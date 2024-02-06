Symons brothers of Jackson

Brothers Alfred and Silas James Symons and their wives emigrated from England to Jackson in June 1889. They immigrated primarily because their brother, Frederick "Fred" Symons, was the local rail agent for the Missouri Pacific Railway Co. All the brothers had married and began the process of becoming naturalized citizens shortly after they arrived. Silas had only been married to Eva Jane Mulcock a few weeks before boarding the ship to come to America. Sadly, she died of typhoid malaria Aug. 12, 1889, at the age of 22. This would not be the only tragedy to strike this family. Their brother, Fred, and his wife lost all of their children between 1887 and 1903. Eva and the children are buried in Jackson City Cemetery.

During their short time in Jackson, Alfred and Silas operated Symons Brothers mercantile store. They opened for business July 6, 1889. The store formerly was Howard and Ramsey (Old Grange Store), which had recently folded. They offered a variety of items for their customers, including ammunition, clothing, grocery items and hardware supplies. They operated strictly on a cash or produce trade model. According to an advertisement in the Missouri Cash-Book on April 10, 1890, they kept no books and extended no credit. This same advertisement stated residents did not think the business would survive a year because of the unique nature of not giving credit. The business initially thrived as the brothers expanded their offerings, and they supplied school desks and other equipment to Jackson School District. The store ultimately failed in May 1893, and their assets were sold to creditors for half the cost.