Teens work fewer summer jobs than they once did

WASHINGTON -- It was at Oregon's Timberline Lodge, later known as a setting in the horror movie "The Shining," where Patrick Doyle earned his first real paycheck.

He was a busboy. The job didn't pay much. But Doyle quickly learned lessons that served him for years as he rose to become the CEO of Domino's, the pizza-delivery giant: Show up on time, dress properly and treat customers well.

"I grew up a lot that summer," he said.

As summer 2017 begins, America's teenagers are far less likely to be acquiring the kinds of experiences Doyle found so useful. Once a teenage rite of passage, the summer job is vanishing.

Instead of baling hay, scooping ice cream or stocking supermarket shelves in July and August, today's teens are more likely to be enrolled in summer school, doing volunteer work to burnish their college credentials or just hanging out with friends.

In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, photo, Nathan Miller, 19, stands over fellow student Camille Sem, 17, in a certified nursing assistant class at New Berlin Eisenhower Middle/High School in New Berlin, Wis. Miller is forgoing a summer job to play baseball and take the class, to help make him a better candidate for medical school down the road. He's not alone. Fewer and fewer teens are taking summer jobs, according to the Department of Labor. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

For many, not working is a choice. For some others, it reflects a lack of opportunities where they live, often in lower-income urban areas: They sometimes find older workers hold the low-skill jobs that once would have been available to them.

In July 1986, 57 percent of Americans ages 16 to 19 were employed. The proportion stayed over 50 percent until 2002, when it began dropping steadily. By last July, only 36 percent were working.

Economists and labor market observers worry that falling teen employment will deprive them of valuable work experience and of opportunities to encounter people of different ethnic, social and cultural backgrounds.

But the longer-term trend for teen employment is down and likely to stay that way for several reasons.

Teenagers and their parents are increasingly aware of the value of a college education. A result is more teens are spending summers volunteering or studying to prepare for college.

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, from left, teens Ben Testa, Hannah Waring and Abby McDonough, and Wegmeyer Farms owner Tyler Wegmeyer walk the strawberry rows at Wegmeyer Farms in Hamilton, Va. Testa, Waring, and McDonough are working at Wegmeyer Farms for the summer. Summer jobs are vanishing as U.S. teens spend more time in school and face competition from older workers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In July 1986, just 12 percent of Americans ages 16 to 19 were taking summer classes. Thirty years later, the share had risen to 42 percent.

"Parental emphasis on the rewards of education has contributed to the decline in teen labor-force participation," Teresa Morisi, a Labor Department economist, concluded in a February report on teen employment, which has been declining in the United States and other wealthy countries.

Nathan Miller, 19, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, didn't work throughout high school, choosing instead to play baseball and spend time with his family. He's forgoing summer employment again this year to play baseball and take a certified nursing assistant course at a high school.