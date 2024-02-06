Talking compassion

While a younger man, the congregation to which I'd been appointed had embarked on a capital campaign to renovate a historic structure on our church campus and to build a visitors center.

My role, as senior pastor, was to be chief cheerleader and fundraiser for the two-pronged project.

I approached a parishioner close in age to mine and asked for his support.

His reply was memorable.

"I want to know what 'the old heads' of the congregation think before making up my mind," he said.

"They've seen everything. If they're for this, then likely I will be as well," he said.

Rev. Mel West fits the bill of an "old head."

West is a retired pastor living in Columbia, Missouri. He's 99. It goes without saying a man of his years has seen a lot.

West was already in his 30s when two words, "under God," were added to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954.

Today, the almost-centenarian wants to add a single word to the 31 words of the well-known declaration which has been unchanged since the Eisenhower administration.