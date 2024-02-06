Taking that first step

We are almost halfway there. When this column prints, we will be almost halfway through January 2023. The next few days may be the make-or-break week for your new year's resolutions. A poll of 2,000 Americans reveals that, on average, most resolutions are discarded within 32 days of making them. Sticking to the habits accompanying the goals you want to reach is more critical this week than you may have known. So I want to offer some encouragement to help you in the new year.
First, Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 9:8, "And God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others" (NLT.) One central application of this verse is that God is willing and able to work in and through your life.
The point of affirming God's abundant provision is to encourage you to turn to him. God wants your attention. When you put God first in your life, his priorities trickle down to the deepest fibers of your being. Jesus says seek God and his righteousness first; then, all these things will be added to you.
Secondly, the verse tells us that God abundantly provides so you may pour your life int others. Applying the principle to your goals says that if your aims are only about you, they will fall short. Let me illustrate.
If your resolution is a generic "improve my health," most likely, you will not meet that goal. However, suppose you resolve to lose 50 pounds over the next year so you can live a longer, healthier and happier life enabling you to give yourself to your family and friends as you always wished you could. In that case, you have a better chance of succeeding. Not only have you gotten specific, but you have defined the impact your life can have on others when you achieve your goal. Your resolution has transcended to a higher calling.
Taking the first step toward the life God has for you is the most difficult. Just as an aircraft uses the most fuel when taking off, similarly, the first step of any new habit is the hardest. But God can provide what you need when you seek him. God longs to work in your life to work through your life. So make this year the year of giving your best self to him so you can be your best self by him.
