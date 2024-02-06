Teaching kids gratitude

The holiday season is here. And I bet you've already noticed the change that usually takes place this time of year.
Everyone seems a little happier, a little more pleasant ... and a little more giving than they are the rest of the year.
The bell ringers in front of the retail stores signal a great time to teach your kids all about gratitude.
Here are three easy ways to teach kids gratitude this holiday season.
Tip No. 1: Lead by example!
Kids always look up to their parents as examples. So be a great one by talking about things you're grateful for every day. Start the day off by saying three things you're grateful for out loud. I tell parents to do this at breakfast, on the way to school or after getting ready for work and school in the morning. Just remember, it won't work if it's rushed or forced. Slow down and really be grateful.
A variation of this is to create a "Gratitude Box" where you and your kids decorate a shoebox. Use little slips of paper and have them write one thing per day that they're grateful for. As the days go on, the slips of paper in the gratitude box keep building. Once a week, sit down and have your kid read the slips to you and talk about all of the things they're grateful for.
Tip No. 2: Let them EARN things.
When your kids want something, let them do chores and help out at home so they can earn the money to buy it themselves. We always appreciate things we earn more than things we are given.
Another twist to this during the holiday season could be to have them do extra chores and earn enough money so they can buy everyone a present with their own money. If you try this, be sure to watch how excited they are when family or friends open these special presents.
Tip No. 3: Encourage thank-you notes.
Keep a little box of generic thank-you cards or notes at home. Any time your kid gets a gift, have him or her write a short thank-you note to express gratitude.
Also, encourage your kid to write these kinds of notes to teachers, tutors, coaches or anyone else who invests in them. This can be super quick but goes a long way to instill a sense of gratitude for those who leave an impression on our kids' lives.
Try these tips for teaching gratitude and let me know how it goes. Practicing gratitude every day does wonders for everyone's mood, both kids and adults. I would love to hear about your results and your "wins" teaching kids gratitude.
Just email me at shannona@tenderheartschildtherapycenter.com.
From my family to yours, have a wonderful holiday season!
