Connor Moore sits at the kitchen counter with his parents in their newly constructed home in rural Perry County.

The lean 10-year-old is energetic and inquisitive as his mom, Becky, and dad, Dave, recount the most divinely choreographed day of their lives, one that involved the saving of a life.

Becky, director of the child development lab at the University School for Young Children on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, is talking about CPR, a skill she's been required to be certified in for her job the past 12 years and was called on to use in April, about three months after her latest biennial re-certification.

The wheels appear to be spinning in Connor's head, much like on the motorcycles he's been riding since the age of 3 and racing since 5. He interrupts with an inquiry.

"Could you just, like, do CPR on somebody if they, like, get hurt and you, like, don't know how to do it?" Connor asks.

Connor Moore, 10, poses for a photo on his fence Nov. 2 in Perryville, Missouri. Andrew J. Whitaker

"No, you have to be able to do it," his mom replies.

Connor asks: "What if nobody knows how to do it?"

The reply is a pensive, uncomfortable look.

The conversation resumes, and after listening some more, Connor takes one more stab: "Mom, so if you aren't trained, do you just let them there?"

He eventually heads off to his bedroom, which has motocross racing trophies -- some as big as him -- and the conversation continues about that April day.

Raelyn Moore, 5, left, and her brother, Connor, 10, pose for a photo on their fence Nov. 2 in Perryville, Missouri. Andrew J. Whitaker

"Had I not done anything and it turned out a different outcome, I knew I never would have been able to live with that," Becky says.

She never had to use CPR on one of the children at work, but she needed it for her own son.

It was about 4:30 p.m. April 8, and the Moores were mowing the front field at their not-yet-completed home when Kade Baudendistel, Connor's longtime friend and classmate at St. Vincent de Paul, came running and crying from the field behind the house.

"The first words out of his mouth were, 'Connor's dead and there's nothing you can do,'" Becky says.

From left, Connor, Raelyn and Becky Moore stand in their yard Nov. 2 in Perryville, Missouri. Andrew J. Whitaker

The last time she or Dave saw Connor, he was buckled driving their Ranger UTV into the field behind the house. Kade was buckled in as his passenger.

Becky immediately dialed 911, and Dave hopped on his motorcycle to race to the scene, only to be thrown when a wheel caught a hose in the yard. Becky jumped into the car and drove about a quarter-mile behind the house, finding a discolored Connor, with blood trickling from an ear, pinned under the 1,500-pound vehicle.

Connor, all of 4-foot-8 and 70 pounds, had removed his seat belt to better reach the pedals. It was a mistake. He hit an unlevel spot, and the vehicle overturned on its right side, throwing Connor across Kade and out. The roof came to rest across the torso of Connor, who was on his stomach.

Connor Moore, 10, and his sister Raelyn Moore, 5, jump around on their trampoline Nov. 2 in Perryville, Missouri. Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

"No pulse, no heartbeat, no breathing. Nothing," Becky said.

Becky tried to lift the vehicle, but it wouldn't budge. Dave had abandoned the motorcycle and came running to the scene, lifting the Ranger enough for Becky to slide out Connor to begin CPR.

"I remember doing CPR and just thinking I wasn't going to quit until somebody drug me off of him," Becky says.

That was about 10 minutes later, after she had restored a pulse and first-responders arrived. The time was expedited when neighbors, who were outside and heard Dave's cries for help, rushed to the scene and went to the road to direct emergency personnel.

An ambulance arrived, then Air Evac, which needed just 17 minutes to reach Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

Becky had heard a mushy sound when applying CPR and knew there was something wrong with Connor's lungs. She was right, noting in hindsight both his lungs had collapsed.

"He was basically suffocating," Becky says. "There was nowhere for the air to go. In the helicopter, they decompressed his chest."

Two holes were made in his chest to allow the air to get out, and his blood pressure began to rise.

On the ground, the Moores were traveling at 100-plus mph up Interstate 55. They received updates from her sister, who had been in St. Louis and arrived at the hospital before Connor.

Becky says her sister repeatedly called asking how far they were from the hospital.