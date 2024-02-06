All sections
December 30, 2017

Tastily bringing in the New Year

Why do we eat black-eyed peas for the new year? In the southern United States, eating black-eyed peas or Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is thought to bring prosperity in the new year...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

On this New Year's Eve, I had trouble deciding if I should do this column on party appetizers or black-eyed-pea recipes. After looking at recipes, I decided to do both.

Why do we eat black-eyed peas for the new year? In the southern United States, eating black-eyed peas or Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is thought to bring prosperity in the new year.

My dear friend Dr. Mike Cowan most certainly will have his black-eyed peas soaking, smoked hog jowl ready and the cast-iron skillet prepared to fry cornbread. I love long-standing traditions such as these, and I enjoy hearing stories from you about your own family traditions.

I also included a few party appetizers and fun foods if you can get them prepared before the party starts!

Happy New Year everyone!

Black-Eyed Peas with Bacon and Pork

  • 1 pound dried black-eyed peas (fresh or canned black-eyed peas can be substituted)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 6 ounces pork shoulder, diced into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 4 strips thick sliced bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, small diced
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups water
  • 3 bay leaves
  • Hot-pepper vinegar, as desired

If using dried black-eyed peas, put them in a large pot and cover with about 4 inches of water. Soak the peas overnight, then drain the water and rinse. Alternatively, you can "quick-soak" the peas by bringing them and the water to a boil for 2 minutes. After this, remove them from the heat, cover the pot and soak the peas for 1 hour. Then, drain and rinse the peas.

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the pork. Sear until the pork is browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the bacon, onion and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, until the onion and garlic are lightly browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add the salt, black pepper, cayenne and garlic powder. Cook until the entire mixture is coated with the spices, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and water and drop in the bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for about 30 minutes.

When the pork begins to fall apart, add the prepared peas to the pot and simmer until the peas are very soft, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours (see Cook's Note).

Taste for seasonings, and add some hot-pepper vinegar, if desired. Discard the bay leaves and transfer the black-eyed peas to a serving bowl.

Note: Using the back of a spoon, smash some of the peas against the inside of the pot, then stir them into the mixture. This will break up some of the peas and give them a creamier consistency. Alternatively, you can puree 1 cup of the peas and broth in a blender or a food processor, then return the puree to the pot.

Confetti Corn Bread

To make things a little more exciting, I have included a cornbread recipe that is a little different and would pair nicely with your Hoppin' John.

  • 2 packages (8-1/2 ounces each) corn bread/muffin mix
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup plus 1-1/2 teaspoons canola oil, divided
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
  • 1 jar (2 ounces) pimiento strips, drained
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, combine muffin mixes and cayenne pepper. In another bowl, mix eggs, corn, buttermilk and 1/4 cup oil until blended. Add to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened. Fold in cheese, onion, chilies, pimientos and jalapeno.

Brush remaining oil onto bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking pan; place in oven 4 to 5 minutes or until hot. Pour batter into hot pan. Bake until edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Serve warm.

Shrimp Scampi Dip

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 ounces medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and roughly chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, or more, to taste
  • 1/4 cup white wine or chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-inch baking dish or coat with nonstick spray.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, garlic and red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2 minutes. Stir in wine or broth and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Bring to a simmer; remove from heat and stir in cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, 1/4 cup mozzarella and Parmesan.

Spread mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella. Place into oven and bake until bubbly and golden, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Cranberry Blue Cheese Appetizers

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust (from a box)
  • 1 container (8 ounces) chive and onion cream cheese spread
  • 1 egg
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese (2 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, if desired

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 16 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray. Unroll pie crust onto work surface. Using 2 1/2-inch round cutter, cut 16 rounds from crust. Place 1 crust round in each muffin cup, pressing down gently to form cup.

In medium bowl, beat cream-cheese spread, salt, pepper and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Divide mixture evenly among muffin cups, about 1 teaspoon each. Top each evenly with blue cheese.

Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove cups from pan. Garnish each mini cheesecake with 1/2 teaspoon cranberry sauce and 1 walnut piece.

Crab Rangoon Dip

  • 1 (12-ounce) package 2-inch won-ton wrappers, halved diagonally
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 12 ounces lump crab meat
  • 1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar Cheese, divided
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha, optional
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place won-ton wrappers onto a baking sheet; coat with nonstick spray. Place into oven and bake until golden brown and crisp, about 5 to 6 minutes; let cool and set aside.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. Stir in crab meat, 1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, Parmesan, green onions, Worcestershire, soy sauce, sesame oil, Sriracha and garlic powder; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread crab mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup white cheddar cheese. Place into oven and bake until bubbly and golden, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve immediately with won-ton wrappers.

Bacon Corn Dip

  • 4 slices bacon, diced
  • 3 cups corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 1 jalapeÃ±o, seeded and diced, optional
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons milk, or more, to taste
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon sugar, or more, to taste
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Drain excess fat, reserving 1 tablespoon.

Add corn, onion, bell pepper and jalapeÃ±o to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and milk until well combined, about 2 to 3 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more milk as needed until desired consistency is reached.

Stir in green onions and sugar; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve immediately, sprinkled with bacon.

To reheat, bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 325 degrees, or until completely heated through.

Bacon Wrapped Tater Tot Bombs

These are the most amazing tater tots ever. It's so good, you'll want to double or triple the recipe!

  • 2 cups frozen tater tots, at room temperature
  • 1 ounce sharp cheddar cheese, cut into 1/4-inch squares
  • 4 slices bacon, quartered
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.

Working one at a time, wrap each tater tot and cheese square in a piece of bacon. Repeat with remaining tater tots, cheese squares and bacon pieces. Dredge each tater tot in the brown sugar, pressing to coat.

Place tater tots seam side down onto the prepared baking sheet. Place into oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, using metal tongs to turn halfway through cooking.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Easy Garlic Parmesan Knots

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (16-ounce) tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. In a small bowl, whisk together butter, Parmesan, garlic powder, oregano, parsley and salt; set aside.

Halve each of the 8 biscuits, making 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a 5-inch rope, about 1/2-inch thick, and tie into a knot, tucking the ends.

Place knots onto the prepared baking sheet and brush each knot with half of the butter mixture. Place into oven and bake until golden brown, about 8-10 minutes.

Serve immediately, brushed with remaining butter mixture.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

  • 1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 4 lemons, thinly sliced and then halved
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

Thread shrimp and lemon halves onto skewers. Place skewers onto the prepared baking sheet. Place into oven and roast just until pink, firm and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in lemon juice, garlic, oregano, thyme and basil until fragrant, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve shrimp skewers immediately, brushed with butter mixture and garnished with parsley, if desired.

These can be grilled over medium-high heat, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Slow Cooker Cocktail Sausages

  • 1 1/2 cups ketchup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha, or more, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 (16-ounce) packages beef hot dogs, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

In a large bowl, whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire, Sriracha, Dijon and 3 tablespoons of water.

Place hot dogs into a slow cooker. Stir in ketchup mixture and gently toss to combine. Cover and cook on low heat for 4 to 5 hours or high heat for 2 to 3 hours.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Swedish Meatballs

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the gravy:

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onions become translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine ground beef, ground pork, Panko, egg yolks, allspice, nutmeg and cooked onion; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Using a wooden spoon or clean hands, stir until well combined. Roll the mixture into 1 1/4-to-1 1/2-inch meatballs, forming about 24 meatballs.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the skillet. Add meatballs in batches, and cook until all sides are browned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

To make the gravy, melt butter in the skillet. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in beef broth and cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in sour cream; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in meatballs and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through and thickened, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

