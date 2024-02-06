All sections
April 1, 2023

Teeth of a whitetail

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This past December I found a whitetail doe laying dead in a mown field not far from a county highway. It had been dead a few days, and coyotes, dogs or other carnivores had already been working it over.

I rolled the deer over looking for a bullet hole. I found none. But what I did find wasn't much of a surprise. The upper bone on one hind leg was broken completely in two.

This was an older doe. Obviously she had been hit by a vehicle on the road. I felt sad for her, but there was nothing I could do. I went back to the scene on March 26. Some of the bones were still there. I thanked God for letting her be part of my understanding of life on Earth. If you have never seen the teeth of a whitetail deer, this is what they look like.

