Tastily bringing in the New Year

By Susan McClanahan
On this New Year's Eve, I had trouble deciding if I should do this column on party appetizers or black-eyed-pea recipes. After looking at recipes, I decided to do both.
Why do we eat black-eyed peas for the new year? In the southern United States, eating black-eyed peas or Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is thought to bring prosperity in the new year.
My dear friend Dr. Mike Cowan most certainly will have his black-eyed peas soaking, smoked hog jowl ready and the cast-iron skillet prepared to fry cornbread. I love long-standing traditions such as these, and I enjoy hearing stories from you about your own family traditions.
I also included a few party appetizers and fun foods if you can get them prepared before the party starts!
Happy New Year everyone!
If using dried black-eyed peas, put them in a large pot and cover with about 4 inches of water. Soak the peas overnight, then drain the water and rinse. Alternatively, you can "quick-soak" the peas by bringing them and the water to a boil for 2 minutes. After this, remove them from the heat, cover the pot and soak the peas for 1 hour. Then, drain and rinse the peas.
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the pork. Sear until the pork is browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the bacon, onion and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, until the onion and garlic are lightly browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add the salt, black pepper, cayenne and garlic powder. Cook until the entire mixture is coated with the spices, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and water and drop in the bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for about 30 minutes.
When the pork begins to fall apart, add the prepared peas to the pot and simmer until the peas are very soft, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours (see Cook's Note).
Taste for seasonings, and add some hot-pepper vinegar, if desired. Discard the bay leaves and transfer the black-eyed peas to a serving bowl.
Note: Using the back of a spoon, smash some of the peas against the inside of the pot, then stir them into the mixture. This will break up some of the peas and give them a creamier consistency. Alternatively, you can puree 1 cup of the peas and broth in a blender or a food processor, then return the puree to the pot.
To make things a little more exciting, I have included a cornbread recipe that is a little different and would pair nicely with your Hoppin' John.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, combine muffin mixes and cayenne pepper. In another bowl, mix eggs, corn, buttermilk and 1/4 cup oil until blended. Add to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened. Fold in cheese, onion, chilies, pimientos and jalapeno.
Brush remaining oil onto bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking pan; place in oven 4 to 5 minutes or until hot. Pour batter into hot pan. Bake until edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Serve warm.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-inch baking dish or coat with nonstick spray.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, garlic and red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2 minutes. Stir in wine or broth and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Bring to a simmer; remove from heat and stir in cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, 1/4 cup mozzarella and Parmesan.
Spread mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella. Place into oven and bake until bubbly and golden, about 10 to 12 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 16 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray. Unroll pie crust onto work surface. Using 2 1/2-inch round cutter, cut 16 rounds from crust. Place 1 crust round in each muffin cup, pressing down gently to form cup.
In medium bowl, beat cream-cheese spread, salt, pepper and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Divide mixture evenly among muffin cups, about 1 teaspoon each. Top each evenly with blue cheese.
Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove cups from pan. Garnish each mini cheesecake with 1/2 teaspoon cranberry sauce and 1 walnut piece.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place won-ton wrappers onto a baking sheet; coat with nonstick spray. Place into oven and bake until golden brown and crisp, about 5 to 6 minutes; let cool and set aside.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. Stir in crab meat, 1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, Parmesan, green onions, Worcestershire, soy sauce, sesame oil, Sriracha and garlic powder; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread crab mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup white cheddar cheese. Place into oven and bake until bubbly and golden, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Serve immediately with won-ton wrappers.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Drain excess fat, reserving 1 tablespoon.
Add corn, onion, bell pepper and jalapeÃ±o to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and milk until well combined, about 2 to 3 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more milk as needed until desired consistency is reached.
Stir in green onions and sugar; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve immediately, sprinkled with bacon.
To reheat, bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 325 degrees, or until completely heated through.
These are the most amazing tater tots ever. It's so good, you'll want to double or triple the recipe!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.
Working one at a time, wrap each tater tot and cheese square in a piece of bacon. Repeat with remaining tater tots, cheese squares and bacon pieces. Dredge each tater tot in the brown sugar, pressing to coat.
Place tater tots seam side down onto the prepared baking sheet. Place into oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, using metal tongs to turn halfway through cooking.
Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. In a small bowl, whisk together butter, Parmesan, garlic powder, oregano, parsley and salt; set aside.
Halve each of the 8 biscuits, making 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a 5-inch rope, about 1/2-inch thick, and tie into a knot, tucking the ends.
Place knots onto the prepared baking sheet and brush each knot with half of the butter mixture. Place into oven and bake until golden brown, about 8-10 minutes.
Serve immediately, brushed with remaining butter mixture.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
Thread shrimp and lemon halves onto skewers. Place skewers onto the prepared baking sheet. Place into oven and roast just until pink, firm and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in lemon juice, garlic, oregano, thyme and basil until fragrant, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve shrimp skewers immediately, brushed with butter mixture and garnished with parsley, if desired.
These can be grilled over medium-high heat, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.
In a large bowl, whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire, Sriracha, Dijon and 3 tablespoons of water.
Place hot dogs into a slow cooker. Stir in ketchup mixture and gently toss to combine. Cover and cook on low heat for 4 to 5 hours or high heat for 2 to 3 hours.
Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.
For the gravy:
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onions become translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine ground beef, ground pork, Panko, egg yolks, allspice, nutmeg and cooked onion; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Using a wooden spoon or clean hands, stir until well combined. Roll the mixture into 1 1/4-to-1 1/2-inch meatballs, forming about 24 meatballs.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the skillet. Add meatballs in batches, and cook until all sides are browned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
To make the gravy, melt butter in the skillet. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in beef broth and cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in sour cream; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Stir in meatballs and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through and thickened, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
