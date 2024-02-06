Taste of Home on fall menu

By Susan McClanahan

It is officially the season of fall, and that calls for cool weather recipes. I love the smells of fall, like pumpkin, apples and spices. After a long, hot, dry summer, I am ready for cooler weather and all of those wonderful recipes that I don't make all summer. I love baking and cooking on Saturday and smelling the aroma of cinnamon and nutmeg in the air.

Today I have called upon Taste of Home's electronic newsletter to provide recipes for us for fall. A couple of them may seem a little unusual or different, but I am willing to give them a try; like putting pumpkin in my chili. Enjoy these flavors for fall from Taste of Home magazine.

Skillet Pork Chops with Caramel-Pecan Apple Slices

Here's a warm, decadent side dish for fall or winter brunches. Ready to eat in only 15 minutes, the apples are also good alongside a pork entree or spooned over vanilla ice cream.

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

2 large apples, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

In a large skillet, cook and stir brown sugar and butter over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Add apples; cook, uncovered, over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in pecans. Serve warm. Yield: 6 servings.

Editor's Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Roasted Acorn Squash and Brussels Sprouts

1 medium acorn squash

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 3/4 cups pecan halves

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut squash lengthwise into quarters; remove and discard seeds. Cut each quarter crosswise into 1/2-inch slices; discard ends. Trim and halve Brussels sprouts. Place squash and Brussels sprouts in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to two foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pans. Roast 30 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, in a dry, large skillet, toast pecans over medium-low heat 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add syrup and butter; cook and stir until butter is melted. Sprinkle vegetables with pecan mixture; gently toss to combine. Yield: 8 servings.

Sage Pork Chops with Cider Pan Gravy

This recipe features a creamy sauce flavored with apple cider and sage and it makes for a quick and tasty weeknight dinner. If you like, serve these lightly seasoned chops with couscous, rice or noodles.

4 bone-in center-cut pork loin chops (6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons dried sage leaves

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup apple cider or juice

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

Minced fresh parsley

Sprinkle chops with salt and pepper; rub with sage. Dip in flour to coat lightly. In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat; brown chops on both sides. Remove from pan. Add broth and apple cider to skillet; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Add cream; cook and stir until thickened. Reduce heat to medium. Add chops; cook, covered, until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes; sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 4 servings.

