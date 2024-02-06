Technology for old folks

Fast forward from the early 1970s to about 1990. I ended up with a small pocket personal electronic assistant. I don't have a clue where I got it, but if I'm guessing it was a gift. It was kind of like a day/date keeper if you will or daily planner. But one thing I really liked about the little planner was it had the NIV Bible on it. Back then I'd read the Bible and do searches and such on this little pocket assistant. But something went sideways in it, and it quit. Bummer. I really missed that little gizmo.

Fast forward to today. Several years ago I had cataract surgery, and I had to decide whether I wanted to see up close or in the distance so I chose in the distance. Up until then all I had to do was take my glasses off where I was near sighted, and I could read the smallest of print. Now, after surgery, I can see in the distance and do almost everything without glasses except read small print. So we bought a large print Bible, and I can read it pretty good even without my glasses, but it's a large thick Bible. I don't ride horses, but I do ride my side by side and our old MF135 and sit in the woods with a coffee, so I needed a take along Bible.

So I got to wondering if I could get the NIV Bible on my cell phone. We both have an older IPhones. Did some checking and sure enough I could get it free. Marge put the first version on my phone, and it worked pretty slick. I could pick the book of the Bible I wanted to read and the chapter and right there it was. It also keeps track of what I read daily, so I know when I've read the entire Bible. Neat.

I find this little electronic Bible is super neat, but it isn't like holding a leather Bible and opening the pages and reading. But it is really handy. I take my phone most mornings and sit at the picnic table and have a coffee and read. The other morning it was 31 degrees, wind was blowing but that electronic Bible still worked just fine along with my coffee.