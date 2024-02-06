Taking that first step

We are almost halfway there. When this column prints, we will be almost halfway through January 2023. The next few days may be the make-or-break week for your new year's resolutions. A poll of 2,000 Americans reveals that, on average, most resolutions are discarded within 32 days of making them. Sticking to the habits accompanying the goals you want to reach is more critical this week than you may have known. So I want to offer some encouragement to help you in the new year.

First, Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 9:8, "And God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others" (NLT.) One central application of this verse is that God is willing and able to work in and through your life.

The point of affirming God's abundant provision is to encourage you to turn to him. God wants your attention. When you put God first in your life, his priorities trickle down to the deepest fibers of your being. Jesus says seek God and his righteousness first; then, all these things will be added to you.