Tablescaping is an art form that brings nature into the dining room, providing a feast for the eyes. You can cut your own garden flowers and greenery to make a centerpiece for your table -- and then keep on getting creative.

"Adding nature to your table will enliven your guests' experience as they take their place for a meal," said Tobey Nelson, owner of Tobey Nelson Events and Design in Clinton, Washington. "A table that is embellished with beautiful natural elements can turn a pleasant dinner into a special occasion."

"Add a few stems of lovely greenery such as ferns or hosta to smaller vases along or around the table," she suggested. "Place a sprig of an herb such as rosemary or a blossom on a napkin or plate to bring your tablescape alive."

Maybe you have small pots of succulents or herbs on your patio? Incorporate them too, Nelson said.

"Sometimes a creative idea for the garden works nicely on a table setting, too. Think sweet little teacups planted with succulents, or small terra cotta pots with little herb plants," she said. "These work well to beautify your table and make cute patio decorations through the summer -- or great little gifts for your guests."

This photo was taken at the Biltmore Estate near Asheville, North Carolina, shows a dining room table set for a dinner party. It integrates a huge floral centerpiece with a number of accessories including glassware, tableware and antique lamps. Tablescaping is a feast for the eyes and brings nature into the dining room. Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

No need to relegate cutting flowers to their own patch in the garden, she continued.