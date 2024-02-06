Tasty appetizers for the big game

By Susan McClanahan
Football season has arrived, which means snack food, appetizers or hearty main dishes in front of the big games on television. I do not particularly like football, but I do enjoy the marching band and the tailgating that often goes along with the games.
Today I am passing along a few appetizers or snack foods to serve to friends and family while watching your favorite teams.
This crunchy, savory appetizer might be a perfect snack for the guys in front of the television watching football. It is salty with a bit of heat; perfect for watching football or anytime you need a snack.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Combine first nine ingredients in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk oil, chili powder, onion powder, pepper sauce, soy sauce and seasoned salt. Drizzle over cereal mixture and toss to coat.
Spread into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 50 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 6 cups.
It's hard to resist a crescent roll, bacon and cream cheese in one bite! You'll want to make a double batch of these, as they go quickly.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, onion and milk until blended. On a lightly floured surface, unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle; press perforations to seal.
Spread with cream cheese mixture; sprinkle with bacon. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut roll crosswise into 24 (1/2-inch) slices. Place on ungreased baking sheets, cut side down.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.
When serving these, you may trick your guests into thinking they're having plain meatballs until they cut into the flavorful filling inside. A flavor-packed cheese filling is the surprise treat inside.
For the coating:
In a large bowl, combine egg and soup mix. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Divide into 36 portions; set aside. In another large bowl, combine the flour and milk until smooth. Add cheese and bacon; mix well.
Shape cheese mixture into 36 balls. Shape one beef portion around each cheese ball. In a shallow bowl, beat eggs. Place cracker crumbs in another bowl. Dip meatballs into egg, then coat with crumbs.
In a large skillet, cook meatballs over medium heat in oil for 10 to 12 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink and coating is golden brown.
For a warm, hearty snack with a bit of a kick, try this recipe. It is ideal for parties, as it makes a large amount. Have a brimming bowl of tortilla chips ready for serving.
In a large skillet, cook the beef, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the cheeses, taco sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted. Serve warm with tortilla chips.
Preheat broiler. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add mushroom caps; cook 2 minutes on each side. Sprinkle with salt. Remove with tongs; drain on paper towels, stem side down.
In same pan, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Remove from heat; stir in remaining ingredients. Spoon into mushroom caps.
Place on a broiler pan. Broil 5 inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or until filling is browned. Yield: 1 dozen.
Note: To make soft bread crumbs, tear bread into pieces and place in a food processor or blender. Cover and pulse until crumbs form. One slice of bread yields 1/2 to 3/4 cup crumbs.
This is a real crowd pleaser for an appetizer table while watching your favorite sport or to serve for any occasion where friends gather together. An entire piece of crispy bacon is rolled into each spiral. It's so good with the apricot preserves, which makes it a sweet-and-salty treat.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until tender. Reduce heat to low; add preserves. Cook and stir until melted.
Unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle. Roll into a 15x9-inch rectangle, sealing seams and perforations. Cut crosswise into fifteen 1-inch strips; top each with one piece of bacon. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side; pinch seam to seal. Place on an ungreased baking sheet, cut side down.
Spoon apricot mixture over each spiral. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.
Your buffalo wing fans in your family will be happy to taste test these snacks. They may soon become your new go-to favorite for the football game snack tray.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, combine Parmesan cheese and 1 teaspoon dressing mix. In another bowl, mix mayonnaise, milk and remaining dressing mix. If desired, stir in blue cheese. Refrigerate until serving.
In a large bowl, mix chicken, cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese and wing sauce. On a lightly floured surface, unroll pizza crust dough and pat into a 14x12-inch rectangle. Cut into 24 squares.
Place 1 rounded tablespoon chicken mixture on the center of each square. Pull corners together to enclose filling; pinch to seal. Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Brush tops with butter; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese mixture.
Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with dressing.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
