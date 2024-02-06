It's been a little over one year since the ordinary afternoon that would change Kirsten Strebe's life.

Strebe, originally from Salem, Missouri, had just started her senior year of high school when, on Oct. 25, 2016, she was driving herself and her brother home in her 1997 Chevrolet Blazer.

She overcorrected, the vehicle rolled.

She doesn't remember the wreck, she says, but she knows the truck's brakes didn't respond to her slamming on the pedal.

The vehicle rolled down the hill and struck a tree with the passenger side, Strebe says, and her head hit on the right side, and her brother's on the left, causing a skull fracture in each of them.

Kirsten Strebe sits on a bench Nov. 7 at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Strebe tosses her short hair back from her face and says, "My hair's short because they had to shave it," she says.

But hair grows back.

The other effects have been less visible, Strebe says.

She's lost the hearing in her right ear after an inner-ear bone fracture.

Her brain trauma was worse than her brother's, she says, but her physical recovery was tough as well.

"He was jump-roping while I was in a wheelchair," she says, but "he couldn't count to five, and I was doing calculus homework."

Strebe was ranked first in her class when the wreck occurred, and "for this to happen threw me off track a little."

Strebe was in a coma for 30 days, in the hospital for 72, but when she was discharged, she had a new goal in mind: studying toward becoming an occupational therapist.

She'd already been accepted to Southeast Missouri State University, she says, and the university has been really supportive.

Strebe says her mother told her that before the accident, Strebe had expressed interest in forensic science, but that's not even on her radar anymore.