Thanks to Nell Holcomb community

Dear Nell Holcomb R-IV School District:
I wish you to know how much I appreciate the support you have shown and given me over the past 13 years. Back in 2006, when I applied and received the job as your superintendent, I was overjoyed to be able to come back and give back to a school that had been so dear to me.
Bleau Deckerd will do a wonderful job in leading this district to even better things. I wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on his tenure.
To those of you who served on the board of education, I want you to know how much I appreciate your support over the years. I was blessed to work with such professional people on the board. Each of you truly had the school district’s interest at heart.
To the building administrators who I was so fortunate to work with over the years, Mary Boeller and Mike Wortmann, I wish you to know how much I admire each of you for the professionalism you showed and work that you did and the friendships that we made.
To our bookkeeper, Linda Farrow, and administrative assistants over the years, Melanie Watkins and Pam Myers, I appreciate all of your help and support you have given me.
To all faculty and staff: There are too many of you to name individually. Please know I include all faculty and staff, past and present (teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cooks, aides, etc.), who I had the pleasure to work with when I say this without reservation: When it comes to educating and caring about children in all facets of the school, you are second to none. Students here at Nell Holcomb are clearly lucky to have all of you in their corner.
To all of the parents and patrons, thank you for your assistance. It truly takes a village to raise a child, and the Nell Holcomb R-IV School District is an awesome village.
To all of the students, past and present, thank you for your help in making this a great school. Best of luck as you continue in life and school.
I leave proudly knowing the things we have accomplished together, and I leave with a lifetime of friendships.
My wish for all of you and the Nell Holcomb R-IV School District is for you to continue to grow in all facets of education and life. Thank you for being a part of my life. You all will not be forgotten. God bless each of you.
Daryl Pannier is the former superintendent for Nell Holcomb R-IV School District.
