All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 22, 2017

Tasty appetizers for the big game

Football season has arrived, which means snack food, appetizers or hearty main dishes in front of the big games on television. I do not particularly like football, but I do enjoy the marching band and the tailgating that often goes along with the games...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Football season has arrived, which means snack food, appetizers or hearty main dishes in front of the big games on television. I do not particularly like football, but I do enjoy the marching band and the tailgating that often goes along with the games.

Today I am passing along a few appetizers or snack foods to serve to friends and family while watching your favorite teams.

Meat Lovers' Snack Mix

This crunchy, savory appetizer might be a perfect snack for the guys in front of the television watching football. It is salty with a bit of heat; perfect for watching football or anytime you need a snack.

  • 1 1/4 cups wasabi-coated green peas
  • 3/4 cup salted peanuts
  • 3 pepperoni-flavored meat snack sticks (1 1/2 ounces each), cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 ounces beef jerky, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 cup corn nuts
  • 1/2 cup Rice Chex
  • 1/2 cup Multi Grain Cheerios
  • 1/2 cup crunchy cheese puff snacks
  • 2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Combine first nine ingredients in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk oil, chili powder, onion powder, pepper sauce, soy sauce and seasoned salt. Drizzle over cereal mixture and toss to coat.

Spread into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 50 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 6 cups.

Bacon Cream Cheese Pinwheels

It's hard to resist a crescent roll, bacon and cream cheese in one bite! You'll want to make a double batch of these, as they go quickly.

  • 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon 2 percent milk
  • 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 5 bacon strips, cooked and finely chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, onion and milk until blended. On a lightly floured surface, unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle; press perforations to seal.

Spread with cream cheese mixture; sprinkle with bacon. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut roll crosswise into 24 (1/2-inch) slices. Place on ungreased baking sheets, cut side down.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.

Bacon Cheeseburger Balls

When serving these, you may trick your guests into thinking they're having plain meatballs until they cut into the flavorful filling inside. A flavor-packed cheese filling is the surprise treat inside.

  • 1 large egg
  • 1 envelope onion soup mix
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons 2 percent milk
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

For the coating:

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup crushed saltines (about 30 crackers)
  • 5 tablespoons canola oil

In a large bowl, combine egg and soup mix. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Divide into 36 portions; set aside. In another large bowl, combine the flour and milk until smooth. Add cheese and bacon; mix well.

Shape cheese mixture into 36 balls. Shape one beef portion around each cheese ball. In a shallow bowl, beat eggs. Place cracker crumbs in another bowl. Dip meatballs into egg, then coat with crumbs.

In a large skillet, cook meatballs over medium heat in oil for 10 to 12 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink and coating is golden brown.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cheesy Beef Taco Dip

For a warm, hearty snack with a bit of a kick, try this recipe. It is ideal for parties, as it makes a large amount. Have a brimming bowl of tortilla chips ready for serving.

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 medium green pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 pound process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
  • 1 pound pepper Jack cheese, cubed
  • 1 jar (16 ounces) taco sauce
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained
  • 1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained and chopped
  • 1 can (2 1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
  • Tortilla chips

In a large skillet, cook the beef, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the cheeses, taco sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

Bacon-Pecan Stuffed Mushrooms

  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 12 large fresh mushrooms (about 1 pound), stems removed
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1 cup soft bread crumbs
  • 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
  • 2 tablespoons sherry or beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Preheat broiler. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add mushroom caps; cook 2 minutes on each side. Sprinkle with salt. Remove with tongs; drain on paper towels, stem side down.

In same pan, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Remove from heat; stir in remaining ingredients. Spoon into mushroom caps.

Place on a broiler pan. Broil 5 inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or until filling is browned. Yield: 1 dozen.

Note: To make soft bread crumbs, tear bread into pieces and place in a food processor or blender. Cover and pulse until crumbs form. One slice of bread yields 1/2 to 3/4 cup crumbs.

Apricot-Glazed Bacon Spirals

This is a real crowd pleaser for an appetizer table while watching your favorite sport or to serve for any occasion where friends gather together. An entire piece of crispy bacon is rolled into each spiral. It's so good with the apricot preserves, which makes it a sweet-and-salty treat.

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3 tablespoons apricot preserves
  • 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1 package (2.1 ounces) ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until tender. Reduce heat to low; add preserves. Cook and stir until melted.

Unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle. Roll into a 15x9-inch rectangle, sealing seams and perforations. Cut crosswise into fifteen 1-inch strips; top each with one piece of bacon. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side; pinch seam to seal. Place on an ungreased baking sheet, cut side down.

Spoon apricot mixture over each spiral. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

Buffalo Wing Bites

Your buffalo wing fans in your family will be happy to taste test these snacks. They may soon become your new go-to favorite for the football game snack tray.

  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix, divided
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup 2 percent milk
  • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese, optional
  • 1 1/4 cups finely chopped cooked chicken breast
  • 1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) shredded cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/4 cup Buffalo wing sauce
  • 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, combine Parmesan cheese and 1 teaspoon dressing mix. In another bowl, mix mayonnaise, milk and remaining dressing mix. If desired, stir in blue cheese. Refrigerate until serving.

In a large bowl, mix chicken, cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese and wing sauce. On a lightly floured surface, unroll pizza crust dough and pat into a 14x12-inch rectangle. Cut into 24 squares.

Place 1 rounded tablespoon chicken mixture on the center of each square. Pull corners together to enclose filling; pinch to seal. Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Brush tops with butter; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese mixture.

Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with dressing.

Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy