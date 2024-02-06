Take it to court! Finding your ancestors in court records

Today we tend to think people use courts to solve disputes more often than was true in the past. This is incorrect, however, because Americans have a long history of using courts to settle disputes. It is unlikely that your male (and many female) ancestors avoided appearing in local court records. Court day was also a major social event for our ancestors, who lived mostly in rural areas. When courts were in session, people traveled to the courthouse to see friends, socialize, trade and seek entertainment.

Abstracts and indexes of court records are less common than for other genealogical records, so it may be necessary to scan each page of minutes to find the information. At a minimum, genealogists locate dates of residence in an area. Detailed information gives insight into personalities.

Family historians find ancestors in many types of court records. First, clerks recorded lists of men chosen for jury duty. Similarly, court records include lists of men who ordered by the court to establish or maintain roads. These men lived along the road route, so researchers can determine neighbors from these orders. Depending on local court structure, probate records and guardianships/apprenticeships appear. Rarely, testimony recorded in court records reveals relationships or includes vital records. In many states, circuit courts or their equivalent granted divorces. Prior to 1906, immigrants could file for naturalization with local courts, creating additional records. Adoptions appear in the records as well. Court records also include appointments to public office by the court and issue of licenses for various businesses such as taverns or ferries.

Courts hear three types of cases -- violations of law that harm individuals, violations that can harm society and disputes between individuals. The type of case dictates the type of court that hears the case, with civil and criminal courts hearing the first two, and courts of equity or chancery hearing the latter case. In addition, some courts serve as administrative bodies. (Missouri's county courts, now county commissions, were an example.)