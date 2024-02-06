Thanks a brunch: Breakfast treats to delight, savor

Almost everyone enjoys breakfast foods, no matter the time of day. Brunch served for baby or wedding showers is nice, or a hearty breakfast menu served for supper is one our favorite meals on a cold winter evening.

I started looking for breakfast or brunch recipes that might be a little different or a twist on an old favorite, and I found so many that sound worthy of trying. As you look through all of these today, and go online to read the entire collection, I hope many of them will be suitable for your next breakfast or brunch gathering with family or friends.

Country Style Breakfast Pizza

13.8-ounce tube refrigerated pizza crust dough

Optional: garlic salt to taste

24-ounce package refrigerated mashed potatoes

10 eggs, beaten

Optional: chopped vegetables, cooked ham or sausage

8-ounce package shredded Colby Jack cheese

4-ounce package crumbled bacon pieces

Garnish: sliced tomatoes, diced scallion

Spread pizza dough in a pizza pan sprayed with nonstick vegetable spray; sprinkle with garlic salt, if desired, and set aside.

Place mashed potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high setting for about 3 minutes, until heated through. Spread potatoes over dough.

Cook eggs as desired, adding vegetables, ham or sausage, if desired.

Spread egg mixture evenly over potatoes. Sprinkle with cheese; top with bacon.

Bake at 350 degrees for 22 to 25 minutes, until cheese is melted and crust is golden. Garnish with sliced tomatoes and scallions.

Savory Pizza Breakfast Pancakes

2 cups buttermilk biscuit baking mix

1 cup milk

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup pepperoni, chopped

1/2 cup tomato, chopped

1/4 cup green pepper, chopped

1 to 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Garnish: pizza sauce, grated Parmesan cheese

Stir together baking mix, milk and eggs until well blended; add remaining ingredients except garnish. Stir just until combined.

Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat. Ladle batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto the griddle; cook until golden on both sides. Garnish with warmed pizza sauce and Parmesan cheese. Makes 15 pancakes.

Bacon and Fried Green Tomato Biscuits

16-ounce tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1/2 pound bacon

1 cup buttermilk

1-1/2 cups self-rising cornmeal

Salt and pepper to taste

2 green tomatoes, thickly sliced

Garnish: mayonnaise

Bake biscuits according to package directions; set aside.

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove to paper towels to drain, reserving drippings in skillet.

Pour buttermilk into a shallow bowl. On a small plate, combine cornmeal, salt and pepper. Dip tomato slices into buttermilk and then cornmeal mixture, until thickly coated on both sides. Fry tomatoes in reserved drippings over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side, or until golden. Drain on paper towels.

Split biscuits; spread one biscuit half with mayonnaise. Top with a tomato slice, bacon and top half of biscuit. Serves four to eight.

Easy Skillet Granola

1 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1 cup old-fashioned oats, uncooked

1 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup wheat germ

1/4 cup oil

1/2 cup maple syrup

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 cup raisins

In a large bowl, mix oats, nuts and wheat germ; set aside.

In a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, combine oil, maple syrup and brown sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, until brown sugar melts and mixture just begins to bubble, about 3 minutes. Add oat mixture; stir to coat completely. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture begins to sizzle and toast, about 3 to 4 minutes; be careful not to burn.

Remove from heat; stir in raisins. Cool for 10 minutes; transfer to an airtight container. Will keep for up totwo weeks. Makes about 7 cups.

Iced Vanilla Caramel Coffee

4 cups brewed coffee

1 cup milk

1/3 cup nondairy vanilla coffee creamer

1/4 cup caramel ice cream topping

3 cups crushed ice

Optional: Fresh whipped cream, sweetened as desired

In a blender, combine all ingredients except whipped cream. Process on high until completely smooth. Pour into 4 glasses; garnish with whipped cream, if desired. Makes four servings.

