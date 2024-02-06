All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresMay 25, 2017
Sylvia Kolda: Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian
Parents: Mike and Kim Kolda Hometown: Cape Girardeau Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in mechanical engineering. High-school activities: Tennis, scholar bowl, French Honor Society president, French club president, math club president, National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society, musical...
Southeast Missourian
Sylvia Kolda is Notre Dame Regional High School's 2017 valedictorian.
Sylvia Kolda is Notre Dame Regional High School's 2017 valedictorian.Laura Simon

Parents: Mike and Kim Kolda

Hometown: Cape Girardeau

Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in mechanical engineering.

High-school activities: Tennis, scholar bowl, French Honor Society president, French club president, math club president, National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society, musical.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Favorite high-school experience: One of my favorite high-school experiences was emceeing pop concert this year with my friends.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Notre Dame Regional High School Valedictorian - Silvia Kolda
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Notre Dame Regional High School Valedictorian - Silvia Kolda

Role model: My parents. They taught me the value of hard work and dedication.

Advice to underclassmen: Take pride in your work, and enjoy everything you do.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Hardly any sleep.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy