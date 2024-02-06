Happy Thanksgiving! It is crunch time to start your cooking for Thanksgiving. Your turkey is thawed and ready to go, make-ahead dishes are being prepared and refrigerated to bake later, and the table is set just ready for company. Such a busy time to prepare for such a special day. A day set aside for us to reflect and be thankful for all we are blessed with.
Today I have a variety of items for you. A few ways to use up some leftovers, then some recipes of what might have been at the first Thanksgiving, and finally a modern, updated twist on foods that might have been served many years ago.
I hope you have a very blessed day filled with all of God's best for you. Enjoy!
Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches with cranberry mayonnaise use up your remaining turkey and stuffing after the holiday. No one will complain eating leftovers when they are served like this!
For the sandwiches:
For the Cranberry Mayonnaise:
Warm up your leftover turkey and stuffing.
While they're heating add your sliced buns, insides up, to a rimmed baking sheet. Spread softened butter evenly between all 4 slices. Then divide the cheese and sprinkle out evenly. Toast in oven, until golden brown and cheese has melted. Remove from oven and set aside.
Add mayonnaise and cranberry sauce to a small mixing bowl -- whisk together until evenly combined. If the sauce is too think for your liking, stir in a teaspoon or two of half and half until evenly incorporated. Set aside.
Layer warm turkey slices on the bottoms of your brioche buns, then top with a generous serving of warm stuffing.
Spread cranberry mayonnaise on the bottom of the top bun, then add it to close the sandwiches.
Serve and enjoy!
Notes: I prefer my sandwiches without mashed potatoes and gravy, but my kids swear by a layer of mashed potatoes and also a schmear of gravy on the bottom bun.
Do not substitute Miracle Whip for mayonnaise. Also use a quality mayonnaise that you like since it's the base of your sandwich's sauce.
Want to add a little green and crunch? Top the sandwiches with a couple romaine or bibb lettuce leaves.
Source: 4sonrus.com/thanksgiving-leftover-sandwiches-with-cranberry-mayo/?fbclid=IwAR3scJQRsXTpg5solnMV_rEQ4lzqMgWQUEemMo1cKsPCIckrIO8RQk2dvI8
Looking for a new way to turn your Thanksgiving dinner leftovers into a delicious round two meal quickly and easily? This Thanksgiving leftover crescent roll bake repurposes that leftover turkey and stuffing into yummy stuffed crescent rolls you and your family will gobble up.
Spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch square baking dish lightly with nonstick cooking spray.
Unroll and separate the crescent dough triangles. Spread one with the desired amount of cranberry sauce, about 2 teaspoons worth.
Add some turkey and stuffing, and then roll the crescent up and place it in the prepared dish. Repeat for the remaining crescents, until they're all filled and arranged evenly in the baking dish.
In a small pot, whisk together the milk and gravy. If you're gravy is already on the thinner side, you can skip the milk. Heat the mixture on the stove top, until the gravy is hot, and pour it evenly out over the crescents.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the crescents have puffed up and turned golden brown in color.
Notes: Be careful not to overstuff these crescent rolls and know that these are completely customizable to work with whatever Thanksgiving leftovers you have on hand or just happen to be your favorites.
Source: 4sonrus.com/thanksgiving-leftover-crescent-roll-bake/
A fabulous way to create a dish that doesn't taste like leftovers, from Thanksgiving leftovers!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter an ovenproof dish and sprinkle the bottom with some breadcrumbs; set aside.
Prepare the potatoes by adding two eggs, one at a time, and mixing well, before adding the second.
Spread half of the potatoes into the breadcrumb sprinkled dish. Next, layer turkey pieces all over the top of the mashed potatoes. Spread the remaining mashed potatoes on top of the turkey layer, and top with a generous amount of leftover stuffing, so that the potatoes are completely covered. Press down a little with a fork.
Cover with aluminum foil (I rubbed a little olive oil on the inside of the foil, so it wouldn't stick to the dressing) and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.
Remove foil and continue to bake for another 10 to 15 minutes or until the stuffing begins to get crispy and golden brown.
