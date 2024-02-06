Thanks a brunch: Breakfast treats to delight, savor

Almost everyone enjoys breakfast foods, no matter the time of day. Brunch served for baby or wedding showers is nice, or a hearty breakfast menu served for supper is one our favorite meals on a cold winter evening.
I started looking for breakfast or brunch recipes that might be a little different or a twist on an old favorite, and I found so many that sound worthy of trying. As you look through all of these today, and go online to read the entire collection, I hope many of them will be suitable for your next breakfast or brunch gathering with family or friends.
Spread pizza dough in a pizza pan sprayed with nonstick vegetable spray; sprinkle with garlic salt, if desired, and set aside.
Place mashed potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high setting for about 3 minutes, until heated through. Spread potatoes over dough.
Cook eggs as desired, adding vegetables, ham or sausage, if desired.
Spread egg mixture evenly over potatoes. Sprinkle with cheese; top with bacon.
Bake at 350 degrees for 22 to 25 minutes, until cheese is melted and crust is golden. Garnish with sliced tomatoes and scallions.
Stir together baking mix, milk and eggs until well blended; add remaining ingredients except garnish. Stir just until combined.
Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat. Ladle batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto the griddle; cook until golden on both sides. Garnish with warmed pizza sauce and Parmesan cheese. Makes 15 pancakes.
Bake biscuits according to package directions; set aside.
In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove to paper towels to drain, reserving drippings in skillet.
Pour buttermilk into a shallow bowl. On a small plate, combine cornmeal, salt and pepper. Dip tomato slices into buttermilk and then cornmeal mixture, until thickly coated on both sides. Fry tomatoes in reserved drippings over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side, or until golden. Drain on paper towels.
Split biscuits; spread one biscuit half with mayonnaise. Top with a tomato slice, bacon and top half of biscuit. Serves four to eight.
In a large bowl, mix oats, nuts and wheat germ; set aside.
In a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, combine oil, maple syrup and brown sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, until brown sugar melts and mixture just begins to bubble, about 3 minutes. Add oat mixture; stir to coat completely. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture begins to sizzle and toast, about 3 to 4 minutes; be careful not to burn.
Remove from heat; stir in raisins. Cool for 10 minutes; transfer to an airtight container. Will keep for up totwo weeks. Makes about 7 cups.
In a blender, combine all ingredients except whipped cream. Process on high until completely smooth. Pour into 4 glasses; garnish with whipped cream, if desired. Makes four servings.
In a saucepan, bring cranberries, cinnamon stick and water to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. Strain, discarding cranberries and cinnamon stick. Return juice to saucepan. Add juice concentrates and sugar to saucepan; stir until sugar melts. Serve warm. Makes 20 servings.
Line a shallow 13x9-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Place a wire rack in pan and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients except bacon; sprinkle mixture onto a large piece of wax paper. Press bacon slices into mixture, turning to coat well. Arrange slices in a single layer in prepared pan; place pan on center rack of oven.
Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes; turn slices over. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until deeply golden. Drain on paper towels; serve warm. Serves 4 to 5.
Arrange bread cubes in a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.
Layer corned beef over bread cubes; sprinkle with cheese.
In a bowl, beat together eggs, milk and pepper; pour over top.
Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 8 hours to overnight.
Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 minutes. Serve immediately. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Place 1/3 each of hash browns, sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese in a lightly greased slow cooker. Repeat layering 2 more times, ending with cheese.
Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper together in a large bowl; pour over top.
Cover and cook on low setting for 10 hours. Serves 8.
In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Cook, swirling occasionally, until butter turns dark golden. Skim off foam; remove from heat. Pour into a bowl to stop the cooking, leaving any burned sediment behind.
Combine butter, sugar and buttermilk in a large saucepan; mixture will bubble up. Cook over medium heat, whisking until sugar dissolves. When mixture starts to boil, carefully whisk in baking soda and vanilla.
Cool; refrigerate syrup up to 2 weeks. Reheat before serving. Serves 4 to 6.
Combine dry pudding mixes, brown sugar and pecans in a bowl. Cut in butter; set aside.
Arrange half the frozen rolls in a lightly greased Bundt or solid bottomed tube pan. Sprinkle half the pudding mixture over top. Repeat layering with remaining rolls and pudding mixture.
Cover loosely; refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Invert onto a serving plate. Serves 10.
Mix together cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar; set aside.
In a bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until creamy. Beat in sour cream, vanilla and eggs.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, remaining sugar and salt. Add to butter mixture; mix thoroughly.
Spoon half the batter into a greased 8x8-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with half each of the cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars. Pour remaining batter into pan; top with remaining cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars.
Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
In a bowl, mix flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add vanilla, buttermilk, oil and egg; stir until well blended. Stir in white chocolate chips and cranberries.
In a large, lightly greased griddle over medium heat, drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls. Cook for about 3 minutes, until tops start to form bubbles. Flip and cook 2 additional minutes, or until both sides are golden. Serves 4.
In a mixing bowl, dissolve cornstarch in reserved juice; add berries and lemon juice. Mix well; spoon into a greased 8x8-inch baking pan. Set aside.
Separate cinnamon rolls; arrange over blackberry mixture.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden and sauce is bubbly. Garnish with a dollop of whipped topping. Serves 8.
