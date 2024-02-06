Take time to give thanks

Psalm 100 says, "Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth! Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into his presence with singing! Know that the Lord, he is God! It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name! For the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations."
Have you ever felt Thanksgiving is becoming a forgotten holiday? It is as though we go from Halloween right to Christmas. People are more focused on Black Friday sales than giving thanks for the blessings they already possess. Sure, we enjoy time off from work, large meals, parades, and football games. But do we intentionally count our blessings, or go around the dinner table with each person stating things for which he or she is most thankful?
People who are facing loss of loved ones, illnesses, or financial uncertainty may find the holidays especially difficult to celebrate. Jesus encourages us to look beyond our circumstances and give thanks.
During the Sermon on the Mount, in the beatitudes, Jesus says we are blessed when we are poor in spirit, and even when we are persecuted. Human nature goes against being thankful for hardships. However, when we consider the larger picture, we know that God takes all things and works them together for good for his people--those who love him and are called for his purpose (Romans 8:28).
Thankfulness is a choice. It requires us to take inventory of the good things in our life. Maybe we should consider how to be a blessing to someone else? Many people spend time working in soup kitchens helping those who are less fortunate than themselves. Many churchgoers practice tithing (giving around 10% of their income) as a part of their worship.
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 tells us to, "Rejoice always. Pray without ceasing. Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."
Let us celebrate Thanksgiving this year by thanking God for the blessings we enjoy, and the hope we have that carries us through the good times and the bad.
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds, in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:6--7.
What are you most thankful for this year?
