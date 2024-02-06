All sections
FeaturesFebruary 13, 2020

Thanks a brunch: Breakfast treats to delight, savor

Almost everyone enjoys breakfast foods, no matter the time of day. Brunch served for baby or wedding showers is nice, or a hearty breakfast menu served for supper is one our favorite meals on a cold winter evening. I started looking for breakfast or brunch recipes that might be a little different or a twist on an old favorite, and I found so many that sound worthy of trying.

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Almost everyone enjoys breakfast foods, no matter the time of day. Brunch served for baby or wedding showers is nice, or a hearty breakfast menu served for supper is one our favorite meals on a cold winter evening.

I started looking for breakfast or brunch recipes that might be a little different or a twist on an old favorite, and I found so many that sound worthy of trying. As you look through all of these today, and go online to read the entire collection, I hope many of them will be suitable for your next breakfast or brunch gathering with family or friends.

Country Style Breakfast Pizza

  • 13.8-ounce tube refrigerated pizza crust dough
  • Optional: garlic salt to taste
  • 24-ounce package refrigerated mashed potatoes
  • 10 eggs, beaten
  • Optional: chopped vegetables, cooked ham or sausage
  • 8-ounce package shredded Colby Jack cheese
  • 4-ounce package crumbled bacon pieces
  • Garnish: sliced tomatoes, diced scallion

Spread pizza dough in a pizza pan sprayed with nonstick vegetable spray; sprinkle with garlic salt, if desired, and set aside.

Place mashed potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high setting for about 3 minutes, until heated through. Spread potatoes over dough.

Cook eggs as desired, adding vegetables, ham or sausage, if desired.

Spread egg mixture evenly over potatoes. Sprinkle with cheese; top with bacon.

Bake at 350 degrees for 22 to 25 minutes, until cheese is melted and crust is golden. Garnish with sliced tomatoes and scallions.

Savory Pizza Breakfast Pancakes

  • 2 cups buttermilk biscuit baking mix
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup pepperoni, chopped
  • 1/2 cup tomato, chopped
  • 1/4 cup green pepper, chopped
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • Garnish: pizza sauce, grated Parmesan cheese

Stir together baking mix, milk and eggs until well blended; add remaining ingredients except garnish. Stir just until combined.

Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat. Ladle batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto the griddle; cook until golden on both sides. Garnish with warmed pizza sauce and Parmesan cheese. Makes 15 pancakes.

Bacon and Fried Green Tomato Biscuits

  • 16-ounce tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
  • 1/2 pound bacon
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1-1/2 cups self-rising cornmeal
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 green tomatoes, thickly sliced
  • Garnish: mayonnaise

Bake biscuits according to package directions; set aside.

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove to paper towels to drain, reserving drippings in skillet.

Pour buttermilk into a shallow bowl. On a small plate, combine cornmeal, salt and pepper. Dip tomato slices into buttermilk and then cornmeal mixture, until thickly coated on both sides. Fry tomatoes in reserved drippings over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side, or until golden. Drain on paper towels.

Split biscuits; spread one biscuit half with mayonnaise. Top with a tomato slice, bacon and top half of biscuit. Serves four to eight.

Easy Skillet Granola

  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats, uncooked
  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup wheat germ
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
  • 1 cup raisins

In a large bowl, mix oats, nuts and wheat germ; set aside.

In a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, combine oil, maple syrup and brown sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, until brown sugar melts and mixture just begins to bubble, about 3 minutes. Add oat mixture; stir to coat completely. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture begins to sizzle and toast, about 3 to 4 minutes; be careful not to burn.

Remove from heat; stir in raisins. Cool for 10 minutes; transfer to an airtight container. Will keep for up totwo weeks. Makes about 7 cups.

Iced Vanilla Caramel Coffee

  • 4 cups brewed coffee
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup nondairy vanilla coffee creamer
  • 1/4 cup caramel ice cream topping
  • 3 cups crushed ice
  • Optional: Fresh whipped cream, sweetened as desired

In a blender, combine all ingredients except whipped cream. Process on high until completely smooth. Pour into 4 glasses; garnish with whipped cream, if desired. Makes four servings.

