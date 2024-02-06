Sylvia Kolda: Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian

Parents: Mike and Kim Kolda
Hometown: Cape Girardeau
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in mechanical engineering.
High-school activities: Tennis, scholar bowl, French Honor Society president, French club president, math club president, National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society, musical.
Favorite high-school experience: One of my favorite high-school experiences was emceeing pop concert this year with my friends.
Role model: My parents. They taught me the value of hard work and dedication.
Advice to underclassmen: Take pride in your work, and enjoy everything you do.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Hardly any sleep.