Remove from oven and allow to cool for five minutes before serving.
Here's another great idea: make individual servings of potato, turkey and stuffing layered leftovers in ramekins!
This is a perfect meal when served with turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans and/or any other traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.
Source: christinascucina.com/genius-potato-turkey-and-stuffing/
Enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner together in one easy dish! Make the most of your leftovers by putting together this freezer meal -- then you can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner any time you'd like, without all the work!
Spray 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish or aluminum pan lightly with cooking spray. Spread shredded turkey in bottom of dish.
In medium-sized bowl, combine soup, sour cream, green beans, onion, salt and pepper. Spread mixture evenly over shredded turkey. Sprinkle shredded cheese over soup mixture. Spread mashed potatoes over cheese layer. (You may need to heat up the potatoes or thin them with a little bit of milk to make them spread easier.) Top with a layer of prepared stuffing mix or leftover stuffing.
Cover with aluminum foil or lid. Label and date, then place in freezer.
To reheat from thawed (preferred method): Remove casserole from freezer and place in refrigerator for about 24 hours to thaw. Once thawed, bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes until bubbly and topping is lightly browned.
To reheat from frozen: Bake covered at 350 degrees for one hour. Then uncover and bake for an additional 35 to 40 minutes until bubbly and topping is lightly browned.
Source: makeaheadmealmom.com/thanksgiving-casserole/#recipe-card
Crispy mashed potato and stuffing pancakes breathe new life into your holiday leftovers with a perfectly done leftover pancake. Make this the day after any holiday feast instead of the same old tired sandwiches.
To a large mixing bowl, add the eggs, onion, pepper, potatoes, turkey and stuffing. Mix everything together until evenly combined.
In a large skillet, add the butter and oil and let it melt over medium high heat.
When the butter is hot, drop roughly 1/3 to 1/2 cup-sized dollops of the mixture into the pan. Use the bottom of your measuring cup to gently press and flatten them some. You'll probably be able to fit three to four at a time, being careful not to overcrowd the pan.
Fry the patties for two to two and a half minutes, or until golden brown, then flip them and fry on the other side until it's also golden brown and heated through.
Transfer the fried pancakes to a waiting plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.
Working in batches, repeat until all the mixture's used and all the pancakes have been cooked crisp.
Notes: These are somewhat delicate and may fall apart if you don't use enough butter and oil in your pan. If you have a basket air fryer you could also air fry them at 380 for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. You can also lightly coat them in breadcrumbs for even crispier pancakes.
Source: 4sonrus.com/crispy-mashed-potato-stuffing-pancakes/
A fun new way to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers in crispy eggrolls with a festive dipping sauce on the side.
For the eggrolls:
For the cranberry dipping sauce:
To make Dipping Sauce: In a medium sized sauce pan, add the dipping sauce ingredients. Heat over medium heat, stirring until the sauce is smooth and incorporated. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove any cranberry pieces. Transfer to a small serving bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.
To make Eggrolls: Stir the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl. Lay an eggroll wrapper out on a flat, clean surface, so that it looks like a diamond with a point facing you.
Using your finger, spread a tiny bit of the cornstarch slurry out onto the edges of the wrapper.
Spread 1/2 tablespoon of the potatoes out in the corner facing you. Top that with the same amount of stuffing, and a few pieces of turkey.
Lift the bottom corner of the wrapper up and fold it over the filling without folding it completely in half. Fold both outside corners in so that they overlap. Begin rolling the eggroll, away from you, tucking the edges in as you go. Brush a bit more slurry over the remaining top corner, or tip. Finish the eggroll and brush a tiny bit more slurry over the seal. Lay the finished roll on a plate or other surface. Repeat until all the eggrolls are done.
Fill a Dutch oven, or cast-iron skillet, with about 3 inches of oil. Heat the oil to 350 degrees. When the oil is hot, add the eggrolls in batches of three or four. Fry them, turning occasionally, about two minutes or until they're golden brown.
Remove the eggrolls from the oil with tongs and transfer them to a paper towel lined plate to soak up any excess oil, and cool slightly.
