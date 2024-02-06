Take Greek souvlaki off the rotating spit for weeknight cooking

Souvlaki translates from the Greek as "skewer," but a rotating spit and open fire are not necessary to achieve similarly satisfying results.

For this easy weeknight version, from our book "Tuesday Nights Mediterranean," which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region, we forgo the skewers and cook individual pieces of chicken. And instead of firing up the grill, we simply turn on the broiler.

A quick marinade of olive oil, garlic, lemon and oregano seasons boneless, skinless thighs while the oven heats. The small pieces of chicken and wedges of red onion finish cooking in less than 15 minutes.

Souvlaki wouldn't be complete without tzatziki, a cooling cucumber-yogurt condiment. For ours, inspired by a lesson we learned in Athens, we shred and then salt an English cucumber and squeeze the liquid out of the shreds to keep the tzatziki from becoming watery. Fresh dill adds bright herbal notes.

To eat as a wrap, squeeze fresh lemon juice over the chicken, then spread tzatziki on the pita and tuck in the meat and veggies.