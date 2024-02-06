Tasty appetizers for the big game

By Susan McClanahan

Football season has arrived, which means snack food, appetizers or hearty main dishes in front of the big games on television. I do not particularly like football, but I do enjoy the marching band and the tailgating that often goes along with the games.

Today I am passing along a few appetizers or snack foods to serve to friends and family while watching your favorite teams.

Meat Lovers' Snack Mix

This crunchy, savory appetizer might be a perfect snack for the guys in front of the television watching football. It is salty with a bit of heat; perfect for watching football or anytime you need a snack.

1 1/4 cups wasabi-coated green peas

3/4 cup salted peanuts

3 pepperoni-flavored meat snack sticks (1 1/2 ounces each), cut into bite-size pieces

2 ounces beef jerky, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup corn nuts

1/2 cup Rice Chex

1/2 cup Multi Grain Cheerios

1/2 cup crunchy cheese puff snacks

2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)

1/3 cup canola oil

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Combine first nine ingredients in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk oil, chili powder, onion powder, pepper sauce, soy sauce and seasoned salt. Drizzle over cereal mixture and toss to coat.

Spread into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 50 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 6 cups.

Bacon Cream Cheese Pinwheels

It's hard to resist a crescent roll, bacon and cream cheese in one bite! You'll want to make a double batch of these, as they go quickly.

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon 2 percent milk

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

5 bacon strips, cooked and finely chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, onion and milk until blended. On a lightly floured surface, unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle; press perforations to seal.

Spread with cream cheese mixture; sprinkle with bacon. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut roll crosswise into 24 (1/2-inch) slices. Place on ungreased baking sheets, cut side down.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.

Bacon Cheeseburger Balls

When serving these, you may trick your guests into thinking they're having plain meatballs until they cut into the flavorful filling inside. A flavor-packed cheese filling is the surprise treat inside.

1 large egg

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons 2 percent milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

For the coating:

2 large eggs

1 cup crushed saltines (about 30 crackers)

5 tablespoons canola oil

In a large bowl, combine egg and soup mix. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Divide into 36 portions; set aside. In another large bowl, combine the flour and milk until smooth. Add cheese and bacon; mix well.

Shape cheese mixture into 36 balls. Shape one beef portion around each cheese ball. In a shallow bowl, beat eggs. Place cracker crumbs in another bowl. Dip meatballs into egg, then coat with crumbs.

In a large skillet, cook meatballs over medium heat in oil for 10 to 12 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink and coating is golden brown.