Serve the eggrolls warm with the cool cranberry dipping sauce and enjoy!
Notes: Make sure the eggrolls are folded tightly, otherwise they will come apart and lose their filling when fried.
Source: 4sonrus.com/thanksgiving-leftover-eggrolls-cranberry-dipping-sauce/
If you are interested in trying to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal circa 1621, I've gathered a few main dish recipes you can try out including, turkey stew still made by the Wampanoag, venison roast, and for the truly adventurous, baked eel!
Combine dried beans, corn, turkey, seasonings and water in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, turn down to a very low simmer, and cook for about two and a half hours. Stir occasionally to be certain bottom is not sticking.
When dried beans are tender, but not mushy, break up turkey meat, removing skin and bones. Add green beans and squash, and simmer very gently until they are tender.
Add sunflower or nut flour, stirring until thoroughly blended.
Source: plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/recipes#pilgrim
Rub the roast with salt and pepper, and place in a large roasting pan, roaster, or Dutch oven. Lay slices of fatty bacon on top of the meat and bake at 325 degrees for a few hours or until it reaches your desired doneness.
Source: godecookery.com/trscript/trsct004.html
As far as side dishes go, they were mostly comprised of seasonal foods that could be harvested. Foods such as pumpkins, squash, peas, onions, beans and carrots were all served. A lot of these items would be made into a porridge style dish to accompany the meat or be eaten for breakfast. Indian corn was used in the making of cornbread and other types of bread. If you aren't ready to fully commit to the idea of a 1621 Thanksgiving, try out some of these side dishes.
Make a thin batter with the eggs and equal amounts of curds and flour. Season with salt. Heat a small amount of cooking oil in your frying pan. When the oil is hot, pour in the batter and tip the pan to make the batter spread very thin (that's what "let it run as small as you can" in the recipe means). They should be like crepes. When brown on one side, use your knife to flip them over or slide them onto a plate and flip them over into the pan. Add more oil to the pan when needed. Serve with sugar sprinkled on the top if you wish.
Source: plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/recipes#pilgrim
In a saucepan over medium heat, stir and heat all the ingredients together. Adjust seasonings to taste and serve hot.
Source: plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/recipes#pilgrim
Mix the dry ingredients. Stir in the buttermilk until thoroughly mixed. Pour the batter into a buttered 7x11x2-inch dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.
Source: The Good Land: Native Americans and Early Colonial Foods by Patricia Mitchell, 1992
In a large pan, heat the milk and cream until near boiling point. Gradually add the yellow cornmeal and bring it to a boil, stirring briskly. Stir in sugar, maple syrup, butter, and all the other dry ingredients.
Let the mixture cool slightly. Beat in the eggs and pour the batter into a buttered 1 1/2- quart baking dish and bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours.
Source: theheartofnewengland.com/food-Hasty-Pudding.html
Combine the cornmeal, berries, crushed nuts, and maple syrup in a pot of water and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, for 15 minutes.
Source: plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/recipes
Succotash
Although it was a new food source, colonists quickly came to depend on corn as a vital staple. During the winter, colonists often ate corn, in one form or another, two to three times a day. They wouldn't just eat corn as a stand-alone, they would blend the corn in with other vegetables or use it in other recipes, like puddings, corn meal for bread and porridge. Colonial women found many ways to spice up this versatile grain.
In a saucepan, combine the beans, pork, water, salt, sugar and pepper. Cover: simmer until the beans are almost tender. Stir in the corn. Cover and simmer until the vegetables are tender.
Remove the salt pork.
Blend the cream slowly into the flour. Stir in the vegetables. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly.
Source: delishably.com/holidays/colonial-thanksgiving
Consider this a healthier take on green bean casserole. Green bean dishes have been part of Thanksgiving menus for a long time. The earliest recipes were simple. They often consisted of freshly cooked green beans with a little salt--sometimes, salted pork and rings of onion were added.
An early colonial favorite recipe called for freshly cooked green beans splashed with apple cider vinegar and lightly topped with crumbled bacon or pork.
