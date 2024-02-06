Taking cues and connecting dots

Hugh Hewitt has had quite a career.

A glance at his resume shows the Midwest native has been a government official, foundation CEO, law professor, newspaper columnist, talk show host and infamously, a panelist booed by the audience during a 2015 presidential debate.

Hewitt asked a question of then-GOP hopeful and surgeon Ben Carson, almost universally regarded as a very nice man, which did not endear the white-haired interlocutor to much of the crowd.

A paraphrase of Hewitt's query: "Could you, Dr. Carson, order ruthless military strikes that could kill thousands of innocent children?"

Personally, I don't care much about any of those details.

I'm more interested in where the well-traveled conservative got started in life -- and about his interesting views on faith.

Hewitt hails from Warren, Ohio, virtually identical in size to Cape Girardeau, where I spent quite some time as a radio reporter in the early 1980s.

Warren is a socially conservative blue-collar city where many unionized workers made wire harnesses for General Motors vehicles.

The 66-year-old Roman Catholic layperson penned an editorial last week for the Washington Post which caught my eye.

Excerpts are presented for your perusal.

"There is very little consensus within American Christianity on much of anything. Any attempt to impose a political order on the spiritual landscape is doomed; we are a country that tends to splinter. Too often, we over-generalize. For example, the fashion is to call any Christian who is not a Democrat a 'Christian nationalist.' That lens is grossly distorted. It doesn't even work on a grossly simplified basis."