Hand-crafted is popular these days, and many home decorators are looking for unique textiles and other furnishings featuring the look of hand-drawn art.

Items like the eclectic, playful wallpapers of Brooklyn-based artist Aimee Wilder, who designed for brands like DwellStudio, Martha Stewart and Vans before starting her own studio. She's expanded the line beyond wallpaper to include rugs, pillows, fabrics and poufs, and collaborates with prominent design brands on showroom design and installations.

"I've been making graphic pieces since the early 2000s and I knew I wanted my own brand way back then," Wilder recalls. "I just knew that my work was a good fit for home textiles, maybe filling a hole, since back then most interior stuff was pretty traditional or more globally inspired."

In her Eudaimonia collection, named after a Greek word meaning happiness, she was interested in exploring how celestial bodies influence us. The moon's phases are rendered in pastels and neutrals in the Earthlight pattern, while Pyramid du Soleil is named after Mexico's Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan.

Fantastic sea creatures make their way to and fro across her Mystic Lagoon wallpaper, an idea that came out of a trek through the Scottish Highlands. A trip to Indonesia was the jumping-off point for Bungalow, with exotic fruits and flora. And a line drawing Wilder received as a gift while collaborating with Los Angeles surf brand Mowgli Surf inspired her jaunty Swell wave print.