I rolled the deer over looking for a bullet hole. I found none. But what I did find wasn't much of a surprise. The upper bone on one hind leg was broken completely in two.

This was an older doe. Obviously she had been hit by a vehicle on the road. I felt sad for her, but there was nothing I could do. I went back to the scene on March 26. Some of the bones were still there. I thanked God for letting her be part of my understanding of life on Earth. If you have never seen the teeth of a whitetail deer, this is what they look like.