Teens provide reminders

By Mia Pohlman

I'd like to take some time to praise a group who I think are some of the coolest people around: teenagers.

This past semester, I've had the privilege of working as a student teacher, learning from and with juniors and seniors in high school. My students never cease to amaze me with their insight, creativity and hilarity -- they are truly good people who want good in the world.

As they are made in the image of God, my students reveal to me many characteristics of our Father. They remind me God has a hilarious sense of humor and likes to laugh. They remind me God is earnest and seeks us, that God wants us to know the truth. They remind me God calls us out when we're not being authentic or when we go back on our word. They remind me God chose to become vulnerable, to make his way in the world. Their focus on acceptance reminds me of how deeply God desires our acceptance of him and his love, to transform our lives.

My students also remind me of the grace God has for us. In his book "In The Middle: The Adolescent Brain, Behaviour, and Learning," Michael C. Nagel makes the point when small children risk taking their first step and then fall down, we don't yell at them; we encourage them and help them get back up. This is how we should also view adolescents' missteps, he argues.