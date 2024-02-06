Thankful for leftovers

During this season of Thanksgiving, I can't get enough of all of the great recipes popping up on so many of the cooking sites I follow and read. Although Thanksgiving is just a few days away, I still want to share a few recipes with you as well as ways to use up your leftovers from your feast.
However you spend your holiday this year, I hope we can pause to take time to be truly grateful for all we are blessed with. During this pandemic, there is much uncertainty, but one thing is for sure, we live in a wonderful country and have an abundance to be thankful for.
Happy Thanksgiving!
In a sauce pan over medium heat, stir together marshmallows, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Stir constantly just until marshmallows are melted. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
Fold in 1 tub of whipped topping until well incorporated. Spread mixture in graham cracker crust and refrigerate for at least four hours.
You can speed the cooling process up by using the freezer, if desired. Once pie has completely chilled, top with remaining tub of whipped topping and dust lightly with cinnamon before serving. Refrigerate any leftovers.
Source: countryrebel.com/pumpkin-marshmallow-pie-recipe/
A simple pasta and spinach salad with tart apples, crisp celery, toasted pecans, sweet dried cranberries, and juicy oranges. This salad is dressed with a simple poppyseed vinaigrette.
Cook pasta: Cook the pasta according to package directions to al dente. Make sure to generously salt the water; this is what will actually season the pasta. Add 1 teaspoon salt to every 4 cups of water.
Dressing: While the pasta is cooking, prepare the dressing. In a mason jar combine the apple cider vinegar, white wine vinegar, sugar, (adjust, more or less to personal preference, about 2 tablespoons), paprika, onion powder, olive oil, poppyseeds, and salt and pepper (about 1/4 teaspoon each). Seal the jar and shake vigorously to combine.
Finishing pasta: Drain the pasta once it's cooked through and immediately toss a few tablespoons of the dressing with the pasta. Chill the dressed pasta in the refrigerator.
Remaining ingredients: Meanwhile, prep the other additions: thinly slice the celery, thinly slice (or chop) the apple and toss with the lemon juice, and peel the oranges or drain from the can.
Assembly: In a very large bowl, toss the completely cooled pasta with the spinach. Add in the celery, apple, oranges, dried cranberries, and coarsely chopped pecans. Drizzle dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Add feta cheese to personal preference and enjoy immediately.
Storage: This salad isn't very great leftover. If you aren't eating this immediately, keep the ingredients separate from the dressing and only toss with the dressing right before eating. Top with pecans and feta after dressing the salad.
Note: If desired, toast the pecans. Let completely cool and then coarsely chop before adding into the salad.
To toast pecans: If you want to toast the pecans, place them in a single layer in a dry saucepan (don't add anything) over medium heat. Stir constantly until the nuts are barely fragrant -- just a couple of minutes. Watch carefully as the nuts are very easily scorched/burned.
Source: chelseasmessyapron.com/autumn-crunch-pasta-salad/
Lightly drizzle or spritz a baking sheet with olive oil. Add cubed squash to the sheet along with another drizzle of olive oil.
Sprinkle with a light layer of salt, pepper, and garlic powder, based on taste preference.
Roast at 400 degrees for 25 minutes on the center rack. At the 25 minute mark, pull out the oven rack, and add your fresh cranberries to the roasting pan.
Return to the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the cranberries have started to soften and burst a bit, resembling really juicy Craisins versus fresh firm cranberries.
Remove from oven and add a sprinkle of cinnamon (approximately 1/8-1/4 teaspoon depending on preference) along with feta and honey. The listed amount of honey is just a suggestion, depending on whether you used fresh cranberries or dried, sweeten to taste.
Garnish with parsley for a burst of color and dig in while it's hot.
Source: facebook.com/groups/481320595534172/permalink/1291849787814578
A great way to utilize leftover stuffing and gravy. Plus it makes a killer easy breakfast in the days following Thanksgiving.
In bowl, mix together the stuffing and egg. If the batter is too thick, add a bit of milk to help make the stuffing batter more spreadable, but it should still be a thicker batter.
Preheat your waffle baker and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Spread about 1/2 cup stuffing mixture across the surface of the waffle iron. Cook until both sides are crisp, about 10-14 minutes. These waffles will take a little more time to cook.
Repeat with remaining batter until all waffles are cooked.
Warm the gravy. Mix in the maple syrup. Serve the waffles warm with the maple gravy poured on top.
Note: Finely chopped leftover cooked carrots or green beans may be added to the batter before cooking in the waffle maker.
Source: bestrecipebox.com/leftover-stuffing-waffles/?m=&m=
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9-inch casserole dish.
Prepare a box of stuffing according to the package directions, if using, or use leftover dressing.
Prepare mashed potatoes using two potatoes and your favorite mashed potato recipe, or use leftovers.
