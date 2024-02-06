All sections
FeaturesSeptember 24, 2017

Taking to the trails: County featured in Trail Runner Magazine

Cape Girardeau County is home to beautiful, rich running trails, so impressive they've gotten a recent mention in national publication Trail Runner Magazine's September issue. But before taking off, there are a few considerations runners should take into account...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Pam Lewis rides her bike on Cape La Croix Trail Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
Pam Lewis rides her bike on Cape La Croix Trail Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Cape Girardeau County is home to beautiful, rich running trails, so impressive they've gotten a recent mention in national publication Trail Runner Magazine's September issue. But before taking off, there are a few considerations runners should take into account.

"It is nice. We have some resources a lot of other communities don't have, and the surrounding area is blessed too," said Bryan Kelpe, who with his wife Kim co-owns Missouri Running Co. at 1720 Kingsway in Cape Girardeau.

"Klaus Park is really a jewel," Bryan Kelpe said. "It's convenient to town and is a nice single track."

Kelpe said the trail at Klaus Park isn't terribly technical -- that is, it does have some rocks and roots, but a trail runner wouldn't need to be an expert to tackle it.

He contrasted the more technical trail at Klaus Park with the La Croix Trail in Cape Girardeau, which is more of a walking or biking trail.

"We come down here as often as we can," Pat McKalip said as she and her husband, Sonny McKalip, hike along Sheppard Point Trail Wednesday at Trail of Tears State Park.
"We come down here as often as we can," Pat McKalip said as she and her husband, Sonny McKalip, hike along Sheppard Point Trail Wednesday at Trail of Tears State Park.Andrew J. Whitaker

Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County, on the other hand, has some of the best trails in the Midwest, Kelpe said.

"They don't get used as much as I think they should," Kelpe added.

Denise Dowling, natural resource manager with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, agrees. She said the trails at Trail of Tears are a great way for runners to enjoy Missouri's natural areas while remaining relatively close to town.

Sonny McKalip hikes along Sheppard Point Trail Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Trail of Tears State Park.
Sonny McKalip hikes along Sheppard Point Trail Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Trail of Tears State Park.Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

"We try to maintain them," Dowling said.

There aren't a lot of "social trials," she said, but there are some.

"Runners should take a park map with them on the trail," Dowling said. "Take water and watch out for ticks, but otherwise, just enjoy themselves."

A bicyclist rides along Cape La Croix Trail Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Cape Girardeau.
A bicyclist rides along Cape La Croix Trail Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

"They are a nice variety, going through different diverse habitats at the park," Dowling said, and there are some smaller trails, but the Pee-Wah Trail is 10 miles entirely.

"There's a half-mile trail as well," Dowling said, and others in between.

Detailed information about each trail is available at mostateparks.com/trails/trail-tears-state-park.

"The difficulty of each trail depends on the person," and how hard the runner wants to work, Dowling said. "Some are harder than others, but it depends on what you're interested in. Come to the visitor center and talk to us. We'll help."

Trails are open year round, unless the park is closed because roads leading to it aren't passable, Dowling said.

"It's a great time to hike, in winter, spring, fall, any time of year. Don't think you're limited to hiking any particular season," Dowling said.

For a beginning or experienced trail runner, Kelpe said, proper equipment is important.

Runners would need "a good pair of trail running shoes," he said, which can feature a rock plate in the sole to help prevent rock bruises, or more traction for improved grip on uneven or loose trail surfaces, or increased lateral support to help keep the shoe in place.

Checking in with a knowledgeable expert about shoes is important, Kelpe said.

Carrying water and food, and dressing appropriately for the run is also important, he added.

For those who would like more of a drive, Kelpe said, he likes Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County; Wolf Creek Trail near Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and Shawnee National Forest and Giant City State Park, both in Southern Illinois.

General Watkins Conservation Area near Benton, Missouri, is a smaller loop, "but a bit more open," Kelpe said.

There will be races and other events coming up this fall, he added.

On Oct. 22 at Trail of Tears, a three-race series will include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon, Kelpe said.

A run on Nov. 19 at Klaus Park would be another option, Kelpe said.

"We have a great running community here in Cape Girardeau, very supportive," Kelpe said.

As to the trails, Kelpe said, "It would be great to see more individuals out there."

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

