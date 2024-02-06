Thanks to Nell Holcomb community

Dear Nell Holcomb R-IV School District:

I wish you to know how much I appreciate the support you have shown and given me over the past 13 years. Back in 2006, when I applied and received the job as your superintendent, I was overjoyed to be able to come back and give back to a school that had been so dear to me.

Bleau Deckerd will do a wonderful job in leading this district to even better things. I wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on his tenure.

To those of you who served on the board of education, I want you to know how much I appreciate your support over the years. I was blessed to work with such professional people on the board. Each of you truly had the school district’s interest at heart.

To the building administrators who I was so fortunate to work with over the years, Mary Boeller and Mike Wortmann, I wish you to know how much I admire each of you for the professionalism you showed and work that you did and the friendships that we made.

To our bookkeeper, Linda Farrow, and administrative assistants over the years, Melanie Watkins and Pam Myers, I appreciate all of your help and support you have given me.