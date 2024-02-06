Teaching kids gratitude

The holiday season is here. And I bet you've already noticed the change that usually takes place this time of year.

Everyone seems a little happier, a little more pleasant ... and a little more giving than they are the rest of the year.

The bell ringers in front of the retail stores signal a great time to teach your kids all about gratitude.

Here are three easy ways to teach kids gratitude this holiday season.

Tip No. 1: Lead by example!

Kids always look up to their parents as examples. So be a great one by talking about things you're grateful for every day. Start the day off by saying three things you're grateful for out loud. I tell parents to do this at breakfast, on the way to school or after getting ready for work and school in the morning. Just remember, it won't work if it's rushed or forced. Slow down and really be grateful.

A variation of this is to create a "Gratitude Box" where you and your kids decorate a shoebox. Use little slips of paper and have them write one thing per day that they're grateful for. As the days go on, the slips of paper in the gratitude box keep building. Once a week, sit down and have your kid read the slips to you and talk about all of the things they're grateful for.

Tip No. 2: Let them EARN things.