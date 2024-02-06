Trae Robinson's heart stopped beating July 29. In his own words, he died.

Less than six months later, Robinson is not only alive and doing well, he's playing basketball again. The Saxony Lutheran senior has put the health scare behind him and is gearing up for his final high-school season.

Robinson had to undergo surgery, have a defibrillator permanently inserted in his chest and go two months with virtually no physical activity to get to this point. It was tough, but he's thankful to be back on the court.

"It's the most amazing thing I could think of," Robinson says. "For me, on July [29], I collapsed and died, and then now, entering practice and about to head into our games for the season, just knowing I get to play with all my brothers on the court -- all of them -- and then just knowing I get to continue what I've always loved to do and couldn't really imagine my life without, it's just something I can't really put into words."

At first, Robinson thought he might never play the sport again. When he woke up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital that fateful July day, he cried. He couldn't believe what had happened. Just minutes earlier, he had been playing basketball. Then, without warning, he collapsed.

Trae Robinson handles a basketball Nov. 14 outside of Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS

Suddenly his basketball future, and his health, were in doubt.

"That was first thing that came to my mind, just the fear of never getting to [play] again," Robinson says. "But, then once I went to the hospital and they were telling me all the time I had to take off and then if I can come back and go through the tests, there'd be a possibility I could [return]."

Robinson was playing in a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, with his Jackson-based AAU team when he collapsed. While playing defense, he stood straight up, then fell flat on the floor like a tree, according to Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark.

Robinson has since watched video of the incident and can pinpoint the exact moment when his memory stopped, five seconds before the collapse. The next thing he remembers is waking up in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

What happened between likely saved his life. When Robinson didn't respond to CPR, a woman at the game took control of the situation and used an automated external defibrillator at the gym to restart Robinson's heartbeat.

While he was responsive after the AED brought him back to life, Robinson doesn't remember any conversations he had.

He was rushed to Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, where he went under the knife. The doctors believe he has Long QT syndrome -- a rare heart condition that can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats -- but aren't 100 percent sure.

Robinson eventually returned home with a defibrillator inside his chest, but he couldn't do anything for two months. For the outgoing teenager, that inactivity ate at him.

"Everybody was kind of scared for him to do anything," his mother, Christie Crain, says. "He just wanted to be a kid. He just wanted to play basketball. He couldn't live the care-free life he lived for the first 17 years."