Cranberry Orange Warm Up for a Crowd

16-ounce package frozen cranberries, thawed

4-inch cinnamon stick

8 cups water

6-ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

6-ounce can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 cup sugar

In a saucepan, bring cranberries, cinnamon stick and water to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. Strain, discarding cranberries and cinnamon stick. Return juice to saucepan. Add juice concentrates and sugar to saucepan; stir until sugar melts. Serve warm. Makes 20 servings.

Sweet and Spicy Bacon

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cumin seed

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

10 thick slices bacon

Line a shallow 13x9-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Place a wire rack in pan and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients except bacon; sprinkle mixture onto a large piece of wax paper. Press bacon slices into mixture, turning to coat well. Arrange slices in a single layer in prepared pan; place pan on center rack of oven.

Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes; turn slices over. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until deeply golden. Drain on paper towels; serve warm. Serves 4 to 5.

Reuben Brunch Casserole

10 slices rye bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1-1/2 pounds cooked corned beef, coarsely shredded

10-ounce package Swiss cheese, shredded

6 eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Arrange bread cubes in a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

Layer corned beef over bread cubes; sprinkle with cheese.

In a bowl, beat together eggs, milk and pepper; pour over top.

Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 8 hours to overnight.

Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 minutes. Serve immediately. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Slow Cooker Hashbrown and Sausage Casserole

32-ounce package frozen shredded hash browns

1 pound ground pork sausage, browned and drained

1 onion, diced

1 green pepper, diced

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 dozen eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Place 1/3 each of hash browns, sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese in a lightly greased slow cooker. Repeat layering 2 more times, ending with cheese.

Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper together in a large bowl; pour over top.

Cover and cook on low setting for 10 hours. Serves 8.

Browned Butter Buttermilk Syrup

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Cook, swirling occasionally, until butter turns dark golden. Skim off foam; remove from heat. Pour into a bowl to stop the cooking, leaving any burned sediment behind.

Combine butter, sugar and buttermilk in a large saucepan; mixture will bubble up. Cook over medium heat, whisking until sugar dissolves. When mixture starts to boil, carefully whisk in baking soda and vanilla.

Cool; refrigerate syrup up to 2 weeks. Reheat before serving. Serves 4 to 6.

Overnight Gooey Pecan Rolls

1 (3.4-ounce) package regular butterscotch pudding mix

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 to 1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup butter

24 frozen rolls, divided

Combine dry pudding mixes, brown sugar and pecans in a bowl. Cut in butter; set aside.

Arrange half the frozen rolls in a lightly greased Bundt or solid bottomed tube pan. Sprinkle half the pudding mixture over top. Repeat layering with remaining rolls and pudding mixture.

Cover loosely; refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Invert onto a serving plate. Serves 10.

Peanut Butter Crunch Coffeecake

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1-1/4 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped pecans

4 chocolate-covered crispy peanut butter candy bars, crushed

Mix together cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar; set aside.

In a bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until creamy. Beat in sour cream, vanilla and eggs.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, remaining sugar and salt. Add to butter mixture; mix thoroughly.

Spoon half the batter into a greased 8x8-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with half each of the cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars. Pour remaining batter into pan; top with remaining cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars.

Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Cranberry Pancakes

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons oil

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

In a bowl, mix flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add vanilla, buttermilk, oil and egg; stir until well blended. Stir in white chocolate chips and cranberries.

In a large, lightly greased griddle over medium heat, drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls. Cook for about 3 minutes, until tops start to form bubbles. Flip and cook 2 additional minutes, or until both sides are golden. Serves 4.

Easy Blackberry Breakfast Cobbler

1 tablespoon cornstarch

15-ounce can blackberries, drained and juice reserved

1 teaspoon lemon juice

8-ounce tube refrigerated cinnamon rolls

Garnish: frozen whipped topping, thawed

In a mixing bowl, dissolve cornstarch in reserved juice; add berries and lemon juice. Mix well; spoon into a greased 8x8-inch baking pan. Set aside.