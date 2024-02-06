Tastily bringing in the New Year

By Susan McClanahan

On this New Year's Eve, I had trouble deciding if I should do this column on party appetizers or black-eyed-pea recipes. After looking at recipes, I decided to do both.

Why do we eat black-eyed peas for the new year? In the southern United States, eating black-eyed peas or Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is thought to bring prosperity in the new year.

My dear friend Dr. Mike Cowan most certainly will have his black-eyed peas soaking, smoked hog jowl ready and the cast-iron skillet prepared to fry cornbread. I love long-standing traditions such as these, and I enjoy hearing stories from you about your own family traditions.

I also included a few party appetizers and fun foods if you can get them prepared before the party starts!

Happy New Year everyone!

Black-Eyed Peas with Bacon and Pork

1 pound dried black-eyed peas (fresh or canned black-eyed peas can be substituted)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 ounces pork shoulder, diced into 1/2-inch cubes

4 strips thick sliced bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium onion, small diced

4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 cups chicken stock

2 cups water

3 bay leaves

Hot-pepper vinegar, as desired

If using dried black-eyed peas, put them in a large pot and cover with about 4 inches of water. Soak the peas overnight, then drain the water and rinse. Alternatively, you can "quick-soak" the peas by bringing them and the water to a boil for 2 minutes. After this, remove them from the heat, cover the pot and soak the peas for 1 hour. Then, drain and rinse the peas.

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the pork. Sear until the pork is browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the bacon, onion and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, until the onion and garlic are lightly browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add the salt, black pepper, cayenne and garlic powder. Cook until the entire mixture is coated with the spices, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and water and drop in the bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for about 30 minutes.

When the pork begins to fall apart, add the prepared peas to the pot and simmer until the peas are very soft, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours (see Cook's Note).

Taste for seasonings, and add some hot-pepper vinegar, if desired. Discard the bay leaves and transfer the black-eyed peas to a serving bowl.

Note: Using the back of a spoon, smash some of the peas against the inside of the pot, then stir them into the mixture. This will break up some of the peas and give them a creamier consistency. Alternatively, you can puree 1 cup of the peas and broth in a blender or a food processor, then return the puree to the pot.

Confetti Corn Bread

To make things a little more exciting, I have included a cornbread recipe that is a little different and would pair nicely with your Hoppin' John.

2 packages (8-1/2 ounces each) corn bread/muffin mix

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 large eggs

1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup plus 1-1/2 teaspoons canola oil, divided

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 small onion, chopped

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies

1 jar (2 ounces) pimiento strips, drained

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, combine muffin mixes and cayenne pepper. In another bowl, mix eggs, corn, buttermilk and 1/4 cup oil until blended. Add to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened. Fold in cheese, onion, chilies, pimientos and jalapeno.

Brush remaining oil onto bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking pan; place in oven 4 to 5 minutes or until hot. Pour batter into hot pan. Bake until edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Serve warm.

Shrimp Scampi Dip

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 ounces medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, or more, to taste

1/4 cup white wine or chicken broth

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-inch baking dish or coat with nonstick spray.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, garlic and red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2 minutes. Stir in wine or broth and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Bring to a simmer; remove from heat and stir in cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, 1/4 cup mozzarella and Parmesan.

Spread mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella. Place into oven and bake until bubbly and golden, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Cranberry Blue Cheese Appetizers

1 refrigerated pie crust (from a box)

1 container (8 ounces) chive and onion cream cheese spread

1 egg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese (2 ounces)

1/3 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, if desired

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 16 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray. Unroll pie crust onto work surface. Using 2 1/2-inch round cutter, cut 16 rounds from crust. Place 1 crust round in each muffin cup, pressing down gently to form cup.

In medium bowl, beat cream-cheese spread, salt, pepper and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Divide mixture evenly among muffin cups, about 1 teaspoon each. Top each evenly with blue cheese.

Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove cups from pan. Garnish each mini cheesecake with 1/2 teaspoon cranberry sauce and 1 walnut piece.

Crab Rangoon Dip

1 (12-ounce) package 2-inch won-ton wrappers, halved diagonally

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

12 ounces lump crab meat

1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar Cheese, divided

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon Sriracha, optional

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place won-ton wrappers onto a baking sheet; coat with nonstick spray. Place into oven and bake until golden brown and crisp, about 5 to 6 minutes; let cool and set aside.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. Stir in crab meat, 1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, Parmesan, green onions, Worcestershire, soy sauce, sesame oil, Sriracha and garlic powder; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread crab mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup white cheddar cheese. Place into oven and bake until bubbly and golden, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve immediately with won-ton wrappers.

Bacon Corn Dip

4 slices bacon, diced

3 cups corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1 jalapeÃ±o, seeded and diced, optional

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

2 tablespoons milk, or more, to taste

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon sugar, or more, to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Drain excess fat, reserving 1 tablespoon.