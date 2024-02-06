Take time to give thanks

Psalm 100 says, "Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth! Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into his presence with singing! Know that the Lord, he is God! It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name! For the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations."

Have you ever felt Thanksgiving is becoming a forgotten holiday? It is as though we go from Halloween right to Christmas. People are more focused on Black Friday sales than giving thanks for the blessings they already possess. Sure, we enjoy time off from work, large meals, parades, and football games. But do we intentionally count our blessings, or go around the dinner table with each person stating things for which he or she is most thankful?

People who are facing loss of loved ones, illnesses, or financial uncertainty may find the holidays especially difficult to celebrate. Jesus encourages us to look beyond our circumstances and give thanks.

During the Sermon on the Mount, in the beatitudes, Jesus says we are blessed when we are poor in spirit, and even when we are persecuted. Human nature goes against being thankful for hardships. However, when we consider the larger picture, we know that God takes all things and works them together for good for his people--those who love him and are called for his purpose (Romans 8:28).