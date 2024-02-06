When Leslie Hellwege thinks back on the day her youngest son stopped breathing, the scary part is how many things went right.

Her 3-year-old son Paxton was supposed to go and watch the SEMO District Fair parade with another family member that day. If that had happened, she says, people may not have realized something was wrong until it was too late. And if she hadn't been sitting with her friend -- a policeman's wife -- she might have been too panicked to get Paxton help.

And if the officers on duty hadn't acted so quickly, it might have been too late.

But everything broke the right way for her family that day. Things went so well that a few weeks after the incident, on a gray October afternoon, she's watching Paxton and her other children, Heidi, 10, and Liam, 8, play on the playground near her house. For that, she counts herself grateful.

"We always go," she says of the parade.

Paxton Hellwege poses for a photo with his family Oct. 9 at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

She had gotten off work, picked up Paxton and set up near the Burger King parking lot on Broadway.

"We got to the parade and I told him he was going to get a big bag of candy," she recalls.

That was the first sign of trouble. She adopted Paxton when he was a baby, and says she just knew something was off.

"He said he wanted to go home," she says. "I said, 'No, bud. We're going to get some candy.'"

Then Paxton collapsed. Her blonde toddler, fine just moments before, was suddenly unresponsive.

Paxton Hellwege plays Oct. 9 at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"Just lifeless," she said. "And I'm panicking. I'm thinking, 'What could possibly be wrong?'"

Meanwhile, the street was closed. The parade was waving and clanging and marching up Broadway, and her car was parked blocks away.

"I stood up with him limp in my arms," she says, recalling just how thoroughly panic had set in by that time. Luckily, she was watching the parade with her friend Tyra Schmidt, whose husband, Rick -- a Cape Girardeau police sergeant -- was working the parade route that morning.

"She (Tyra) could tell in my eyes I was starting to panic," she said. "She grabbed my arm and took us."