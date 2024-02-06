All sections
FoodNovember 24, 2021

Thank you, Subway!

A unique Subway hack makes for a quick, delicious and diabetes-friendly meal. Plus, a heartfelt reminder to appreciate the small acts of kindness from those who serve us daily.

Rebecca LaClair avatar
Rebecca LaClair
Thank you, cooks and chefs alike, for being there to make my meals like this Meatball Protein Bowl from Subway.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Life is hectic, and I am a terrible planner. I can't plan a menu for a week like my mom. I do try. I always end up throwing out food that has gone bad before I can even think of cooking it. I love food, but I don't always like giving up the time to cook it. Convenience has become an issue for me, though, with the diabetic diagnosis. A burger and fries won't work and eating a bunless burger and side salad gets old really fast. I wanted to share one of my favorite go-tos lately.

At Subway (yes, I'm really going to write a food column about Subway, hang with me, it gets deeper), you can get a protein bowl, which is kind of what it sounds like. Double the meat in a bowl with toppings of your choice ... it can still be pretty boring. Until I had what I feel like is a genius idea. Here is how I make magic happen.

Ask for a meatball protein bowl. You may get a weird look like I did the first time I decided to try it, unless you go to my Subway. Walk your server through these steps though, and you'll be golden. They'll be happy to help and both of you may be surprised at the outcome.

Start with a bed of spinach, then have the meatballs nestled on top. Ask for the provolone cheese, or the fresh mozzarella if you're willing to splurge. Have it nuked just a smidge to melt the cheese. This also makes the spinach wilt ever so slightly and warm up. I add tomatoes, cut into quarters, black olives, oregano, and Parmesan cheese. That's it. The meatball sauce is enough to bring it all together. Green peppers are a solid choice here too, but I don't like the hard crunch on this dish. You may.

I can't explain how much I enjoy this. I know there are carbs in the meatballs, but I feel like they're minimal. It's a high vegetable, filling, flavorful hot meal Subway can throw together for me in a few minutes, time that I like getting back as we approach the holidays.

On Thanksgiving, those of us lucky enough to have disposable time may get to spend it with loved ones. Hopefully, we spend a bit of time thinking about all of the blessings that grace our lives, too. For some folks though, Thanksgiving is a work day with no disposable time to be had. Nearly every place is hiring, and those people who do keep coming to work are the ones who are keeping things running right now. Short-staffed and dealing with grumpy people who want service to be like it "was before," most of the people have cooked me food lately still meet me with a smile and "what can I do for you today?" And I am so thankful for that. I am thankful for the smattering of normality this gives me, the feeling everything is all right and will remain right. I am thankful after a stressful day, there are still people willing to take my money and cook food for me so I don't have to, a tiny kindness is such a gift in my life.

I am appreciative of each and every person who serves me, especially now. Thank you to the sweet girl who made my crazy Subway bowl. Thank you to the kind-faced woman who cut me a slice of coconut pie on my lunch break and told me how good it was going to be. Thank you to my regular waiter at my most frequented restaurant, who truly makes me believe he is happy to see me and has a bright smile that reaches his eyes. There are so many thank yous and not nearly enough words available on this page. Thank you all. I appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you for taking care of me.

If you are thankful for the food service (and you should be), take a moment to thank them. Whether with a slightly bigger tip or a kind word, you never know when you could turn someone's day around. Be the reason that people smile. The world will be a better place if we can all remember to be kind to one another and treat each other gently. Happy Thanksgiving.

Rebecca LaClair
restaurant review
foodie