Cook the green beans until just tender. Add salt and pepper to taste. Splash the dish with apple cider vinegar and stir. Top with warm bacon crumbles.
Source: delishably.com/holidays/colonial-thanksgiving
Squash and pumpkin were words often used interchangeably. This recipe, however, calls for yellow squash, zucchini and onions.
Melt the butter in a skillet and add the vegetables, saute until tender. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Source: delishably.com/holidays/colonial-thanksgiving
Colonial fish muddle was an early American 'stone soup'. This fish recipe, known to have been in the earliest settlements, was a favorite recipe of George Washington's 100 years later. Fish muddle is still prepared in restaurants, bed and breakfast establishments and in countless kitchens throughout New England.
What's great about this recipe is that you can use whatever vegetables or meat is on hand to fill it out. In this way, it is a sort of 'stone soup'--delicious no matter what you throw in the pot.
Heat the drippings or olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the leek, celery, onion and pepper and saute until the vegetables are soft but not brown. Add the wine and stir until all are well-coated. Add tomatoes, stock or clam juice and herbs; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare all the seafood and fish. Discard any mussels and clams that do not close when tapped. Place the mussels and clams in a heavy skillet over high heat and shake the pan, cooking until the shells open.
Remove them from the pan and set aside. Strain the remaining liquid in the pan. You can strain using a coffee filter. Martha Washington used cheesecloth. Add it to the muddle.
Garnish and Spread
For Serving: Blend the minced garlic and tarragon with the mayonnaise and set aside.
Add the shrimp, scallops and fish to the muddle. Bring to a boil, then immediately turn off the heat and stir in the parsley. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and leave for about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Ladle the muddle into bowls and arrange the mussels and clams on top of each serving. Spread the seasoned mayonnaise on the toast and serve with the muddle.
Source: delishably.com/holidays/colonial-thanksgiving
Spiced Cider
One of the many uses of the apple in early America was cider. Apples were pressed to release the juice. Apple juice was popular to drink and was used to make vinegar, liquor and cider.
Cider is especially popular around the harvest season when the apples were picked, so it is often associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas. On these special occasions, the homemaker would use some of their precious spices to make spiced or 'mulled' cider, creating a delicious, warm beverage to sip during or after the feast.
In a large pot, heat the cider, cinnamon, cloves and allspice until warm. Strain and serve.
Spiced Cider Punch Variation: To make spiced cider punch, simply chill the cider after cooking it with the spices. Place orange and lemon slices to float on top, and you've made a colonial spiced-cider punch.
Source: delishably.com/holidays/colonial-thanksgiving
Colonial-Style Turkey
Turkey is one of the most commonly found foods on the Thanksgiving table. The bird is unique to North America and the early colonists hunted wild turkey in the 1600s. President Lincoln declared Thanksgiving to be a national holiday in 1863, whereby turkey became a household staple, however, venison was eaten during the first Thanksgiving feast.
Clean the turkey and remove the giblets. Rub the turkey with salt.
Combine salt, pepper, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme. Rub the combination inside the turkey cavity, reserving the rest.
To make the stuffing, chop the onion, carrots and celery and combine the small, torn pieces of bread. Add salt and pepper and fresh herbs.
Pack the body cavity with the stuffing and fasten the turkey with small lacing skewers and cotton string.
Tuck in the wings and fold the tail in over the stuffing. Loosen the skin over the breast of the turkey. Place thin strips of salt pork just under the skin to keep the breast meat moist. Brush the top of the turkey with melted butter and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Bake until tests done.
Source: delishably.com/holidays/colonial-thanksgiving
Steamed Pumpkin Pudding
Today, you can serve this delicious recipe with whipped cream. In colonial days, it was often served with fresh heavy cream drizzled over the top.
Combine the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Mix the dry ingredients with the pumpkin and buttermilk. Add the combination into the creamed mixture.
Spoon the mixture into a greased and floured 6 1/2 cup-ring mold. Cover it tightly with foil.
Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Let it stand for 10 minutes. Unmold.
Source: delishably.com/holidays/colonial-thanksgiving
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
