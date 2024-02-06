Thankful for leftovers

During this season of Thanksgiving, I can't get enough of all of the great recipes popping up on so many of the cooking sites I follow and read. Although Thanksgiving is just a few days away, I still want to share a few recipes with you as well as ways to use up your leftovers from your feast.

However you spend your holiday this year, I hope we can pause to take time to be truly grateful for all we are blessed with. During this pandemic, there is much uncertainty, but one thing is for sure, we live in a wonderful country and have an abundance to be thankful for.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Pumpkin Marshmallow Pie

1 (16 ounce) bag large marshmallows

1 cup canned pure pumpkin

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tubs whipped topping

1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust

Cinnamon for dusting (optional)

In a sauce pan over medium heat, stir together marshmallows, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Stir constantly just until marshmallows are melted. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.

Fold in 1 tub of whipped topping until well incorporated. Spread mixture in graham cracker crust and refrigerate for at least four hours.

You can speed the cooling process up by using the freezer, if desired. Once pie has completely chilled, top with remaining tub of whipped topping and dust lightly with cinnamon before serving. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Autumn Crunch Pasta Salad

A simple pasta and spinach salad with tart apples, crisp celery, toasted pecans, sweet dried cranberries, and juicy oranges. This salad is dressed with a simple poppyseed vinaigrette.

5 ounces fresh spinach (half of a 10 ounce bag, about 6 cups)

1 1/2 cups dry small pasta

3/4 cup chopped celery

1 large Granny Smith Apple, thinly sliced or chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 can (15 ounce) drained mandarin oranges (or 2 mandarin oranges)

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

Cook pasta: Cook the pasta according to package directions to al dente. Make sure to generously salt the water; this is what will actually season the pasta. Add 1 teaspoon salt to every 4 cups of water.

Dressing: While the pasta is cooking, prepare the dressing. In a mason jar combine the apple cider vinegar, white wine vinegar, sugar, (adjust, more or less to personal preference, about 2 tablespoons), paprika, onion powder, olive oil, poppyseeds, and salt and pepper (about 1/4 teaspoon each). Seal the jar and shake vigorously to combine.

Finishing pasta: Drain the pasta once it's cooked through and immediately toss a few tablespoons of the dressing with the pasta. Chill the dressed pasta in the refrigerator.

Remaining ingredients: Meanwhile, prep the other additions: thinly slice the celery, thinly slice (or chop) the apple and toss with the lemon juice, and peel the oranges or drain from the can.

Assembly: In a very large bowl, toss the completely cooled pasta with the spinach. Add in the celery, apple, oranges, dried cranberries, and coarsely chopped pecans. Drizzle dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Add feta cheese to personal preference and enjoy immediately.

Storage: This salad isn't very great leftover. If you aren't eating this immediately, keep the ingredients separate from the dressing and only toss with the dressing right before eating. Top with pecans and feta after dressing the salad.

Note: If desired, toast the pecans. Let completely cool and then coarsely chop before adding into the salad.

To toast pecans: If you want to toast the pecans, place them in a single layer in a dry saucepan (don't add anything) over medium heat. Stir constantly until the nuts are barely fragrant -- just a couple of minutes. Watch carefully as the nuts are very easily scorched/burned.

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash With Cranberries And Feta

3 pound large butternut squash, peeled and chopped

1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste

1-2 cups fresh cranberries (add a little, or a lot)

2-3 tablespoons honey, plus extra to taste

1/4 cup finely crumbled feta

Ground cinnamon, to taste

Fresh or dried parsley to garnish, optional

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Lightly drizzle or spritz a baking sheet with olive oil. Add cubed squash to the sheet along with another drizzle of olive oil.

Sprinkle with a light layer of salt, pepper, and garlic powder, based on taste preference.

Roast at 400 degrees for 25 minutes on the center rack. At the 25 minute mark, pull out the oven rack, and add your fresh cranberries to the roasting pan.

Return to the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the cranberries have started to soften and burst a bit, resembling really juicy Craisins versus fresh firm cranberries.

Remove from oven and add a sprinkle of cinnamon (approximately 1/8-1/4 teaspoon depending on preference) along with feta and honey. The listed amount of honey is just a suggestion, depending on whether you used fresh cranberries or dried, sweeten to taste.

Garnish with parsley for a burst of color and dig in while it's hot.

Leftover Stuffing Waffles with Maple Gravy

A great way to utilize leftover stuffing and gravy. Plus it makes a killer easy breakfast in the days following Thanksgiving.

About 3 cups leftover stuffing/dressing

1 large egg

3 tablespoons milk, or as needed

1 cup turkey gravy

1 tablespoon maple syrup

In bowl, mix together the stuffing and egg. If the batter is too thick, add a bit of milk to help make the stuffing batter more spreadable, but it should still be a thicker batter.

Preheat your waffle baker and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Spread about 1/2 cup stuffing mixture across the surface of the waffle iron. Cook until both sides are crisp, about 10-14 minutes. These waffles will take a little more time to cook.

Repeat with remaining batter until all waffles are cooked.

Warm the gravy. Mix in the maple syrup. Serve the waffles warm with the maple gravy poured on top.

Note: Finely chopped leftover cooked carrots or green beans may be added to the batter before cooking in the waffle maker.

Thanksgiving Dinner Casserole

Butter or margarine

2 potatoes, or use leftover mashed potatoes

1 box of stuffing mix, or use leftover dressing

10 ounces of cooked chopped turkey

1 cup of turkey gravy

Milk for mashed potatoes

1/2 cup of dried cranberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9-inch casserole dish.

Prepare a box of stuffing according to the package directions, if using, or use leftover dressing.

Prepare mashed potatoes using two potatoes and your favorite mashed potato recipe, or use leftovers.

Add the mashed potatoes to the casserole dish and spread them out to form an even layer.

Spread 1/3 cup of gravy over the mashed potatoes. Add the chopped turkey to the casserole along with salt and pepper. Spoon another 1/3 cup of gravy over the turkey.

Add the stuffing on top of the turkey layer and press it down to make an even layer.

Top with the last 1/3 cup of gravy and 1/2 cup of dried cranberries.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

