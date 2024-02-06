Thank God for mom

The Supreme Court's discussion about ending Roe V. Wade has been leaked. Do you realize that, for anyone 50 years of age and younger, your mother had the option to legally kill you? Whether or not you have a good relationship with your biological mother, you should be grateful to be alive. That is something we can all celebrate on Mother's Day.

We have been studying the Old Testament during our discipleship times at Bethany. The Baal worshippers celebrated fertility in many ways in hopes of financial prosperity. They participated in open sexual activity with temple prostitutes. They also took living babies and placed them in the arms of a red-hot idol to burn to death, not unlike a chemical abortion.

During our discussion we speculated on how parents could possibly be willing to take their baby and give her or him over to be burned alive. Then it occurred to me that these were probably babies born out of cultic orgies. In other words, these were unwanted children from unplanned pregnancies.

Sadly, human nature has not evolved. While we have the technology to see fully developed babies active in their mother's wombs, we do not have the humanity to allow those persons the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Instead, we sacrifice them for our own prosperity.

I have often questioned how God's chosen people, the Israelites, could become enticed by Baal worship. After learning about how it mixed sexuality with prosperity, I realized that the same forces are at work today to destroy families.

Have you ever noticed that Mother's Day is a much bigger deal than Father's Day? I have heard different explanations for this. One is that mom does the cooking, so families go out to eat on Mother's Day, but the family eats at home on Father's Day. That may be the case in some circumstances, but I am sad to say that there may be another reason. Dad may be absent from the home.