Cranberry Orange Warm Up for a Crowd

  • 16-ounce package frozen cranberries, thawed
  • 4-inch cinnamon stick
  • 8 cups water
  • 6-ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
  • 6-ounce can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
  • 1 cup sugar

In a saucepan, bring cranberries, cinnamon stick and water to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. Strain, discarding cranberries and cinnamon stick. Return juice to saucepan. Add juice concentrates and sugar to saucepan; stir until sugar melts. Serve warm. Makes 20 servings.

Sweet and Spicy Bacon

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seed
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 10 thick slices bacon

Line a shallow 13x9-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Place a wire rack in pan and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients except bacon; sprinkle mixture onto a large piece of wax paper. Press bacon slices into mixture, turning to coat well. Arrange slices in a single layer in prepared pan; place pan on center rack of oven.

Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes; turn slices over. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until deeply golden. Drain on paper towels; serve warm. Serves 4 to 5.

Reuben Brunch Casserole

  • 10 slices rye bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1-1/2 pounds cooked corned beef, coarsely shredded
  • 10-ounce package Swiss cheese, shredded
  • 6 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Arrange bread cubes in a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

Layer corned beef over bread cubes; sprinkle with cheese.

In a bowl, beat together eggs, milk and pepper; pour over top.

Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 8 hours to overnight.

Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 minutes. Serve immediately. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Slow Cooker Hashbrown and Sausage Casserole

  • 32-ounce package frozen shredded hash browns
  • 1 pound ground pork sausage, browned and drained
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 green pepper, diced
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 dozen eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper

Place 1/3 each of hash browns, sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese in a lightly greased slow cooker. Repeat layering 2 more times, ending with cheese.

Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper together in a large bowl; pour over top.

Cover and cook on low setting for 10 hours. Serves 8.

Browned Butter Buttermilk Syrup

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Cook, swirling occasionally, until butter turns dark golden. Skim off foam; remove from heat. Pour into a bowl to stop the cooking, leaving any burned sediment behind.

Combine butter, sugar and buttermilk in a large saucepan; mixture will bubble up. Cook over medium heat, whisking until sugar dissolves. When mixture starts to boil, carefully whisk in baking soda and vanilla.

Cool; refrigerate syrup up to 2 weeks. Reheat before serving. Serves 4 to 6.

Overnight Gooey Pecan Rolls

  • 1 (3.4-ounce) package regular butterscotch pudding mix
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 to 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 24 frozen rolls, divided

Combine dry pudding mixes, brown sugar and pecans in a bowl. Cut in butter; set aside.

Arrange half the frozen rolls in a lightly greased Bundt or solid bottomed tube pan. Sprinkle half the pudding mixture over top. Repeat layering with remaining rolls and pudding mixture.

Cover loosely; refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Invert onto a serving plate. Serves 10.

Peanut Butter Crunch Coffeecake

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1-1/4 cup sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 4 chocolate-covered crispy peanut butter candy bars, crushed

Mix together cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar; set aside.

In a bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until creamy. Beat in sour cream, vanilla and eggs.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, remaining sugar and salt. Add to butter mixture; mix thoroughly.

Spoon half the batter into a greased 8x8-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with half each of the cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars. Pour remaining batter into pan; top with remaining cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars.

Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Cranberry Pancakes

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

In a bowl, mix flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add vanilla, buttermilk, oil and egg; stir until well blended. Stir in white chocolate chips and cranberries.

In a large, lightly greased griddle over medium heat, drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls. Cook for about 3 minutes, until tops start to form bubbles. Flip and cook 2 additional minutes, or until both sides are golden. Serves 4.

Easy Blackberry Breakfast Cobbler

  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 15-ounce can blackberries, drained and juice reserved
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 8-ounce tube refrigerated cinnamon rolls
  • Garnish: frozen whipped topping, thawed

In a mixing bowl, dissolve cornstarch in reserved juice; add berries and lemon juice. Mix well; spoon into a greased 8x8-inch baking pan. Set aside.