Add the mashed potatoes to the casserole dish and spread them out to form an even layer.
Spread 1/3 cup of gravy over the mashed potatoes. Add the chopped turkey to the casserole along with salt and pepper. Spoon another 1/3 cup of gravy over the turkey.
Add the stuffing on top of the turkey layer and press it down to make an even layer.
Top with the last 1/3 cup of gravy and 1/2 cup of dried cranberries.
Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Source: messforless.net/thanksgiving-dinner-casserole/#wprm-recipe-container-24368
A hearty and flavorful slow cooker turkey soup, packed full of Thanksgiving leftovers. A comforting dish the entire family will love.
Shred or chop turkey meat. Chop onion, celery and carrots into small pieces. Peel and chop potatoes into small bite sized pieces. Measure out 1/2 cup each of corn, peas and green beans. Optionally, slice green beans in half width wise to create more manageable spoon-size pieces. Mince garlic.
To the bowl of a 5-6 quart slow cooker add prepared turkey and vegetables, along with salt, pepper, thyme bay leaves and chicken broth. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours.
Remove and discard bay leaves.
In a large measuring cup or medium bowl, whisk together flour and heavy cream until smooth. Pour into slow cooker, stirring to combine well. Replace cover and continue cooking for an additional 30-45 minutes.
Serve warm, topped off with optional stuffing.
Notes: Recipe serves roughly 8-10.
2-3 tablespoons cornstarch may be used in place of flour for a gluten free option If you do not have leftover vegetables (peas, corn and green beans) use 1 1/2 cup total of fresh, frozen or canned vegetables.
Source: bakedbyrachel.com/wprm_print/15789
Tired of having leftover Thanksgiving turkey? Make an easy Leftover Turkey Noodle Casserole and change things up. This easy family-pleasing meal is great.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Prepare egg noodles according to package directions. Drain and place back into cooking pot.
Add into egg noodles: turkey, carrots, gravy and seasonings. Stir to combine.
Pour into prepared baking dish. Bake approximately 15 minutes until heated through.
Note: If you enjoy a very saucy dish, use double the amount of gravy. If you have additional varieties of leftover vegetables, add them in. Add some panko bread crumbs and melted butter to the top, broil for a minute or two and you'll get a crunchy top on your casserole.
Source: whoneedsacape.com/2016/10/leftover-turkey-noodle-casserole/
Use your leftover turkey, dressing, and mashed potatoes in this delicious pasta recipe!
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Mist a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray and set aside.
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a small skillet. Add the onion and celery. Cook 2 minutes or until soft.
Stir together the cooked onion, celery, cheese, turkey, stuffing, and green onion in a medium sized bowl.
Spoon about 1 tablespoon of mashed potatoes and 2 tablespoons of the stuffing mixture to each cooked shell. Add each filled shell to your prepared pan.
Bake 20 minutes or until heated through. Serve with gravy.
Source: onesweetappetite.com/leftover-thanksgiving-stuffed-shells/
Turkey and Cranberry Quesadillas are a quick and easy way to use up leftover turkey. They are gooey, hearty, tart, and sweet all wrapped up between two buttery and crispy tortilla shells. No complaints about leftovers on this one.
Sprinkle grated Swiss cheese all over one side of a tortilla. Add turkey. Pull it apart, kind of shredding it, with your fingers. Then add another layer of cheese. Next spread cranberry sauce over those layers. Sprinkle another layer of cheese.
Put the other tortilla on top of the whole thing. Melt butter in a skillet, over medium heat. As soon as the butter is melted add the quesadilla. Cover skillet with a lid because it helps warm the whole quesadilla. Let fry until golden brown. Flip, cover with a lid, and let the other side get brown. It should take just a few minutes
Remove quesadilla to a cutting board. Allow to rest for a minute or two. Cut into wedges.
Sprinkled quesadillas with a little chopped parsley, if desired.
Source: littledairyontheprairie.com/turkey-cranberry-quesadillas/
This Thanksgiving Pizza recipe is the best way to eat Thanksgiving leftovers. It has turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more, all in a puff pastry crust.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Gently press puff pastry sheet into a greased 9-inch tart pan (or use a 9-inch pie pan). Trim the corners and use them into fill in any empty spaces along the sides of the pan.
Spread the mashed potatoes over the bottom and drizzle with two tablespoons of gravy.
Sprinkle with corn and green bean casserole. Top with turkey, stuffing, and three tablespoons of gravy.
Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese.
Bake at 400 degrees for 18-20 minutes.
Sprinkle with French fried onions and bake for an additional 3-5 minutes.
Garnish with basil, parsley or thyme and freshly ground black pepper.
Source: thegunnysack.com/thanksgiving-pizza/
I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and until next time, happy cooking!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.