In a large skillet over medium high heat, combine sausage and potatoes. Cook until sausage is browned and potatoes are crisp and golden. Add eggs and seasonings; stir together. Cook, stirring occasionally, until eggs are lightly golden. Serve with biscuits or toast. Makes 4 servings.
Line a deep dish pie plate with crust and crimp or flute edges as desired. Spread pie filling in crust. Top with sausage and cheese; set aside.
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and biscuit mix. Sprinkle over cheese; gently press down with spoon. Crust will be very full. Set pie plate on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until bubbly and crust is golden. Let stand 5 minutes; cut into wedges. Makes 6 servings.
Prepare sauce mix according to directions; add dill to taste and keep warm.
To poach eggs, fill a skillet with 2 to 3 inches water. Add vinegar to water. Heat to boiling; reduce to a gentle simmer. Break eggs into a saucer, one at a time; carefully slip eggs into water. Cook 3 to 5 minutes, until whites and yolks are firm. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon.
Meanwhile, toast muffin halves and spread with butter. Top each muffin half with one to 2 slices salmon, a poached egg and a generous dollop of warm hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with dill. Makes 3 to 6 servings.
Separate each can of crescent rolls into 2 large rectangles. Place rectangles side by side in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan to form a crust, covering bottom and halfway up sides of pan. Press to seal perforations. Arrange sausages over crust; sprinkle with cheese.
Combine remaining ingredients and pour over cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Serves 8 to 10
Pour boiling water over cereal and cornmeal in a large bowl; stir until thickened. Add molasses; stir until cooled. Beat in buttermilk and eggs; set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir in cereal mixture and butter or oil until well mixed; don't over mix.
Cover and refrigerate if making batter ahead of time.
Drop batter by 1/4 to 1/3 cupfuls onto a lightly greased hot griddle. Cook until golden on both sides. Serves 6.
Prepare hash browns according to package directions; set aside.
Melt butter in a saucepan; blend in flour, salt and pepper. Stir in milk; cook until bubbly. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream, parsley and hash browns. Spoon into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan; arrange bacon in the center.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes; remove from oven. Make 8 depressions in mixture; place one egg in each. Bake for an additional 10 to 12 minutes. Serves 8.
In a greased 3-quart casserole dish, layer sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese.
In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients; pour over cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes, until set and top is golden. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serves 6 to 8.
Lightly spread about 1/4 teaspoon butter on one side of each tortilla; set aside.
In a bowl, beat eggs and milk until combined. Pour egg mixture into a hot, lightly greased skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until done. Remove scrambled eggs to a dish and keep warm.
Melt remaining butter in the skillet and add a tortilla, buttered-side down. Layer with 1/4 of the cheese, 1/2 of the eggs and 1/2 of the bacon. Top with 1/4 of the cheese and a tortilla, buttered-side up. Cook one to 2 minutes on each side, until golden. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Cut each into 4 wedges and serve with salsa and sour cream, if desired. Serves 4.
In a skillet over medium heat, brown sausage; drain. Add butter, cheese and garlic powder; mix and cook until cheese melts. Spread sausage mixture on 6 English muffin halves.
Place on an ungreased baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, or until heated through. Top with remaining halves of English muffins. Makes 6.
Add flour to a bowl. Cut in 1/2 cup butter with a pastry cutter or fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in ham and cheese. Add buttermilk; stir with fork until a moist dough forms.
Drop dough by spoonfuls onto a lightly greased or parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 13 minutes, until lightly golden.
Melt remaining butter and brush over hot biscuits. Makes 2 to 3 dozen.
Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain and set aside.
Combine cornbread mix, corn and water in a bowl; spread a 1/2-inch layer of batter in a greased 11x7-inch baking pan. Layer sausage, onion, jalapeÃ±o if using and cheese over batter. Top with remaining batter.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serves 8.
In a saucepan, cover pork with water; bring to a boil over medium heat. Simmer until fork-tender, about an hour; drain. Process in a food processor until minced.
In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine pork, cornmeal, broth, thyme and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes, or until mixture is very thick.
Line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with wax paper, letting paper extend above top of pan. Spoon pork mixture into pan; cover and chill for 4 hours to overnight. Unmold; cut into slices and set aside.
On a plate, combine flour and pepper. Coat slices with flour mixture. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat; cook slices on both sides until golden. Drizzle with syrup, if desired. Makes 12 servings.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add beef cubes; sprinkle with seasonings. Cook beef cubes until no longer pink. Remove beef to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet. Add potatoes to skillet; cook until golden, stirring occasionally. Add onion; cook until soft and potatoes are cooked through. Return beef to skillet; reduce heat to low.
With the back of a spoon, make 3 to 6 shallow wells in potato mixture; gently crack an egg into each well. Sprinkle with tomatoes. Cover and cook until eggs reach desired doneness. Serves 3 to 6.
Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain. Meanwhile, arrange tortillas in a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate, overlapping on the bottom and extending 1/2-inch over the edge of plate.
Spoon sausage, chiles and cheeses into tortilla-lined pie plate.
In a bowl, beat together remaining ingredients. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture.
Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until golden. Cut into wedges to serve. Serves 4.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