Separate cinnamon rolls; arrange over blackberry mixture.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden and sauce is bubbly. Garnish with a dollop of whipped topping. Serves 8.

Sausage, Potato and Egg Scramble

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 4 to 6 potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 6 eggs, beaten
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Split biscuits or toasted bread

In a large skillet over medium high heat, combine sausage and potatoes. Cook until sausage is browned and potatoes are crisp and golden. Add eggs and seasonings; stir together. Cook, stirring occasionally, until eggs are lightly golden. Serve with biscuits or toast. Makes 4 servings.

New England Breakfast Pie

  • 21-ounce can apple pie filling
  • 9-inch deep-dish pie crust, unbaked
  • 1 pound ground pork sausage, browned and drained
  • 8-ounce package shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 cup biscuit baking mix

Line a deep dish pie plate with crust and crimp or flute edges as desired. Spread pie filling in crust. Top with sausage and cheese; set aside.

In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and biscuit mix. Sprinkle over cheese; gently press down with spoon. Crust will be very full. Set pie plate on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until bubbly and crust is golden. Let stand 5 minutes; cut into wedges. Makes 6 servings.

Eggs Benedict with Salmon

  • 1-1/4 ounce package hollandaise sauce mix
  • Chopped fresh dill to taste
  • 4 teaspoons white vinegar
  • 6 eggs
  • 3 English muffins, split
  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 6 to 12 thin slices smoked salmon
  • Garnish: additional dill

Prepare sauce mix according to directions; add dill to taste and keep warm.

To poach eggs, fill a skillet with 2 to 3 inches water. Add vinegar to water. Heat to boiling; reduce to a gentle simmer. Break eggs into a saucer, one at a time; carefully slip eggs into water. Cook 3 to 5 minutes, until whites and yolks are firm. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon.

Meanwhile, toast muffin halves and spread with butter. Top each muffin half with one to 2 slices salmon, a poached egg and a generous dollop of warm hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with dill. Makes 3 to 6 servings.

Sausage and Jack Breakfast Pie

  • 2 (8-ounce) tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages brown and serve breakfast sausage links, browned and sliced
  • 4 cups shredded Monterey Jack or Colby Jack cheese
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 1-1/2 cups milk
  • 2 tablespoons onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons green pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Separate each can of crescent rolls into 2 large rectangles. Place rectangles side by side in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan to form a crust, covering bottom and halfway up sides of pan. Press to seal perforations. Arrange sausages over crust; sprinkle with cheese.

Combine remaining ingredients and pour over cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Serves 8 to 10

Ten Grain Pancakes

  • 2 cups boiling water
  • 1 cup 10-grain cereal
  • 1/2 cup cornmeal
  • 2 tablespoons molasses, or more to taste
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 5 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups whole-wheat flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1/3 cup melted butter or canola oil

Pour boiling water over cereal and cornmeal in a large bowl; stir until thickened. Add molasses; stir until cooled. Beat in buttermilk and eggs; set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir in cereal mixture and butter or oil until well mixed; don't over mix.

Cover and refrigerate if making batter ahead of time.

Drop batter by 1/4 to 1/3 cupfuls onto a lightly greased hot griddle. Cook until golden on both sides. Serves 6.

Brunch Casserole

  • 15-1/2 ounce package frozen shredded hash browns with onions and peppers
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
  • 8 slices Canadian bacon
  • 8 eggs

Prepare hash browns according to package directions; set aside.

Melt butter in a saucepan; blend in flour, salt and pepper. Stir in milk; cook until bubbly. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream, parsley and hash browns. Spoon into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan; arrange bacon in the center.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes; remove from oven. Make 8 depressions in mixture; place one egg in each. Bake for an additional 10 to 12 minutes. Serves 8.

Southern Vegetable Brunch Casserole

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage, browned and drained
  • 1/2 cup scallions, chopped
  • 1 green pepper, diced
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeÃ±o pepper, seeded and diced
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup buttermilk biscuit baking mix
  • 1 dozen eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a greased 3-quart casserole dish, layer sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese.

