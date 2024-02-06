Thanking God for mistakes and hardships

A mountain man once said, "Overcoming challenges is all a part of life." A truer statement was never made. If that statement is correct, then why do we become surprised, shaken, fearful and depressed when something unpleasant happens to us? Yet almost all, if not all of us, allow the results of what's occurring presently, to discourage us from continuing on our journey. We lose interest in finishing our goals, for which we've striven so long? Are we thankful at the time, for the suffering caused by burdens and troubles that are upsetting to us? Of course not! Most times we become angry, afraid of what the future may bring, or what will happen to us and our loved ones. We see and imagine only the bad that can come as a result of unfortunate incidents or losses.

We are often prone to look back at what we could've or should've done, -- or left undone. We experience feelings of regret and sadness, wishing we could still change what has passed, or rectify mistakes that happened long ago. I frequently ponder such things as, "If I had only known earlier what I know now, I would have appreciated people more." Then.after the person was gone, I realized how much I had taken them for granted, like they would always be here. When I look back, now, hopefully, I will remember that what we planned to do for someone, tomorrow, needs to be done today. We need to say "I love you' today, we need to send that gift we've been intending to send, give that hug and reveal to people how much we care, now. A relative, Dorothy, brought the importance of showing love to my attention. She, recently, told me about a compliment her grandson had paid her during a rare visit. He was a grandson that seldom acknowledged any love for her. This time, however, as he left to return home, he turned to her and said, "I'm so glad you're my grandmother." She was overjoyed and exploding with happiness. Her reaction was so endearing that I vowed I would learn from her gratefulness, and practice showing outward signs of love.