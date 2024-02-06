Sylvia Kolda: Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: One of my favorite high-school experiences was emceeing pop concert this year with my friends.

2017 Notre Dame Regional High School Valedictorian - Silvia Kolda

Role model: My parents. They taught me the value of hard work and dedication.

Advice to underclassmen: Take pride in your work, and enjoy everything you do.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Hardly any sleep.