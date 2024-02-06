Judi Lawrence is thankful to be alive. She survived the tornado that ripped through parts of Perryville, Missouri, on Feb. 28.

"I was upstairs watching a movie, and my daughter texted me and said I should get on the KFVS weather app," she says. "I saw [the bad weather] was getting mighty close, so I went downstairs to my furnace room. Then, I thought I should go back upstairs and grab my medications. So, I ran back upstairs and I saw my purse and I grabbed it, and I touched my medication bottles, but I decided that I better go back downstairs. So I left my medication and ran back down into the furnace room and shut the door."

Lawrence got back down into her basement in the nick of time.

"Then, the noises hit," she says. "It sounded like 10 freight trains."

Lawrence, who is faith-filled, says she cried out for Jesus during the tornado.

Judi Lawrence poses for a photo in front of her home Nov. 9 in Perryville, Missouri. Judi moved into her home May 11, after her last home was demolished from a Feb. 28 tornado that swept through Perryville. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I screamed the name of Jesus probably 20 to 30 times, and I kept banging my hand on some of the shelving in the furnace room to take some of the tension out of my body," she says.

"Then, it felt like God's hands were holding the walls (of the house) down for me. I could hear all kinds of ripping, tearing and banging. And dust from where some of the wall insulation was coming into the furnace room underneath the door. When it was over, I said, 'Lord, I don't know what I'm going to see [when I go upstairs].'"

While Lawrence's home was badly damaged, she says she didn't lose everything.

"Mine was not a total loss," she says. "I lost a lot, but I didn't lose my subfloor."

Lawrence says she estimates 35 percent to 40 percent of her walls still were standing. Most of her furniture was badly damaged because of the rain that was coming down.

"Amazingly, some dishes survived," she says. "About the only furniture that was salvageable were things like bed frames."

Lawrence jokes 90 percent of her clothing was saved because, as she put it, "God knows that I hate to shop!"

She says she also was relieved some of her items with sentimental value were spared.

"The drawer where I had saved my first Communion book was open, and the book was gone," she says. "But a neighbor about three houses down found it and brought it back to me. And my mom's hope chest survived. It was sitting on the floor in my spare bedroom where all the walls were down, but the chest was still sitting right there."

Another keepsake, Lawrence's grandfather's corner table, also survived the tornado. So did some pieces of jewelry that mean a lot to her.

"In my bedroom, where some walls were still standing, I had a ring that said, 'Believe in Miracles,' some pierced earrings and my cross necklace, and they were all still sitting on my dresser," she says.

Lawrence says she wasn't injured in the tornado.

"My neighbor, Brad Randolph, came and checked on me after the tornado hit to make sure that I was OK," she says.

Lawrence says many of her neighbors' homes sustained major damage as well.