Thank you for being a friend

I miss you.
Yes, I'm talking to YOU. The person sitting at the table with their morning coffee enjoying the feeling of the paper in their hand. The person on their cellphone in their cozy bed. The person staring at their computer screen before getting started at work. The convenience store clerk perusing this article from behind the counter. The librarians. The owners, chefs and servers who show me kindness, provide me with great dining experiences and have been willing to humor me, teach me and answer my endless questions. The restaurant owners who share my articles on social media, buy copies of the paper to share with friends and colleagues, or even proudly display my articles near the register. It means a lot. It feels like when I was a child and my mom put my "A+" papers on the refrigerator for all to see. To all the readers I may never meet in person but who take time out of their day to get to know me in a few paragraphs: I sure do miss you.
First, let me tell you what I've been eating in real life. Hot dogs. I love hot dogs. In fact, before the COVID-19 pandemonium began, I jokingly asked my friends if it was OK to have a hot dog for breakfast. I know the answer. Yes, of course it's OK. I am a grown up. I can do whatever I want. You're not the boss of me. Second, Honeycomb and Cap'n Crunch cereal were my nostalgic comfort foods last week. Once you pour the milk, there is a small window of opportunity when the cereal has soaked up the perfect in-between too crunchy and too soggy amount and offers the best taste experience. Plus, when you are working from home, an easy bowl of sugary sweetness beats anything you have to cook. Third, Pepsi. You know the drill. Stress. Sugar. Soda. Repeat. That sounds even worse when I read it out loud. Hot dogs, cereal and Pepsi. Please don't tell my mom or my kids.
On to the good stuff. What does a local foodie eat when quarantined? Luckily, many of my favorite restaurants are still offering delivery or curbside service and I have indulged my cravings on several occasions. Here goes:
There you have it. That is what this local foodie has been eating. Consider taking a break from your home cooked meals and indulging in some of your local eats by taking advantage of delivery or curbside service. Until next time, I remain grateful for our wonderful community and will gladly keep doing my little part by staying home so I can see your smiling faces again.