In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients; pour over cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes, until set and top is golden. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serves 6 to 8.

Bacon and Egg Quesadillas

  • 2 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • 5 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 6 to 8 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
  • Optional: salsa, sour cream

Lightly spread about 1/4 teaspoon butter on one side of each tortilla; set aside.

In a bowl, beat eggs and milk until combined. Pour egg mixture into a hot, lightly greased skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until done. Remove scrambled eggs to a dish and keep warm.

Melt remaining butter in the skillet and add a tortilla, buttered-side down. Layer with 1/4 of the cheese, 1/2 of the eggs and 1/2 of the bacon. Top with 1/4 of the cheese and a tortilla, buttered-side up. Cook one to 2 minutes on each side, until golden. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Cut each into 4 wedges and serve with salsa and sour cream, if desired. Serves 4.

Sausage English Muffins

  • 1 pound ground turkey sausage
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 5-ounce jar sharp pasteurized process cheese spread
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 6 English muffins, split

In a skillet over medium heat, brown sausage; drain. Add butter, cheese and garlic powder; mix and cook until cheese melts. Spread sausage mixture on 6 English muffin halves.

Place on an ungreased baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, or until heated through. Top with remaining halves of English muffins. Makes 6.

Country Ham Biscuits

  • 2 cups self-rising flour
  • 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1 cup cooked ham, ground
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk

Add flour to a bowl. Cut in 1/2 cup butter with a pastry cutter or fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in ham and cheese. Add buttermilk; stir with fork until a moist dough forms.

Drop dough by spoonfuls onto a lightly greased or parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 13 minutes, until lightly golden.

Melt remaining butter and brush over hot biscuits. Makes 2 to 3 dozen.

Cornbread Sausage Casserole

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 16-ounce package cornbread mix
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 15-ounce can cream-style corn
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water
  • 3/4 cup onion, diced
  • 4 diced jalapeÃ±o peppers, more or less to taste
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese

Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain and set aside.

Combine cornbread mix, corn and water in a bowl; spread a 1/2-inch layer of batter in a greased 11x7-inch baking pan. Layer sausage, onion, jalapeÃ±o if using and cheese over batter. Top with remaining batter.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serves 8.

Pennsylvania Dutch Scrapple

  • 1 pound boneless pork loin, chopped
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 14-1/2 ounce can chicken broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • Optional: maple syrup

In a saucepan, cover pork with water; bring to a boil over medium heat. Simmer until fork-tender, about an hour; drain. Process in a food processor until minced.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine pork, cornmeal, broth, thyme and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes, or until mixture is very thick.

Line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with wax paper, letting paper extend above top of pan. Spoon pork mixture into pan; cover and chill for 4 hours to overnight. Unmold; cut into slices and set aside.

On a plate, combine flour and pepper. Coat slices with flour mixture. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat; cook slices on both sides until golden. Drizzle with syrup, if desired. Makes 12 servings.

Steak and Egg Hash

  • 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1-1/2 pounds beef sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 pound potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 to 6 eggs
  • 1 cup tomatoes, diced

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add beef cubes; sprinkle with seasonings. Cook beef cubes until no longer pink. Remove beef to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet. Add potatoes to skillet; cook until golden, stirring occasionally. Add onion; cook until soft and potatoes are cooked through. Return beef to skillet; reduce heat to low.

With the back of a spoon, make 3 to 6 shallow wells in potato mixture; gently crack an egg into each well. Sprinkle with tomatoes. Cover and cook until eggs reach desired doneness. Serves 3 to 6.

Fiesta Corn-Tortilla Quiche

  • 1 pound hot ground pork sausage
  • 5 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 4-ounce can chopped green chiles, drained
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 6 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup small-curd cottage cheese

Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain. Meanwhile, arrange tortillas in a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate, overlapping on the bottom and extending 1/2-inch over the edge of plate.

Spoon sausage, chiles and cheeses into tortilla-lined pie plate.

In a bowl, beat together remaining ingredients. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture.

Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until golden. Cut into wedges to serve. Serves 4.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

