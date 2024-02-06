Thank you Cape Girardeau. This is probably the hardest column I have ever had to write because it will be my last. It is not about gardening, but it is about you, members of this community who have made my career in gardening so memorable and for the support of my family. In a sense you have gardened me.

My family wants to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all you have done for us. You educated me as a youngster. You stood by our family when we lost our son. You have supported us through Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist. There are so many other ways you have supported us that I have not mentioned.

By the way, I started working for the Southeast Missourian about 60 years ago. I started out as a paperboy when I was 11. I could fold a paper, then toss it and hit the front door of the homeowner who was a Southeast Missourian subscriber, while I was riding my bike. It was also my job to collect the money for the paper from subscribers and turn it in on Saturday morning to the Missourian.