Taking to the trails: County featured in Trail Runner Magazine

Cape Girardeau County is home to beautiful, rich running trails, so impressive they've gotten a recent mention in national publication Trail Runner Magazine's September issue. But before taking off, there are a few considerations runners should take into account.

"It is nice. We have some resources a lot of other communities don't have, and the surrounding area is blessed too," said Bryan Kelpe, who with his wife Kim co-owns Missouri Running Co. at 1720 Kingsway in Cape Girardeau.

"Klaus Park is really a jewel," Bryan Kelpe said. "It's convenient to town and is a nice single track."

Kelpe said the trail at Klaus Park isn't terribly technical -- that is, it does have some rocks and roots, but a trail runner wouldn't need to be an expert to tackle it.

He contrasted the more technical trail at Klaus Park with the La Croix Trail in Cape Girardeau, which is more of a walking or biking trail.

"We come down here as often as we can," Pat McKalip said as she and her husband, Sonny McKalip, hike along Sheppard Point Trail Wednesday at Trail of Tears State Park. Andrew J. Whitaker

Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County, on the other hand, has some of the best trails in the Midwest, Kelpe said.

"They don't get used as much as I think they should," Kelpe added.

Denise Dowling, natural resource manager with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, agrees. She said the trails at Trail of Tears are a great way for runners to enjoy Missouri's natural areas while remaining relatively close to town.

Sonny McKalip hikes along Sheppard Point Trail Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Trail of Tears State Park. Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

"We try to maintain them," Dowling said.

There aren't a lot of "social trials," she said, but there are some.

"Runners should take a park map with them on the trail," Dowling said. "Take water and watch out for ticks, but otherwise, just enjoy themselves."

A bicyclist rides along Cape La Croix Trail Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

"They are a nice variety, going through different diverse habitats at the park," Dowling said, and there are some smaller trails, but the Pee-Wah Trail is 10 miles entirely.

"There's a half-mile trail as well," Dowling said, and others in between.