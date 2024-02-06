Thankfulness leads to happiness

Off and on this past year, I have taken on the study of happiness. If that sounds particularly strange, concerning or even narcissistic, I hope to set you at ease. Studying happiness in no way implies that I am, nor was I unhappy. Examining happiness has been a personal and pastoral exercise, delving into theology, neurology and social science and observing common themes and practices that develop and foster happiness. I did not want to only watch what prompts happiness in others but what transferable principles and actions can be reproduced in my own life and those people I have the privilege of caring for.
One observation is that happiness is not purely genetic, though genetics contributes to happiness. Happiness is not circumstances, though circumstances are a contributing factor. The single most contributing factor to happiness are intentional actions. Including growing happiness by giving thanks. The feelings of happiness result from both a desire, deliberate actions, and habits. One habit of happiness is giving thanks.
Thankfulness is more decision than emotion. 1 Thessalonians 5:18a, "give thanks in all circumstances;" The Bible does not say that all circumstances are worth giving thanks for. But it says that you can give thanks in all situations. This means your decisive action to give thanks surpasses the emotional unwillingness to be unthankful.
Matthew Henry, who wrote a famous and old commentary that bears his name, was once robbed. He reflected on the event in his journal; "Let me be thankful. First, I was never robbed before. Second, although they took my purse, they didn't take my life. Third, although they took my all, it was not much." Every situation is not praiseworthy, but thankfulness is not enslaved to conditions.
When expressed, thankfulness fuels happiness. Psalm 30:4, "Sing praise ... and give thanks to His holy name." For thankfulness to be experienced, it must be expressed. Thankfulness is likened to pouring gasoline on the fire of happiness.
Thankfulness is an anchor. Paul in Philippians instructs Christians to pray with thanksgiving. Prayer with thanksgiving serves as an antidote to general anxiety (Phil. 4:6.) When we express thanks, which means we've sought reasons to express thankfulness, we counteract what is creating anxiety in our heart. The anxiety may not be removed, but it shrinks.
There are many contributing habits to happiness. Frequently giving thanks throughout the year will increase happiness in your life and in others.
