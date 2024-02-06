Take classic Bisquick, give it a new kick

Editor's note: This column has been updated from its original post.

It was 1930 and Carl Smith, an executive at a General Mills West Coast affiliate, was riding a Southern Pacific train from Portland, Oregon, to San Francisco when he had a craving for biscuits. Though the dining car was officially closed, Smith asked the train's chef, an African-American whose identity has been lost to history, if his hankering might be indulged anyway and placed an order. He was astounded that only a short time later a plate of piping hot, fresh biscuits arrived at his table.

Curious, Smith went back to the kitchen to try to find out the secret behind this speedy feat. There the chef showed him a container of lard, baking powder, flour, and salt, all premixed and kept on ice and ready to be turned into homemade biscuits in only a matter of minutes, an innovative take on the classic French practice of mise-en-place.

Smith, who had previously worked as a circus promoter, knew a thing or two about drawing an audience and presciently, long before the invention of cake and muffin mixes, took the idea to Charlie Kress, the head chemist at General Mills, who began tinkering with the concept of a packaged baking mix.

Just a year later Bisquick, the name coined for the new product, hit the market and proved Smith right. It was an immediate hit. In less than a year, half a million cases were sold and soon some 95 other biscuit mixes were introduced into the marketplace. Most have not survived, while classic Bisquick continues to generate something like $2 billion in sales every year, accounting for over 10% of General Mills' total revenue.

Perfecting Bisquick, it turned out, was not all that easy. There were several challenges facing its developers, chief among them how to keep the shortening in the mix from going rancid if not refrigerated. After months of experimentation the scientists at General Mills landed upon the idea of using sesame oil.