrus.com/thanksgiving-leftover-eggrolls-cranberry-dipping-sauce/

n

If you are interested in trying to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal circa 1621, I've gathered a few main dish recipes you can try out including, turkey stew still made by the Wampanoag, venison roast, and for the truly adventurous, baked eel!

Turkey Sobaheg

1/2-pound dry beans (white, red, brown or spotted kidney-shaped beans)

1/2-pound white hominy corn or yellow samp or coarse grits, available from Gonsalves or Goya at many grocery stores

1 pound turkey meat (legs or breast, with bone and skin)

3 quarts cold water

1/4-pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1 inch-lengths

1/2-pound winter squash, trimmed and cubed

1/2 cup raw sunflower seed meats, pounded to a course flour (or pounded walnuts)

Dried onion and/or garlic to taste

Clam juice or salt to taste (optional)

Combine dried beans, corn, turkey, seasonings and water in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, turn down to a very low simmer, and cook for about two and a half hours. Stir occasionally to be certain bottom is not sticking.

When dried beans are tender, but not mushy, break up turkey meat, removing skin and bones. Add green beans and squash, and simmer very gently until they are tender.